NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Tampa Bay;70;53;13;4;110;272;183

Boston;70;42;19;9;93;211;180

Toronto;69;42;22;5;89;246;199

Montreal;70;37;26;7;81;211;208

Florida;69;30;27;12;72;224;234

Buffalo;69;30;30;9;69;194;221

Detroit;70;24;36;10;58;189;241

Ottawa;70;23;41;6;52;205;261

Metropolitan Division

Washington;70;41;22;7;89;240;217

N.Y. Islanders;69;40;22;7;87;200;168

Pittsburgh;70;38;23;9;85;242;213

Carolina;69;38;24;7;83;208;191

Columbus;70;39;28;3;81;216;208

Philadelphia;69;34;27;8;76;212;228

N.Y. Rangers;69;28;28;13;69;198;227

New Jersey;70;25;36;9;59;195;241

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;69;40;25;4;84;237;207

Nashville;71;39;27;5;83;212;192

St. Louis;69;36;26;7;79;199;191

Dallas;69;36;28;5;77;174;172

Minnesota;70;33;29;8;74;191;205

Colorado;70;30;28;12;72;223;218

Chicago;69;30;30;9;69;234;256

Pacific Division

San Jose;70;43;19;8;94;254;214

Calgary;70;43;20;7;93;250;203

Vegas;70;38;27;5;81;212;196

Arizona;70;35;30;5;75;187;196

Edmonton;69;31;31;7;69;195;223

Vancouver;69;28;32;9;65;187;217

Anaheim;71;28;34;9;63;164;216

Los Angeles;69;25;36;8;58;164;220

x-clinched playoff spot

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Dallas 2, Buffalo 0

Columbus 7, Boston 4

Pittsburgh 5, Washington 3

Montreal 3, Detroit 1

San Jose 5, Winnipeg 4

Arizona 3, St. Louis 1

Calgary 9, New Jersey 4

Anaheim 3, Nashville 2

GAMES TODAY

Chicago at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Montreal vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Florida at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;35;13;3;1;74;199;140

Chicago;30;18;2;0;62;194;171

Ced. Rapids;28;18;2;2;60;151;134

Youngstown;27;18;1;4;59;169;174

Team USA;24;17;2;4;54;202;178

Dubuque;23;20;3;4;53;155;164

Central Ill.;22;27;2;1;47;153;186

Green Bay;15;26;6;3;39;141;188

Madison;12;32;4;2;30;107;197

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;38;10;2;1;79;187;115

Sioux Falls;32;13;4;1;69;191;163

Waterloo;32;14;4;1;69;190;140

Des Moines;29;18;1;4;63;167;143

Fargo;27;20;2;2;58;149;142

Omaha;22;21;4;4;52;130;161

Sioux City;22;21;5;2;51;149;161

Lincoln;11;34;3;3;28;131;208

GAMES FRIDAY

Green Bay at Team USA

Des Moines at Muskegon

Team USA at Cedar Rapids

Youngstown at Chicago

Madison at Dubuque

Lincoln at Tri-City

Sioux Falls at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Fargo, 7:05 p.m.

Des Moines at Muskegon

Green Bay at Team USA

Team USA at Cedar Rapids

Dubuque at Chicago

Youngstown at Madison

Omaha at Tri-City

Sioux City at Central Illinois

GAMES SUNDAY

Youngstown at Madison

Sioux City at Central Illinois

Fargo at Sioux Falls

