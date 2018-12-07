Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;30;22;7;1;45;117;87

Toronto;29;20;8;1;41;106;78

Buffalo;29;17;8;4;38;89;82

Montreal;29;14;10;5;33;93;92

Boston;28;14;10;4;32;73;72

Detroit;29;13;12;4;30;86;97

Florida;27;11;11;5;27;89;96

Ottawa;29;12;14;3;27;102;119

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;28;16;9;3;35;102;90

Columbus;28;16;10;2;34;100;95

N.Y. Islanders;27;13;11;3;29;79;81

Pittsburgh;27;12;10;5;29;95;89

N.Y. Rangers;28;13;12;3;29;80;88

Carolina;27;12;11;4;28;67;76

Philadelphia;26;11;12;3;25;79;92

New Jersey;27;10;12;5;25;81;94

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;29;19;9;1;39;93;72

Colorado;29;17;7;5;39;107;81

Winnipeg;27;17;8;2;36;94;78

Dallas;28;15;10;3;33;78;72

Minnesota;28;15;11;2;32;86;80

Chicago;30;9;16;5;23;82;112

St. Louis;26;9;13;4;22;76;88

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;29;18;9;2;38;102;82

Anaheim;30;15;10;5;35;74;85

San Jose;29;14;10;5;33;90;90

Vegas;30;16;13;1;33;91;84

Edmonton;28;14;12;2;30;74;85

Arizona;27;13;12;2;28;70;71

Vancouver;31;12;16;3;27;89;108

Los Angeles;29;10;18;1;21;62;90

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 5, Toronto 4, OT

Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Islanders 2

Colorado 5, Florida 2

Columbus 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

Montreal 5, Ottawa 2

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Washington 4, Arizona 2

Calgary 2, Minnesota 0

Vancouver 5, Nashville 3

Vegas 4, Chicago 3

New Jersey 6, Los Angeles 3

GAMES TODAY

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Philadelphia at Buffalo, Noon

Vegas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 6 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;18;3;0;0;36;107;53

Central Ill.;11;11;2;0;24;82;85

Chicago;12;7;1;0;25;71;71

Ced. Rapids;10;10;2;0;22;69;71

Dubuque;9;9;1;2;21;74;74

Green Bay;8;10;2;1;19;62;80

Youngstown;8;9;0;3;19;61;72

Team USA;8;9;0;2;18;68;74

Madison;6;10;1;2;15;36;58

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;16;4;1;0;33;70;43

Sioux City;13;4;2;0;28;72;51

Waterloo;12;6;3;1;28;82;69

Des Moines;13;8;1;1;28;84;75

Fargo;11;7;1;2;25;66;68

Sioux Falls;9;7;2;1;21;61;73

Lincoln;6;10;3;1;16;56;75

Omaha;6;12;0;2;14;51;80

GAMES FRIDAY

Madison at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Dubuque at Muskegon

Green Bay at Cedar Rapids

Chicago at Des Moines

Sioux City at Lincoln

Fargo at Tri-City

GAMES SATURDAY

Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Dubuque at Muskegon

Sioux Falls at Sioux City

Omaha at Chicago

Madison at Green Bay

Des Moines at Lincoln

Fargo at Tri-City

GAME SUNDAY

Omaha at Central Illinois

