NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;68;51;13;4;106;263;179
Boston;67;41;17;9;91;202;167
Toronto;67;41;21;5;87;241;191
Montreal;68;36;25;7;79;206;199
Buffalo;67;30;28;9;69;194;216
Florida;67;28;27;12;68;212;231
Detroit;67;24;33;10;58;185;229
Ottawa;68;23;39;6;52;201;255
Metropolitan Division
Washington;67;39;21;7;85;231;211
N.Y. Islanders;67;39;21;7;85;196;163
Pittsburgh;67;36;22;9;81;232;204
Carolina;66;36;23;7;79;199;180
Columbus;67;37;27;3;77;205;201
Philadelphia;67;32;27;8;72;204;224
N.Y. Rangers;67;27;28;12;66;192;222
New Jersey;67;25;33;9;59;189;225
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;69;39;25;5;83;207;184
Winnipeg;66;39;23;4;82;224;198
St. Louis;67;36;25;6;78;196;185
Dallas;67;35;27;5;75;171;170
Minnesota;68;33;27;8;74;189;196
Colorado;68;29;27;12;70;220;215
Chicago;67;28;30;9;65;225;254
Pacific Division
Calgary;68;41;20;7;89;235;196
San Jose;67;40;19;8;88;243;208
Vegas;68;37;26;5;79;203;188
Arizona;67;33;29;5;71;179;186
Edmonton;67;30;30;7;67;190;218
Vancouver;68;28;31;9;65;185;211
Anaheim;68;26;33;9;61;151;209
Los Angeles;67;24;35;8;56;159;214
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 4, Florida 3
Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 0
Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO
N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 2
Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 0
Dallas 4, Colorado 0
Chicago 5, Buffalo 4, SO
Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2
Arizona 2, Calgary 0
San Jose 5, Montreal 2
St. Louis 4, Los Angeles 0
GAMES TODAY
Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Montreal at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Buffalo at Colorado, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 3 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;35;12;2;1;73;197;133
Chicago;30;17;1;0;61;186;159
Ced. Rapids;28;17;2;2;60;148;128
Youngstown;25;18;1;4;55;161;170
Dubuque;22;19;3;4;51;150;159
Team USA;22;17;2;3;49;183;165
Central Ill.;20;27;2;1;43;146;185
Green Bay;15;24;6;3;39;137;180
Madison;11;31;4;2;28;100;191
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;36;10;2;1;75;177;113
Waterloo;31;14;3;1;66;182;132
Sioux Falls;31;13;3;1;66;181;155
Des Moines;27;18;1;4;59;159;137
Fargo;27;18;2;2;58;147;138
Sioux City;22;19;5;2;51;147;151
Omaha;20;21;4;4;48;126;159
Lincoln;10;33;3;3;26;122;194
GAMES TODAY
Des Moines at Waterloo, 7:05 p .m.
Sioux Falls at Chicago
Muskegon at Dubuque
Omaha at Fargo
Team USA at Lincoln
Central Illinois at Madison
Sioux City at Tri-City
GAMES SATURDAY
Sioux Falls at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Youngstown
Team USA at Chicago
Des Moines at Dubuque
Omaha at Fargo
Team USA at Lincoln
Cedar Rapids at Madison
Sioux City at Tri-City
Muskegon at Central Illinois
