NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;14;10;3;1;21;50;38

Toronto;14;9;5;0;18;48;39

Boston;14;8;4;2;18;39;31

Montreal;14;8;4;2;18;45;40

Buffalo;15;7;6;2;16;43;44

Ottawa;14;5;6;3;13;45;59

Detroit;14;4;8;2;10;37;53

Florida;11;3;5;3;9;34;41

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;14;8;4;2;18;45;34

Washington;13;6;4;3;15;50;49

Pittsburgh;13;6;4;3;15;46;45

Columbus;14;7;6;1;15;46;51

Philadelphia;15;7;7;1;15;48;56

Carolina;14;6;6;2;14;39;41

New Jersey;12;6;5;1;13;39;36

N.Y. Rangers;14;6;7;1;13;38;44

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;14;11;3;0;22;47;30

Minnesota;13;8;3;2;18;40;36

Winnipeg;14;8;5;1;17;41;38

Dallas;14;8;5;1;17;41;36

Colorado;14;7;4;3;17;52;40

Chicago;15;6;6;3;15;46;56

St. Louis;12;4;5;3;11;42;47

Pacific Division

Calgary;15;9;5;1;19;52;50

Vancouver;15;9;6;0;18;47;50

Edmonton;14;8;5;1;17;42;41

San Jose;14;7;4;3;17;46;43

Anaheim;15;6;6;3;15;37;42

Arizona;13;7;6;0;14;37;29

Vegas;14;6;7;1;13;33;39

Los Angeles;13;4;8;1;9;28;45

MONDAY'S RESULTS

New Jersey 5, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 2, Dallas 1, OT

Montreal 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Washington 4, Edmonton 2

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 2

GAMES TODAY

Dallas at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;10;1;0;0;20;52;30

Central Ill.;7;5;1;0;15;50;48

Ced. Rapids;6;3;2;0;14;35;33

Dubuque;6;5;1;1;14;45;46

Green Bay;6;6;1;0;13;42;45

Team USA;5;5;0;1;11;41;44

Youngstown;4;6;0;2;10;38;43

Chicago;4;6;1;0;9;37;50

Madison;2;6;0;2;6;19;33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;7;2;3;1;18;54;43

Des Moines;9;4;0;0;18;52;36

Tri-City;8;2;1;0;17;35;24

Sioux City;8;4;1;0;17;49;40

Sioux Falls;6;3;1;1;14;35;41

Fargo;5;5;0;2;12;36;40

Omaha;4;6;0;1;9;29;44

Lincoln;3;5;2;1;9;32;41

MONDAY'S RESULT

Youngstown 3, Central Illinois 2

GAME TODAY

Omaha at Tri-City

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Muskegon

Cedar Rapids at Sioux City

Central Illinois at Dubuque

Des Moines at Fargo

Sioux Falls at Lincoln

Green Bay at Madison

Tri-City at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Green Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Muskegon

Lincoln at Sioux City

Omaha at Cedar Rapids

Des Moines at Fargo

Chicago at Madison

Sioux Falls at Tri-City

Dubuque at Central Illinois

GAMES SUNDAY

Tri-City at Lincoln

Cedar Rapids at Omaha

Muskegon at Central Illinois

