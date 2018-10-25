Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;10;7;3;0;14;38;32

Boston;10;6;2;2;14;34;24

Tampa Bay;8;6;1;1;13;29;18

Montreal;9;5;2;2;12;30;25

Buffalo;10;6;4;0;12;26;28

Ottawa;8;4;3;1;9;29;29

Florida;8;2;3;3;7;26;32

Detroit;9;1;6;2;4;20;39

Metropolitan Division

Pittsburgh;8;5;1;2;12;35;26

Carolina;9;5;3;1;11;29;26

Columbus;9;5;4;0;10;31;34

Washington;9;4;3;2;10;35;34

New Jersey;7;4;2;1;9;25;18

Philadelphia;10;4;6;0;8;31;40

N.Y. Islanders;8;3;4;1;7;22;23

N.Y. Rangers;10;3;6;1;7;25;34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

Nashville;10;8;2;0;16;35;23

Chicago;10;6;2;2;14;37;34

Colorado;10;6;2;2;14;33;21

Winnipeg;10;6;3;1;13;31;28

Minnesota;9;5;2;2;12;26;25

Dallas;9;5;4;0;10;28;25

St. Louis;9;2;4;3;7;29;36

Pacific Division

Vancouver;11;6;5;0;12;31;35

San Jose;9;5;3;1;11;31;25

Anaheim;11;5;5;1;11;27;30

Calgary;10;5;5;0;10;33;36

Edmonton;8;4;3;1;9;22;26

Vegas;9;4;4;1;9;20;24

Arizona;9;4;5;0;8;19;19

Los Angeles;10;2;7;1;5;18;36

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Buffalo 4, Montreal 3

Nashville 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Boston 3, Philadelphia 0

Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 1

Columbus 7, St. Louis 4

Chicago 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Dallas 5, Anaheim 2

Pittsburgh 9, Calgary 1

Edmonton 4, Washington 1

Arizona 4, Vancouver 1

GAMES TODAY

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 8 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Florida at New Jersey, 11 a.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, noon

Edmonton at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;7;0;0;0;14;31;14

Central Ill.;5;2;1;0;11;32;30

Dubuque;4;2;1;1;10;28;20

Ced. Rapids;4;2;1;0;9;20;18

Green Bay;4;5;0;0;8;27;32

Team USA;3;2;0;1;7;16;19

Chicago;3;4;1;0;7;28;37

Madison;1;6;0;1;3;13;27

Youngstown;1;6;0;1;3;19;30

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Tri-City;6;1;1;0;13;28;16

Waterloo;4;0;3;1;12;32;26

Sioux Falls;5;1;0;1;11;28;26

Sioux City;5;3;0;0;10;31;25

Des Moines;5;4;0;0;10;29;29

Lincoln;3;4;1;0;7;25;27

Fargo;3;4;0;1;7;26;28

Omaha;3;4;0;0;6;17;26

GAMES TODAY

Fargo at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Team USA

Dubuque at Youngstown

Green Bay at Des Moines

Cedar Rapids at Lincoln

Central Illinois at Madison

Sioux City at Sioux Falls

Tri-City at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Fargo at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Dubuque at Team USA

Team USA at Muskegon

Sioux Falls at Sioux City

Chicago at Cedar Rapids

Tri-City at Lincoln

Des Moines at Omaha

Green Bay at Central Illinois

GAME SUNDAY

Dubuque at Team USA

