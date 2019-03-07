Try 3 months for $3
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;68;51;13;4;106;263;179

Boston;67;41;17;9;91;202;167

Toronto;67;41;21;5;87;241;191

Montreal;68;36;25;7;79;206;199

Buffalo;67;30;28;9;69;194;216

Florida;67;28;27;12;68;212;231

Detroit;67;24;33;10;58;185;229

Ottawa;68;23;39;6;52;201;255

Metropolitan Division

Washington;67;39;21;7;85;231;211

N.Y. Islanders;67;39;21;7;85;196;163

Pittsburgh;67;36;22;9;81;232;204

Carolina;66;36;23;7;79;199;180

Columbus;67;37;27;3;77;205;201

Philadelphia;67;32;27;8;72;204;224

N.Y. Rangers;67;27;28;12;66;192;222

New Jersey;67;25;33;9;59;189;225

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;69;39;25;5;83;207;184

Winnipeg;66;39;23;4;82;224;198

St. Louis;67;36;25;6;78;196;185

Dallas;67;35;27;5;75;171;170

Minnesota;68;33;27;8;74;189;196

Colorado;68;29;27;12;70;220;215

Chicago;67;28;30;9;65;225;254

Pacific Division

Calgary;68;41;20;7;89;235;196

San Jose;67;40;19;8;88;243;208

Vegas;68;37;26;5;79;203;188

Arizona;67;33;29;5;71;179;186

Edmonton;67;30;30;7;67;190;218

Vancouver;68;28;31;9;65;185;211

Anaheim;68;26;33;9;61;151;209

Los Angeles;67;24;35;8;56;159;214

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 4, Florida 3

Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 0

Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 2

Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 0

Dallas 4, Colorado 0

Chicago 5, Buffalo 4, SO

Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2

Arizona 2, Calgary 0

San Jose 5, Montreal 2

St. Louis 4, Los Angeles 0

GAMES TODAY

Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Buffalo at Colorado, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;35;12;2;1;73;197;133

Chicago;30;17;1;0;61;186;159

Ced. Rapids;28;17;2;2;60;148;128

Youngstown;25;18;1;4;55;161;170

Dubuque;22;19;3;4;51;150;159

Team USA;22;17;2;3;49;183;165

Central Ill.;20;27;2;1;43;146;185

Green Bay;15;24;6;3;39;137;180

Madison;11;31;4;2;28;100;191

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;36;10;2;1;75;177;113

Waterloo;31;14;3;1;66;182;132

Sioux Falls;31;13;3;1;66;181;155

Des Moines;27;18;1;4;59;159;137

Fargo;27;18;2;2;58;147;138

Sioux City;22;19;5;2;51;147;151

Omaha;20;21;4;4;48;126;159

Lincoln;10;33;3;3;26;122;194

GAMES TODAY

Des Moines at Waterloo, 7:05 p .m.

Sioux Falls at Chicago

Muskegon at Dubuque

Omaha at Fargo

Team USA at Lincoln

Central Illinois at Madison

Sioux City at Tri-City

GAMES SATURDAY

Sioux Falls at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Youngstown

Team USA at Chicago

Des Moines at Dubuque

Omaha at Fargo

Team USA at Lincoln

Cedar Rapids at Madison

Sioux City at Tri-City

Muskegon at Central Illinois

