NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

z-Tampa Bay;77;59;14;4;122;306;206

x-Boston;76;46;21;9;101;237;194

Toronto;76;45;25;6;96;271;228

Montreal;76;40;28;8;88;227;219

Florida;76;33;31;12;78;248;262

Buffalo;75;31;35;9;71;207;247

Detroit;76;28;38;10;66;206;258

Ottawa;75;26;43;6;58;222;278

Metropolitan Division

Washington;76;44;24;8;96;260;234

N.Y. Islanders;76;44;25;7;95;212;184

Pittsburgh;77;42;24;11;95;261;228

Carolina;75;42;26;7;91;225;206

Columbus;75;41;30;4;86;228;218

Philadelphia;76;36;32;8;80;229;252

N.Y. Rangers;75;29;33;13;71;208;250

New Jersey;77;29;39;9;67;211;260

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Winnipeg;76;45;27;4;94;256;223

Nashville;77;43;28;6;92;224;202

St. Louis;76;41;27;8;90;226;206

Dallas;76;39;31;6;84;193;188

Colorado;76;34;29;13;81;240;229

Minnesota;77;35;33;9;79;203;224

Chicago;75;33;32;10;76;248;271

Pacific Division

x-Calgary;76;47;22;7;101;268;213

x-San Jose;76;43;24;9;95;268;240

Vegas;76;42;28;6;90;235;209

Arizona;76;36;33;7;79;199;212

Edmonton;75;33;34;8;74;213;249

Vancouver;76;32;34;10;74;207;237

Anaheim;77;31;36;10;72;180;237

Los Angeles;75;28;39;8;64;181;235

x-clinched playoff spot, z-clinched conference

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

New Jersey 3, Buffalo 1

Toronto 7, Florida 5

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

Dallas 5, Winnipeg 2

Nashville 1, Minnesota 0

St. Louis 3, Vegas 1

Los Angeles 3, Calgary 0

Detroit 3, San Jose 2

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

x-Muskegon;37;15;3;1;78;209;153

x-Chicago;34;19;2;0;70;217;182

x-Youngstown;31;18;1;4;67;191;183

x-Ced. Rapids;31;18;3;2;67;164;140

x-Team USA;28;18;2;5;63;242;198

Dubuque;25;22;4;4;58;171;177

Central Ill.;22;29;3;2;49;161;201

Green Bay;16;31;6;3;41;156;232

Madison;13;37;4;2;32;122;225

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

x-Tri-City;43;10;2;1;89;211;125

x-Waterloo;34;14;5;1;74;200;147

x-Sioux Falls;33;14;5;2;73;202;176

Des Moines;30;21;1;4;65;179;162

Fargo;30;22;2;2;64;165;158

Sioux City;26;22;5;2;59;165;173

Omaha;24;23;4;4;56;139;175

Lincoln;11;37;3;4;29;139;226

x-clinched playoff berth

GAME TODAY

Sioux Falls at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Team USA at Youngstown

Chicago at Cedar Rapids

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Muskegon, 6:15 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Tri-City at Sioux City

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

Madison at Chicago

Lincoln at Des Moines

Omaha at Green Bay

Fargo at Sioux Falls

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Tri-City at Sioux City

Des Moines at Dubuque

Omaha at Green Bay

Fargo at Lincoln

Cedar Rapids at Sioux Falls

Muskegon at Central Illinois

GAMES SUNDAY

Omaha at Madison

Fargo at Sioux City

Central Illinois at Dubuque

Team USA at Youngstown

