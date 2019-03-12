NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
x-Tampa Bay;70;53;13;4;110;272;183
Boston;70;42;19;9;93;211;180
Toronto;69;42;22;5;89;246;199
Montreal;70;37;26;7;81;211;208
Florida;69;30;27;12;72;224;234
Buffalo;69;30;30;9;69;194;221
Detroit;70;24;36;10;58;189;241
Ottawa;70;23;41;6;52;205;261
Metropolitan Division
Washington;70;41;22;7;89;240;217
N.Y. Islanders;69;40;22;7;87;200;168
Pittsburgh;70;38;23;9;85;242;213
Carolina;69;38;24;7;83;208;191
Columbus;70;39;28;3;81;216;208
Philadelphia;69;34;27;8;76;212;228
N.Y. Rangers;69;28;28;13;69;198;227
New Jersey;70;25;36;9;59;195;241
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;69;40;25;4;84;237;207
Nashville;71;39;27;5;83;212;192
St. Louis;69;36;26;7;79;199;191
Dallas;69;36;28;5;77;174;172
Minnesota;70;33;29;8;74;191;205
Colorado;70;30;28;12;72;223;218
Chicago;69;30;30;9;69;234;256
Pacific Division
San Jose;70;43;19;8;94;254;214
Calgary;70;43;20;7;93;250;203
Vegas;70;38;27;5;81;212;196
Arizona;70;35;30;5;75;187;196
Edmonton;69;31;31;7;69;195;223
Vancouver;69;28;32;9;65;187;217
Anaheim;71;28;34;9;63;164;216
Los Angeles;69;25;36;8;58;164;220
x-clinched playoff spot
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Dallas 2, Buffalo 0
Columbus 7, Boston 4
Pittsburgh 5, Washington 3
Montreal 3, Detroit 1
San Jose 5, Winnipeg 4
Arizona 3, St. Louis 1
Calgary 9, New Jersey 4
Anaheim 3, Nashville 2
GAMES TODAY
Chicago at Toronto, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Montreal vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Florida at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;35;13;3;1;74;199;140
Chicago;30;18;2;0;62;194;171
Ced. Rapids;28;18;2;2;60;151;134
Youngstown;27;18;1;4;59;169;174
Team USA;24;17;2;4;54;202;178
Dubuque;23;20;3;4;53;155;164
Central Ill.;22;27;2;1;47;153;186
Green Bay;15;26;6;3;39;141;188
Madison;12;32;4;2;30;107;197
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;38;10;2;1;79;187;115
Sioux Falls;32;13;4;1;69;191;163
Waterloo;32;14;4;1;69;190;140
Des Moines;29;18;1;4;63;167;143
Fargo;27;20;2;2;58;149;142
Omaha;22;21;4;4;52;130;161
Sioux City;22;21;5;2;51;149;161
Lincoln;11;34;3;3;28;131;208
GAMES FRIDAY
Green Bay at Team USA
Des Moines at Muskegon
Team USA at Cedar Rapids
Youngstown at Chicago
Madison at Dubuque
Lincoln at Tri-City
Sioux Falls at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Fargo, 7:05 p.m.
Des Moines at Muskegon
Green Bay at Team USA
Team USA at Cedar Rapids
Dubuque at Chicago
Youngstown at Madison
Omaha at Tri-City
Sioux City at Central Illinois
GAMES SUNDAY
Youngstown at Madison
Sioux City at Central Illinois
Fargo at Sioux Falls
