NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
z-Tampa Bay;80;60;16;4;124;316;218
x-Boston;80;48;23;9;105;253;209
x-Toronto;80;46;27;7;99;280;242
Montreal;80;43;29;8;94;242;229
Florida;80;36;32;12;84;263;274
Detroit;80;32;38;10;74;225;266
Buffalo;80;31;39;10;72;214;268
Ottawa;80;29;45;6;64;238;291
Metropolitan Division
x-Washington;80;47;25;8;102;276;245
x-N.Y. Islanders;80;46;27;7;99;223;195
Pittsburgh;80;43;26;11;97;266;236
Carolina;80;44;29;7;95;238;219
Columbus;80;45;31;4;94;249;228
Philadelphia;80;37;35;8;82;238;270
N.Y. Rangers;80;31;36;13;75;221;266
New Jersey;80;30;40;10;70;217;269
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
x-Winnipeg;80;46;30;4;96;266;239
x-Nashville;80;45;29;6;96;232;210
x-St. Louis;80;43;28;9;95;237;218
x-Dallas;80;42;31;7;91;206;196
Colorado;80;37;29;14;88;255;239
Minnesota;80;37;34;9;83;211;231
Chicago;80;35;33;12;82;262;286
Pacific Division
z-Calgary;81;50;24;7;107;288;224
x-San Jose;80;44;27;9;97;281;257
x-Vegas;80;43;30;7;93;246;221
Arizona;80;38;34;8;84;207;218
Vancouver;80;35;35;10;80;221;248
Edmonton;80;34;37;9;77;227;270
Anaheim;81;34;37;10;78;194;249
Los Angeles;80;30;41;9;69;195;256
x-clinched playoff spot, z-clinched conference
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Ottawa 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Chicago 4, St. Louis 3, SO
Anaheim 3, Calgary 1
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Washington, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 9 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
x-Muskegon;38;16;3;1;80;217;160
x-Chicago;34;20;4;0;72;226;195
x-Ced. Rapids;33;19;3;2;71;171;148
x-Youngstown;33;20;1;4;71;202;203
x-Team USA;30;19;2;6;68;262;209
x-Dubuque;26;24;4;4;60;180;193
Central Ill.;22;31;3;2;49;167;212
Green Bay;17;32;6;3;43;162;238
Madison;14;37;4;3;35;130;233
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
x-Tri-City;44;10;3;1;92;219;131
x-Waterloo;36;15;5;2;79;219;166
x-Sioux Falls;36;15;5;2;79;221;185
x-Des Moines;32;21;1;4;69;191;163
x-Fargo;32;22;3;2;69;178;163
Sioux City;29;23;5;2;65;181;187
Omaha;26;24;4;4;60;149;184
Lincoln;11;40;3;4;29;141;246
x-clinched playoff berth
GAMES FRIDAY
Chicago at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Youngstown
Tri-City at Sioux City
Omaha at Des Moines
Cedar Rapids at Dubuque
Team USA at Fargo
Central Illinois at Lincoln
Muskegon at Madison
GAMES SATURDAY
Omaha at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Youngstown
Tri-City at Cedar Rapids
Chicago at Dubuque
Team USA at Fargo
Muskegon at Green Bay
Central Illinois at Lincoln
Des Moines at Madison
