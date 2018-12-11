Try 1 month for 99¢
NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;32;24;7;1;49;130;91

Toronto;31;21;9;1;43;113;85

Buffalo;31;18;9;4;40;95;91

Boston;31;17;10;4;38;85;79

Montreal;31;15;11;5;35;97;101

Detroit;32;14;14;4;32;93;107

Ottawa;32;13;15;4;30;106;125

Florida;29;11;12;6;28;96;105

Metropolitan Division

Washington;30;18;9;3;39;112;92

Columbus;30;16;12;2;34;102;102

N.Y. Islanders;29;14;11;4;32;83;85

Pittsburgh;29;13;10;6;32;98;92

N.Y. Rangers;30;14;13;3;31;88;98

Carolina;29;13;12;4;30;72;81

Philadelphia;28;12;13;3;27;86;101

New Jersey;29;10;13;6;26;88;105

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;31;20;10;1;41;98;78

Winnipeg;30;19;9;2;40;107;83

Colorado;31;17;9;5;39;112;94

Dallas;30;16;11;3;35;83;78

Minnesota;30;16;12;2;34;95;88

St. Louis;29;11;14;4;26;82;97

Chicago;32;9;18;5;23;87;121

Pacific Division

Calgary;31;19;10;2;40;107;85

San Jose;32;16;11;5;37;102;98

Anaheim;32;16;11;5;37;81;94

Edmonton;31;17;12;2;36;88;91

Vegas;32;17;14;1;35;96;91

Vancouver;33;14;16;3;31;98;111

Arizona;29;13;14;2;28;76;80

Los Angeles;32;11;19;2;24;71;98

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 4, Carolina 1

Buffalo 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

Vancouver 3, Columbus 2

Boston 4, Arizona 3

Washington 6, Detroit 2

Minnesota 7, Montreal 1

Nashville 3, Ottawa 1

Winnipeg 6, Chicago 3

St. Louis 4, Florida 3

Edmonton 6, Colorado 4

GAMES TODAY

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Arizona at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;19;4;0;0;38;113;59

Chicago;13;8;1;0;27;74;75

Dubuque;10;9;2;2;24;80;80

Central Ill.;11;12;2;0;24;85;89

Green Bay;10;10;2;1;23;72;82

Ced. Rapids;10;11;2;1;23;72;78

Youngstown;9;9;0;3;21;66;76

Team USA;8;9;1;2;19;72;79

Madison;6;12;1;2;15;39;72

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;17;5;1;0;35;76;49

Des Moines;15;8;1;1;32;90;78

Waterloo;14;6;3;1;32;93;73

Sioux City;13;6;3;0;29;76;62

Fargo;13;8;1;2;29;76;76

Sioux Falls;10;7;2;1;23;66;74

Lincoln;7;11;3;1;18;60;79

Omaha;7;13;0;2;16;56;85

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Fargo 4, Sioux City 2

GAMES THURSDAY

Lincoln at Tri-City

Dubuque at Sioux Falls

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Lincoln, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Youngstown

Dubuque at Sioux City

Central Illinois at Des Moines

Cedar Rapids at Madison

Green Bay at Sioux Falls

Muskegon at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Madison, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Youngstown

Dubuque at Sioux City

Central Illinois at Cedar Rapids

Tri-City at Fargo

Des Moines at Lincoln

Muskegon at Omaha

Green Bay at Sioux Falls

GAMES SUNDAY

Chicago at Youngstown

Tri-City at Fargo

