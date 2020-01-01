NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;41;24;7;10;58;138;105
Toronto;41;22;14;5;49;146;132
Tampa Bay;38;21;13;4;46;137;120
Florida;39;20;14;5;45;139;134
Montreal;40;16;15;6;42;131;131
Buffalo;41;17;17;7;41;121;131
Ottawa;40;16;19;5;37;111;132
Detroit;41;10;28;3;23;89;157
Metropolitan Division
Washington;41;27;9;5;59;146;122
N.Y. Islanders;38;25;10;3;53;114;100
Pittsburgh;39;24;11;4;52;136;104
Carolina;40;24;14;2;50;136;112
Philadelphia;40;22;13;5;49;127;118
Columbus;40;18;14;8;44;105;112
N.Y. Rangers;39;19;16;4;42;129;132
New Jersey;39;14;19;6;34;102;138
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;41;26;9;6;58;128;107
Colorado;30;23;13;4;50;144;119
Dallas;41;23;14;4;50;111;103
Winnipeg;40;22;15;3;47;125;120
Minnesota;41;19;17;5;43;126;137
Nashville;39;18;15;6;42;134;131
Chicago;41;18;17;6;42;118;132
Pacific Division
Vegas;43;22;15;6;50;134;125
Arizona;42;22;15;4;48;118;108
Vancouver;40;21;15;4;46;132;119
Edmonton;42;21;17;4;46;125;134
Calgary;42;20;17;5;45;114;127
Los Angeles;42;17;21;4;38;109;132
Anaheim;40;16;19;5;37;103;124
San Jose;41;17;21;3;37;109;139
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
New Jersey 3, Boston 2, SO
N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 3
Vegas 5, Anaheim 2
Toronto 4, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 6, Buffalo 4
Carolina 3, Montreal 1
Columbus 4, Florida 1
Detroit 2, San Jose 0
Winnipeg 7, Colorado 4
Arizona 3, St. Louis 1
Chicago 5, Calgary 3
Edmonton 7, N.Y. Rangers 5
Los Angeles 5, Philadelphia 3
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
Dallas 4, Nashville 2
GAMES TODAY
Columbus at Boston, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vegas, 9 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Washington at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;21;5;1;0;43;94;62
Fargo;14;8;2;1;31;82;81
Tri-City;13;12;2;2;30;83;89
Omaha;12;9;5;0;29;78;72
Lincoln;13;11;1;2;29;97;99
Des Moines;13;12;1;2;29;93;98
Sioux City;9;13;4;1;23;82;95
Sioux Falls;9;14;3;0;21;67;96
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Chicago;21;4;1;0;43;127;76
Team USA;21;8;0;0;42;126;103
Dubuque;19;5;1;0;39;91;60
Green Bay;12;11;1;3;28;96;83
Youngstown;11;13;4;0;26;86;115
Muskegon;11;14;2;0;24;88;99
Ced. Rapids;11;15;1;0;23;90;92
Madison;6;21;1;0;13;71;131
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 7, Madison 3
Tri-City 6, Lincoln 3
Des Moines 4, Sioux Falls 1
Fargo 9, Cedar Rapids 4
Green Bay 7, Team USA 2
Omaha 6, Sioux City 4
Muskegon 4, Youngstown 2
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
GAME TODAY
Chicago at Green Bay
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago
Madison at Youngstown
Muskegon at Cedar Rapids
Tri-City at Des Moines
Omaha at Lincoln
Team USA at Sioux Falls
GAMES SATURDAY
Dubuque at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Des Moines
Muskegon at Cedar Rapids
Sioux City at Fargo
Team USA at Sioux Falls
GAMES SUNDAY
Sioux City at Fargo
Madison at Youngstown
Lincoln at Omaha
