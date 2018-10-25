NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;10;7;3;0;14;38;32
Boston;10;6;2;2;14;34;24
Tampa Bay;8;6;1;1;13;29;18
Montreal;9;5;2;2;12;30;25
Buffalo;10;6;4;0;12;26;28
Ottawa;8;4;3;1;9;29;29
Florida;8;2;3;3;7;26;32
Detroit;9;1;6;2;4;20;39
Metropolitan Division
Pittsburgh;8;5;1;2;12;35;26
Carolina;9;5;3;1;11;29;26
Columbus;9;5;4;0;10;31;34
Washington;9;4;3;2;10;35;34
New Jersey;7;4;2;1;9;25;18
Philadelphia;10;4;6;0;8;31;40
N.Y. Islanders;8;3;4;1;7;22;23
N.Y. Rangers;10;3;6;1;7;25;34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;10;8;2;0;16;35;23
Chicago;10;6;2;2;14;37;34
Colorado;10;6;2;2;14;33;21
Winnipeg;10;6;3;1;13;31;28
Minnesota;9;5;2;2;12;26;25
Dallas;9;5;4;0;10;28;25
St. Louis;9;2;4;3;7;29;36
Pacific Division
Vancouver;11;6;5;0;12;31;35
San Jose;9;5;3;1;11;31;25
Anaheim;11;5;5;1;11;27;30
Calgary;10;5;5;0;10;33;36
Edmonton;8;4;3;1;9;22;26
Vegas;9;4;4;1;9;20;24
Arizona;9;4;5;0;8;19;19
Los Angeles;10;2;7;1;5;18;36
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Buffalo 4, Montreal 3
Nashville 4, New Jersey 3, OT
Boston 3, Philadelphia 0
Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 1
Columbus 7, St. Louis 4
Chicago 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Dallas 5, Anaheim 2
Pittsburgh 9, Calgary 1
Edmonton 4, Washington 1
Arizona 4, Vancouver 1
GAMES TODAY
Tampa Bay at Vegas, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Colorado, 8 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Florida at New Jersey, 11 a.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, noon
Edmonton at Nashville, 2 p.m.
Washington at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;7;0;0;0;14;31;14
Central Ill.;5;2;1;0;11;32;30
Dubuque;4;2;1;1;10;28;20
Ced. Rapids;4;2;1;0;9;20;18
Green Bay;4;5;0;0;8;27;32
Team USA;3;2;0;1;7;16;19
Chicago;3;4;1;0;7;28;37
Madison;1;6;0;1;3;13;27
Youngstown;1;6;0;1;3;19;30
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;6;1;1;0;13;28;16
Waterloo;4;0;3;1;12;32;26
Sioux Falls;5;1;0;1;11;28;26
Sioux City;5;3;0;0;10;31;25
Des Moines;5;4;0;0;10;29;29
Lincoln;3;4;1;0;7;25;27
Fargo;3;4;0;1;7;26;28
Omaha;3;4;0;0;6;17;26
GAMES TODAY
Fargo at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Muskegon at Team USA
Dubuque at Youngstown
Green Bay at Des Moines
Cedar Rapids at Lincoln
Central Illinois at Madison
Sioux City at Sioux Falls
Tri-City at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Fargo at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Dubuque at Team USA
Team USA at Muskegon
Sioux Falls at Sioux City
Chicago at Cedar Rapids
Tri-City at Lincoln
Des Moines at Omaha
Green Bay at Central Illinois
GAME SUNDAY
Dubuque at Team USA
