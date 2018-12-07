NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;30;22;7;1;45;117;87
Toronto;29;20;8;1;41;106;78
Buffalo;29;17;8;4;38;89;82
Montreal;29;14;10;5;33;93;92
Boston;28;14;10;4;32;73;72
Detroit;29;13;12;4;30;86;97
Florida;27;11;11;5;27;89;96
Ottawa;29;12;14;3;27;102;119
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;28;16;9;3;35;102;90
Columbus;28;16;10;2;34;100;95
N.Y. Islanders;27;13;11;3;29;79;81
Pittsburgh;27;12;10;5;29;95;89
N.Y. Rangers;28;13;12;3;29;80;88
Carolina;27;12;11;4;28;67;76
Philadelphia;26;11;12;3;25;79;92
New Jersey;27;10;12;5;25;81;94
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;29;19;9;1;39;93;72
Colorado;29;17;7;5;39;107;81
Winnipeg;27;17;8;2;36;94;78
Dallas;28;15;10;3;33;78;72
Minnesota;28;15;11;2;32;86;80
Chicago;30;9;16;5;23;82;112
St. Louis;26;9;13;4;22;76;88
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;29;18;9;2;38;102;82
Anaheim;30;15;10;5;35;74;85
San Jose;29;14;10;5;33;90;90
Vegas;30;16;13;1;33;91;84
Edmonton;28;14;12;2;30;74;85
Arizona;27;13;12;2;28;70;71
Vancouver;31;12;16;3;27;89;108
Los Angeles;29;10;18;1;21;62;90
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 5, Toronto 4, OT
Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Islanders 2
Colorado 5, Florida 2
Columbus 4, Philadelphia 3, OT
Montreal 5, Ottawa 2
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Washington 4, Arizona 2
Calgary 2, Minnesota 0
Vancouver 5, Nashville 3
Vegas 4, Chicago 3
New Jersey 6, Los Angeles 3
GAMES TODAY
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Philadelphia at Buffalo, Noon
Vegas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 6 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;18;3;0;0;36;107;53
Central Ill.;11;11;2;0;24;82;85
Chicago;12;7;1;0;25;71;71
Ced. Rapids;10;10;2;0;22;69;71
Dubuque;9;9;1;2;21;74;74
Green Bay;8;10;2;1;19;62;80
Youngstown;8;9;0;3;19;61;72
Team USA;8;9;0;2;18;68;74
Madison;6;10;1;2;15;36;58
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;16;4;1;0;33;70;43
Sioux City;13;4;2;0;28;72;51
Waterloo;12;6;3;1;28;82;69
Des Moines;13;8;1;1;28;84;75
Fargo;11;7;1;2;25;66;68
Sioux Falls;9;7;2;1;21;61;73
Lincoln;6;10;3;1;16;56;75
Omaha;6;12;0;2;14;51;80
GAMES FRIDAY
Madison at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Team USA
Dubuque at Muskegon
Green Bay at Cedar Rapids
Chicago at Des Moines
Sioux City at Lincoln
Fargo at Tri-City
GAMES SATURDAY
Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Dubuque at Muskegon
Sioux Falls at Sioux City
Omaha at Chicago
Madison at Green Bay
Des Moines at Lincoln
Fargo at Tri-City
GAME SUNDAY
Omaha at Central Illinois
