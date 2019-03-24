NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
z-Tampa Bay;76;58;14;4;120;301;202
x-Boston;75;46;20;9;101;233;189
Toronto;75;44;25;6;94;264;223
Montreal;76;40;28;8;88;227;219
Florida;75;33;30;12;78;243;255
Buffalo;74;31;34;9;71;206;244
Detroit;75;27;38;10;64;203;256
Ottawa;75;26;43;6;58;222;278
Metropolitan Division
Washington;76;44;24;8;96;260;234
N.Y. Islanders;76;44;25;7;95;212;184
Pittsburgh;76;41;24;11;93;256;226
Carolina;75;42;26;7;91;225;206
Columbus;75;41;30;4;86;228;218
Philadelphia;76;36;32;8;80;229;252
N.Y. Rangers;74;29;32;13;71;206;245
New Jersey;76;28;39;9;65;208;259
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
x-Winnipeg;75;45;26;4;94;254;218
Nashville;76;42;28;6;90;223;202
St. Louis;75;40;27;8;88;223;205
Dallas;75;38;31;6;82;188;186
Colorado;76;34;29;13;81;240;229
Minnesota;76;35;32;9;79;203;223
Chicago;75;33;32;10;76;248;271
Pacific Division
x-Calgary;75;47;21;7;101;268;210
x-San Jose;75;43;23;9;95;266;237
Vegas;75;42;27;6;90;234;206
Arizona;76;36;33;7;79;199;212
Edmonton;75;33;34;8;74;213;249
Vancouver;76;32;34;10;74;207;237
Anaheim;77;31;36;10;72;180;237
Los Angeles;74;27;39;8;62;178;235
x-clinched playoff spot, z-clinched conference
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Calgary 3, Vancouver 1
Detroit 3, Vegas 2, OT
Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 3, SO
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 3, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Islanders 2, Arizona 0
Carolina 2, Montreal 1, OT
Chicago 2, Colorado 1, OT
Columbus 5, Vancouver 0
GAMES TODAY
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Florida at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Detroit at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
x-Muskegon;37;15;3;1;78;209;153
x-Chicago;34;19;2;0;70;217;182
x-Youngstown;31;18;1;4;67;191;183
x-Ced. Rapids;31;18;3;2;67;164;140
x-Team USA;28;18;2;5;63;242;198
Dubuque;25;22;4;4;58;171;177
Central Ill.;22;29;3;2;49;161;201
Green Bay;16;31;6;3;41;156;232
Madison;13;37;4;2;32;122;225
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
x-Tri-City;43;10;2;1;89;211;125
x-Waterloo;34;14;5;1;74;200;147
x-Sioux Falls;33;14;5;2;73;202;176
Des Moines;30;21;1;4;65;179;162
Fargo;30;22;2;2;64;165;158
Sioux City;26;22;5;2;59;165;173
Omaha;24;23;4;4;56;139;175
Lincoln;11;37;3;4;29;139;226
x-clinched playoff berth
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago 6, Lincoln 1
Madison 5, Green Bay 2
Omaha 4, Sioux Falls 2
Sioux City 5, Fargo 2
GAME TUESDAY
Sioux Falls at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Team USA at Youngstown
Chicago at Cedar Rapids
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Muskegon, 6:15 p.m.
Youngstown at Team USA
Tri-City at Sioux City
Dubuque at Cedar Rapids
Madison at Chicago
Lincoln at Des Moines
Omaha at Green Bay
Fargo at Sioux Falls
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Team USA
Tri-City at Sioux City
Des Moines at Dubuque
Omaha at Green Bay
Fargo at Lincoln
Cedar Rapids at Sioux Falls
Muskegon at Central Illinois
