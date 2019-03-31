NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
z-Tampa Bay;78;59;15;4;122;309;212
x-Boston;79;47;23;9;103;247;207
Toronto;78;45;26;7;97;277;237
Montreal;79;42;29;8;92;238;227
Florida;79;35;32;12;82;258;271
Buffalo;79;31;38;10;72;212;265
Detroit;79;31;38;10;72;221;265
Ottawa;78;28;44;6;62;232;285
Metropolitan Division
x-Washington;79;47;24;8;102;273;240
x-N.Y. Islanders;79;46;26;7;99;222;193
Pittsburgh;79;43;25;11;97;265;232
Columbus;79;45;30;4;94;247;222
Carolina;79;43;29;7;93;234;218
Philadelphia;79;37;34;8;82;236;264
N.Y. Rangers;78;31;34;13;75;218;258
New Jersey;79;29;40;10;68;213;267
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
x-Winnipeg;78;45;29;4;94;261;231
x-Nashville;79;44;29;6;94;229;208
x-St. Louis;78;42;28;8;92;231;212
Dallas;79;41;31;7;89;200;194
Colorado;78;36;29;13;85;247;234
Minnesota;79;36;34;9;81;206;230
Chicago;78;34;33;11;79;255;279
Pacific Division
z-Calgary;79;49;23;7;105;280;219
x-San Jose;79;44;26;9;97;279;253
x-Vegas;79;42;30;7;91;243;220
Arizona;79;38;33;8;84;206;215
Vancouver;79;34;35;10;78;217;246
Edmonton;78;34;35;9;77;224;261
Anaheim;80;33;37;10;76;191;248
Los Angeles;78;29;40;9;67;190;248
x-clinched playoff spot, z-clinched conference
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS
San Jose 4, Vegas 3, OT
Anaheim 5, Edmonton 1
Vancouver 3, Dallas 2, SO
Los Angeles 3, Chicago 2, OT
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 0
Arizona 4, Minnesota 0
Pittsburgh 3, Carolina 1
Columbus 4, Buffalo 0
Detroit 6, Boston 3
Calgary 5, San Jose 3
GAMES TODAY
Washington at Florida, 6 p.m.
Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Nashville at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
x-Muskegon;38;16;3;1;80;217;160
x-Chicago;34;20;4;0;72;226;195
x-Ced. Rapids;33;19;3;2;71;171;148
x-Youngstown;33;20;1;4;71;202;203
x-Team USA;30;19;2;6;68;262;209
x-Dubuque;26;24;4;4;60;180;193
Central Ill.;22;31;3;2;49;167;212
Green Bay;17;32;6;3;43;162;238
Madison;14;37;4;3;35;130;233
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
x-Tri-City;44;10;3;1;92;219;131
x-Waterloo;36;14;5;2;79;216;160
x-Sioux Falls;35;15;5;2;77;213;184
x-Des Moines;32;21;1;4;69;191;163
x-Fargo;32;22;3;2;69;178;163
Sioux City;28;23;5;2;63;175;184
Omaha;26;24;4;4;60;149;184
Lincoln;11;39;3;4;29;140;238
x-clinched playoff berth
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Omaha 4, Madison 3, SO
Sioux City 4, Fargo 3, OT
Dubuque 6, Central Illinois 4
Youngstown 4, Team USA 3
GAMES TUESDAY
Sioux City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux Falls
GAMES FRIDAY
Chicago at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Youngstown
Tri-City at Sioux City
Omaha at Des Moines
Cedar Rapids at Dubuque
Team USA at Fargo
Central Illinois at Lincoln
Muskegon at Madison
