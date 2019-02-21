Try 1 month for 99¢
NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;62;47;11;4;98;244;163

Boston;61;36;17;8;80;184;157

Toronto;60;36;20;4;76;210;170

Montreal;61;33;21;7;73;184;177

Buffalo;60;28;24;8;64;171;187

Florida;59;26;25;8;60;184;203

Detroit;61;23;29;9;55;172;204

Ottawa;60;22;33;5;49;186;223

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;60;35;18;7;77;174;146

Washington;61;34;20;7;75;205;193

Pittsburgh;61;32;22;7;71;210;191

Carolina;61;32;23;6;70;178;170

Columbus;59;33;23;3;69;188;180

Philadelphia;61;28;26;7;63;179;206

N.Y. Rangers;60;26;26;8;60;173;199

New Jersey;61;24;29;8;56;180;208

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;63;36;22;5;77;193;164

Winnipeg;60;36;20;4;76;203;178

St. Louis;60;32;23;5;69;179;169

Dallas;60;30;25;5;65;153;156

Minnesota;61;28;27;6;62;168;181

Colorado;60;25;24;11;61;196;193

Chicago;61;26;26;9;61;205;227

Pacific Division

Calgary;60;37;16;7;81;221;178

San Jose;61;36;17;8;80;223;190

Vegas;62;32;25;5;69;182;175

Arizona;61;28;28;5;61;160;176

Vancouver;61;26;27;8;60;172;191

Anaheim;60;24;27;9;57;137;187

Edmonton;60;25;29;6;56;169;201

Los Angeles;60;23;31;6;52;144;184

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 3, Toronto 2

New Jersey 4, Ottawa 0

Carolina 4, Florida 3

San Jose 4, Pittsburgh 0

Minnesota 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Tampa Bay 2, Buffalo 1, SO

Montreal 5, Philadelphia 1

Nashville 2, Los Angeles 1

Dallas 5, St. Louis 2

Edmonton 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Arizona 3, Vancouver 2, OT

GAMES TODAY

Columbus at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 9 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, noon

Washington at Buffalo, noon

Boston at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 4:30 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia at Philadelphia, Pa., 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;32;11;2;1;67;181;122

Chicago;27;15;1;0;55;169;142

Ced. Rapids;23;16;2;2;50;126;115

Dubuque;21;16;3;4;49;138;143

Youngstown;22;17;1;3;48;148;161

Team USA;19;14;2;3;43;151;145

Central Ill.;17;24;2;1;37;135;162

Green Bay;14;21;6;2;36;123;165

Madison;9;28;4;2;24;87;164

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;34;9;1;1;70;165;101

Waterloo;28;13;3;1;60;164;127

Sioux Falls;27;12;3;1;58;160;143

Fargo;25;15;2;2;54;140;127

Des Moines;24;16;1;4;53;146;129

Sioux City;21;15;5;2;49;134;129

Omaha;17;19;3;4;41;111;144

Lincoln;10;30;3;2;25;117;176

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Muskegon 5, Central Illinois 1

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Lincoln, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Team USA

Sioux Falls at Sioux City

Youngstown at Des Moines

Cedar Rapids at Dubuque

Green Bay at Madison

Chicago at Tri-City

Fargo at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Sioux City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Muskegon

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

Youngstown at Des Moines

Central Illinois at Green Bay

Fargo at Lincoln

Omaha at Sioux Falls

Chicago at Tri-City

