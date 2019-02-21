NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;62;47;11;4;98;244;163
Boston;61;36;17;8;80;184;157
Toronto;60;36;20;4;76;210;170
Montreal;61;33;21;7;73;184;177
Buffalo;60;28;24;8;64;171;187
Florida;59;26;25;8;60;184;203
Detroit;61;23;29;9;55;172;204
Ottawa;60;22;33;5;49;186;223
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;60;35;18;7;77;174;146
Washington;61;34;20;7;75;205;193
Pittsburgh;61;32;22;7;71;210;191
Carolina;61;32;23;6;70;178;170
Columbus;59;33;23;3;69;188;180
Philadelphia;61;28;26;7;63;179;206
N.Y. Rangers;60;26;26;8;60;173;199
New Jersey;61;24;29;8;56;180;208
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;63;36;22;5;77;193;164
Winnipeg;60;36;20;4;76;203;178
St. Louis;60;32;23;5;69;179;169
Dallas;60;30;25;5;65;153;156
Minnesota;61;28;27;6;62;168;181
Colorado;60;25;24;11;61;196;193
Chicago;61;26;26;9;61;205;227
Pacific Division
Calgary;60;37;16;7;81;221;178
San Jose;61;36;17;8;80;223;190
Vegas;62;32;25;5;69;182;175
Arizona;61;28;28;5;61;160;176
Vancouver;61;26;27;8;60;172;191
Anaheim;60;24;27;9;57;137;187
Edmonton;60;25;29;6;56;169;201
Los Angeles;60;23;31;6;52;144;184
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 3, Toronto 2
New Jersey 4, Ottawa 0
Carolina 4, Florida 3
San Jose 4, Pittsburgh 0
Minnesota 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Tampa Bay 2, Buffalo 1, SO
Montreal 5, Philadelphia 1
Nashville 2, Los Angeles 1
Dallas 5, St. Louis 2
Edmonton 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
Arizona 3, Vancouver 2, OT
GAMES TODAY
Columbus at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vegas, 9 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, noon
Washington at Buffalo, noon
Boston at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Florida, 4 p.m.
San Jose at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 4:30 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia at Philadelphia, Pa., 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;32;11;2;1;67;181;122
Chicago;27;15;1;0;55;169;142
Ced. Rapids;23;16;2;2;50;126;115
Dubuque;21;16;3;4;49;138;143
Youngstown;22;17;1;3;48;148;161
Team USA;19;14;2;3;43;151;145
Central Ill.;17;24;2;1;37;135;162
Green Bay;14;21;6;2;36;123;165
Madison;9;28;4;2;24;87;164
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;34;9;1;1;70;165;101
Waterloo;28;13;3;1;60;164;127
Sioux Falls;27;12;3;1;58;160;143
Fargo;25;15;2;2;54;140;127
Des Moines;24;16;1;4;53;146;129
Sioux City;21;15;5;2;49;134;129
Omaha;17;19;3;4;41;111;144
Lincoln;10;30;3;2;25;117;176
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Muskegon 5, Central Illinois 1
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Lincoln, 7:05 p.m.
Muskegon at Team USA
Sioux Falls at Sioux City
Youngstown at Des Moines
Cedar Rapids at Dubuque
Green Bay at Madison
Chicago at Tri-City
Fargo at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Sioux City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Madison at Muskegon
Dubuque at Cedar Rapids
Youngstown at Des Moines
Central Illinois at Green Bay
Fargo at Lincoln
Omaha at Sioux Falls
Chicago at Tri-City
