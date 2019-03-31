clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

z-Tampa Bay;78;59;15;4;122;309;212

x-Boston;79;47;23;9;103;247;207

Toronto;78;45;26;7;97;277;237

Montreal;79;42;29;8;92;238;227

Florida;79;35;32;12;82;258;271

Buffalo;79;31;38;10;72;212;265

Detroit;79;31;38;10;72;221;265

Ottawa;78;28;44;6;62;232;285

Metropolitan Division

x-Washington;79;47;24;8;102;273;240

x-N.Y. Islanders;79;46;26;7;99;222;193

Pittsburgh;79;43;25;11;97;265;232

Columbus;79;45;30;4;94;247;222

Carolina;79;43;29;7;93;234;218

Philadelphia;79;37;34;8;82;236;264

N.Y. Rangers;78;31;34;13;75;218;258

New Jersey;79;29;40;10;68;213;267

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Winnipeg;78;45;29;4;94;261;231

x-Nashville;79;44;29;6;94;229;208

x-St. Louis;78;42;28;8;92;231;212

Dallas;79;41;31;7;89;200;194

Colorado;78;36;29;13;85;247;234

Minnesota;79;36;34;9;81;206;230

Chicago;78;34;33;11;79;255;279

Pacific Division

z-Calgary;79;49;23;7;105;280;219

x-San Jose;79;44;26;9;97;279;253

x-Vegas;79;42;30;7;91;243;220

Arizona;79;38;33;8;84;206;215

Vancouver;79;34;35;10;78;217;246

Edmonton;78;34;35;9;77;224;261

Anaheim;80;33;37;10;76;191;248

Los Angeles;78;29;40;9;67;190;248

x-clinched playoff spot, z-clinched conference

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

San Jose 4, Vegas 3, OT

Anaheim 5, Edmonton 1

Vancouver 3, Dallas 2, SO

Los Angeles 3, Chicago 2, OT

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 0

Arizona 4, Minnesota 0

Pittsburgh 3, Carolina 1

Columbus 4, Buffalo 0

Detroit 6, Boston 3

Calgary 5, San Jose 3

GAMES TODAY

Washington at Florida, 6 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Nashville at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

x-Muskegon;38;16;3;1;80;217;160

x-Chicago;34;20;4;0;72;226;195

x-Ced. Rapids;33;19;3;2;71;171;148

x-Youngstown;33;20;1;4;71;202;203

x-Team USA;30;19;2;6;68;262;209

x-Dubuque;26;24;4;4;60;180;193

Central Ill.;22;31;3;2;49;167;212

Green Bay;17;32;6;3;43;162;238

Madison;14;37;4;3;35;130;233

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

x-Tri-City;44;10;3;1;92;219;131

x-Waterloo;36;14;5;2;79;216;160

x-Sioux Falls;35;15;5;2;77;213;184

x-Des Moines;32;21;1;4;69;191;163

x-Fargo;32;22;3;2;69;178;163

Sioux City;28;23;5;2;63;175;184

Omaha;26;24;4;4;60;149;184

Lincoln;11;39;3;4;29;140;238

x-clinched playoff berth

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Omaha 4, Madison 3, SO

Sioux City 4, Fargo 3, OT

Dubuque 6, Central Illinois 4

Youngstown 4, Team USA 3

GAMES TUESDAY

Sioux City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux Falls

GAMES FRIDAY

Chicago at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Youngstown

Tri-City at Sioux City

Omaha at Des Moines

Cedar Rapids at Dubuque

Team USA at Fargo

Central Illinois at Lincoln

Muskegon at Madison

