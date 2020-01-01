clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;41;24;7;10;58;138;105

Toronto;41;22;14;5;49;146;132

Tampa Bay;38;21;13;4;46;137;120

Florida;39;20;14;5;45;139;134

Montreal;40;16;15;6;42;131;131

Buffalo;41;17;17;7;41;121;131

Ottawa;40;16;19;5;37;111;132

Detroit;41;10;28;3;23;89;157

Metropolitan Division

Washington;41;27;9;5;59;146;122

N.Y. Islanders;38;25;10;3;53;114;100

Pittsburgh;39;24;11;4;52;136;104

Carolina;40;24;14;2;50;136;112

Philadelphia;40;22;13;5;49;127;118

Columbus;40;18;14;8;44;105;112

N.Y. Rangers;39;19;16;4;42;129;132

New Jersey;39;14;19;6;34;102;138

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;41;26;9;6;58;128;107

Colorado;30;23;13;4;50;144;119

Dallas;41;23;14;4;50;111;103

Winnipeg;40;22;15;3;47;125;120

Minnesota;41;19;17;5;43;126;137

Nashville;39;18;15;6;42;134;131

Chicago;41;18;17;6;42;118;132

Pacific Division

Vegas;43;22;15;6;50;134;125

Arizona;42;22;15;4;48;118;108

Vancouver;40;21;15;4;46;132;119

Edmonton;42;21;17;4;46;125;134

Calgary;42;20;17;5;45;114;127

Los Angeles;42;17;21;4;38;109;132

Anaheim;40;16;19;5;37;103;124

San Jose;41;17;21;3;37;109;139

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

New Jersey 3, Boston 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 3

Vegas 5, Anaheim 2

Toronto 4, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 6, Buffalo 4

Carolina 3, Montreal 1

Columbus 4, Florida 1

Detroit 2, San Jose 0

Winnipeg 7, Colorado 4

Arizona 3, St. Louis 1

Chicago 5, Calgary 3

Edmonton 7, N.Y. Rangers 5

Los Angeles 5, Philadelphia 3

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Dallas 4, Nashville 2

GAMES TODAY

Columbus at Boston, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 9 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Washington at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;21;5;1;0;43;94;62

Fargo;14;8;2;1;31;82;81

Tri-City;13;12;2;2;30;83;89

Omaha;12;9;5;0;29;78;72

Lincoln;13;11;1;2;29;97;99

Des Moines;13;12;1;2;29;93;98

Sioux City;9;13;4;1;23;82;95

Sioux Falls;9;14;3;0;21;67;96

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Chicago;21;4;1;0;43;127;76

Team USA;21;8;0;0;42;126;103

Dubuque;19;5;1;0;39;91;60

Green Bay;12;11;1;3;28;96;83

Youngstown;11;13;4;0;26;86;115

Muskegon;11;14;2;0;24;88;99

Ced. Rapids;11;15;1;0;23;90;92

Madison;6;21;1;0;13;71;131

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 7, Madison 3

Tri-City 6, Lincoln 3

Des Moines 4, Sioux Falls 1

Fargo 9, Cedar Rapids 4

Green Bay 7, Team USA 2

Omaha 6, Sioux City 4

Muskegon 4, Youngstown 2

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

GAME TODAY

Chicago at Green Bay

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago

Madison at Youngstown

Muskegon at Cedar Rapids

Tri-City at Des Moines

Omaha at Lincoln

Team USA at Sioux Falls

GAMES SATURDAY

Dubuque at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Des Moines

Muskegon at Cedar Rapids

Sioux City at Fargo

Team USA at Sioux Falls

GAMES SUNDAY

Sioux City at Fargo

Madison at Youngstown

Lincoln at Omaha

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments