NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;32;24;7;1;49;130;91
Toronto;31;21;9;1;43;113;85
Buffalo;31;18;9;4;40;95;91
Boston;31;17;10;4;38;85;79
Montreal;31;15;11;5;35;97;101
Detroit;32;14;14;4;32;93;107
Ottawa;32;13;15;4;30;106;125
Florida;29;11;12;6;28;96;105
Metropolitan Division
Washington;30;18;9;3;39;112;92
Columbus;30;16;12;2;34;102;102
N.Y. Islanders;29;14;11;4;32;83;85
Pittsburgh;29;13;10;6;32;98;92
N.Y. Rangers;30;14;13;3;31;88;98
Carolina;29;13;12;4;30;72;81
Philadelphia;28;12;13;3;27;86;101
New Jersey;29;10;13;6;26;88;105
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;31;20;10;1;41;98;78
Winnipeg;30;19;9;2;40;107;83
Colorado;31;17;9;5;39;112;94
Dallas;30;16;11;3;35;83;78
Minnesota;30;16;12;2;34;95;88
St. Louis;29;11;14;4;26;82;97
Chicago;32;9;18;5;23;87;121
Pacific Division
Calgary;31;19;10;2;40;107;85
San Jose;32;16;11;5;37;102;98
Anaheim;32;16;11;5;37;81;94
Edmonton;31;17;12;2;36;88;91
Vegas;32;17;14;1;35;96;91
Vancouver;33;14;16;3;31;98;111
Arizona;29;13;14;2;28;76;80
Los Angeles;32;11;19;2;24;71;98
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto 4, Carolina 1
Buffalo 4, Los Angeles 3, OT
Vancouver 3, Columbus 2
Boston 4, Arizona 3
Washington 6, Detroit 2
Minnesota 7, Montreal 1
Nashville 3, Ottawa 1
Winnipeg 6, Chicago 3
St. Louis 4, Florida 3
Edmonton 6, Colorado 4
GAMES TODAY
Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Calgary, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Arizona at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Florida at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;19;4;0;0;38;113;59
Chicago;13;8;1;0;27;74;75
Dubuque;10;9;2;2;24;80;80
Central Ill.;11;12;2;0;24;85;89
Green Bay;10;10;2;1;23;72;82
Ced. Rapids;10;11;2;1;23;72;78
Youngstown;9;9;0;3;21;66;76
Team USA;8;9;1;2;19;72;79
Madison;6;12;1;2;15;39;72
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;17;5;1;0;35;76;49
Des Moines;15;8;1;1;32;90;78
Waterloo;14;6;3;1;32;93;73
Sioux City;13;6;3;0;29;76;62
Fargo;13;8;1;2;29;76;76
Sioux Falls;10;7;2;1;23;66;74
Lincoln;7;11;3;1;18;60;79
Omaha;7;13;0;2;16;56;85
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Fargo 4, Sioux City 2
GAMES THURSDAY
Lincoln at Tri-City
Dubuque at Sioux Falls
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Lincoln, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Youngstown
Dubuque at Sioux City
Central Illinois at Des Moines
Cedar Rapids at Madison
Green Bay at Sioux Falls
Muskegon at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Madison, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Youngstown
Dubuque at Sioux City
Central Illinois at Cedar Rapids
Tri-City at Fargo
Des Moines at Lincoln
Muskegon at Omaha
Green Bay at Sioux Falls
GAMES SUNDAY
Chicago at Youngstown
Tri-City at Fargo
