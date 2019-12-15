clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;34;21;7;6;48;115;86

Buffalo;34;16;11;7;39;107;103

Montreal;33;15;12;6;36;105;107

Toronto;34;16;14;4;36;110;109

Tampa Bay;31;16;12;3;35;110;100

Florida;32;15;12;5;35;109;108

Ottawa;33;14;17;2;30;90;103

Detroit;35;9;23;3;21;76;136

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;34;24;5;5;53;125;97

N.Y. Islanders;31;22;7;2;46;92;72

Carolina;33;20;11;2;42;107;86

Pittsburgh;33;19;10;4;42;110;89

Philadelphia;33;17;11;5;39;101;99

N.Y. Rangers;32;16;12;4;36;103;101

Columbus;32;12;14;6;30;79;98

New Jersey;32;10;17;5;25;77;115

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;34;20;8;6;46;102;93

Colorado;32;21;8;3;45;117;86

Winnipeg;33;20;11;2;42;101;91

Dallas;34;19;11;4;42;90;80

Minnesota;34;16;13;5;37;105;112

Nashville;31;14;12;5;33;102;101

Chicago;34;13;15;6;32;94;110

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Arizona;35;19;12;4;42;97;84

Vegas;36;18;13;5;41;109;103

Edmonton;35;18;13;4;40;106;109

Calgary;35;18;13;4;40;95;104

Vancouver;34;16;14;4;36;110;105

San Jose;35;16;17;2;34;96;122

Anaheim;33;14;15;4;32;87;97

Los Angeles;35;14;18;3;31;90;111

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Ottawa 4, Columbus 3, OT

Anaheim 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

Carolina 4, Calgary 0

Dallas 4, Nashville 1

Toronto 4, Edmonton 1

Minnesota 4, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 5, Los Angeles 4, SO

Detroit 2, Montreal 1

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 4, Florida 2

St. Louis 4, Chicago 3

New Jersey 2, Arizona 1

San Jose 4, Vancouver 2<

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Winnipeg 7, Philadelphia 3

Chicago 5, Minnesota 3

Los Angeles 4, Detroit 2

Vegas 6, Vancouver 3

GAMES TODAY

Ottawa at Florida, 6 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 6 p.m.

Nashville vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Anaheim at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;18;5;1;0;37;76;54

Fargo;13;7;1;1;28;67;67

Des Moines;12;10;1;2;27;84;86

Lincoln;11;10;1;2;25;84;87

Tri-City;10;12;2;2;24;64;77

Omaha;9;9;5;0;23;64;65

Sioux City;9;11;4;0;22;69;76

Sioux Falls;9;11;3;0;21;63;84

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Chicago;19;4;1;0;39;111;70

Team USA;19;7;0;0;38;113;88

Dubuque;18;3;1;0;37;78;45

Youngstown;11;10;4;0;26;78;95

Green Bay;11;10;1;3;26;86;77

Ced. Rapids;10;13;1;0;21;78;75

Muskegon;9;13;2;0;20;78;91

Madison;5;19;1;0;11;62;118

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 3, Omaha 0

Chicago 3, Tri-City 1

Dubuque 7, Green Bay 2

Madison 4, Youngstown 1

Sioux City 5, Cedar Rapids 0

Des Moines 3, Lincoln 2

Sioux Falls 3, Fargo 2, SO

GAMES FRIDAY, DEC. 27

Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Muskegon

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

Lincoln at Fargo

Omaha at Sioux Falls

Sioux City at Tri-City

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments