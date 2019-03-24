Try 3 months for $3
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

z-Tampa Bay;76;58;14;4;120;301;202

x-Boston;75;46;20;9;101;233;189

Toronto;75;44;25;6;94;264;223

Montreal;76;40;28;8;88;227;219

Florida;75;33;30;12;78;243;255

Buffalo;74;31;34;9;71;206;244

Detroit;75;27;38;10;64;203;256

Ottawa;75;26;43;6;58;222;278

Metropolitan Division

Washington;76;44;24;8;96;260;234

N.Y. Islanders;76;44;25;7;95;212;184

Pittsburgh;76;41;24;11;93;256;226

Carolina;75;42;26;7;91;225;206

Columbus;75;41;30;4;86;228;218

Philadelphia;76;36;32;8;80;229;252

N.Y. Rangers;74;29;32;13;71;206;245

New Jersey;76;28;39;9;65;208;259

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Winnipeg;75;45;26;4;94;254;218

Nashville;76;42;28;6;90;223;202

St. Louis;75;40;27;8;88;223;205

Dallas;75;38;31;6;82;188;186

Colorado;76;34;29;13;81;240;229

Minnesota;76;35;32;9;79;203;223

Chicago;75;33;32;10;76;248;271

Pacific Division

x-Calgary;75;47;21;7;101;268;210

x-San Jose;75;43;23;9;95;266;237

Vegas;75;42;27;6;90;234;206

Arizona;76;36;33;7;79;199;212

Edmonton;75;33;34;8;74;213;249

Vancouver;76;32;34;10;74;207;237

Anaheim;77;31;36;10;72;180;237

Los Angeles;74;27;39;8;62;178;235

x-clinched playoff spot, z-clinched conference

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Calgary 3, Vancouver 1

Detroit 3, Vegas 2, OT

Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 3, SO

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 3, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Islanders 2, Arizona 0

Carolina 2, Montreal 1, OT

Chicago 2, Colorado 1, OT

Columbus 5, Vancouver 0

GAMES TODAY

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

x-Muskegon;37;15;3;1;78;209;153

x-Chicago;34;19;2;0;70;217;182

x-Youngstown;31;18;1;4;67;191;183

x-Ced. Rapids;31;18;3;2;67;164;140

x-Team USA;28;18;2;5;63;242;198

Dubuque;25;22;4;4;58;171;177

Central Ill.;22;29;3;2;49;161;201

Green Bay;16;31;6;3;41;156;232

Madison;13;37;4;2;32;122;225

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

x-Tri-City;43;10;2;1;89;211;125

x-Waterloo;34;14;5;1;74;200;147

x-Sioux Falls;33;14;5;2;73;202;176

Des Moines;30;21;1;4;65;179;162

Fargo;30;22;2;2;64;165;158

Sioux City;26;22;5;2;59;165;173

Omaha;24;23;4;4;56;139;175

Lincoln;11;37;3;4;29;139;226

x-clinched playoff berth

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago 6, Lincoln 1

Madison 5, Green Bay 2

Omaha 4, Sioux Falls 2

Sioux City 5, Fargo 2

GAME TUESDAY

Sioux Falls at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Team USA at Youngstown

Chicago at Cedar Rapids

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Muskegon, 6:15 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Tri-City at Sioux City

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

Madison at Chicago

Lincoln at Des Moines

Omaha at Green Bay

Fargo at Sioux Falls

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Tri-City at Sioux City

Des Moines at Dubuque

Omaha at Green Bay

Fargo at Lincoln

Cedar Rapids at Sioux Falls

Muskegon at Central Illinois

