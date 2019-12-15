NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;34;21;7;6;48;115;86
Buffalo;34;16;11;7;39;107;103
Montreal;33;15;12;6;36;105;107
Toronto;34;16;14;4;36;110;109
Tampa Bay;31;16;12;3;35;110;100
Florida;32;15;12;5;35;109;108
Ottawa;33;14;17;2;30;90;103
Detroit;35;9;23;3;21;76;136
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;34;24;5;5;53;125;97
N.Y. Islanders;31;22;7;2;46;92;72
Carolina;33;20;11;2;42;107;86
Pittsburgh;33;19;10;4;42;110;89
Philadelphia;33;17;11;5;39;101;99
N.Y. Rangers;32;16;12;4;36;103;101
Columbus;32;12;14;6;30;79;98
New Jersey;32;10;17;5;25;77;115
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;34;20;8;6;46;102;93
Colorado;32;21;8;3;45;117;86
Winnipeg;33;20;11;2;42;101;91
Dallas;34;19;11;4;42;90;80
Minnesota;34;16;13;5;37;105;112
Nashville;31;14;12;5;33;102;101
Chicago;34;13;15;6;32;94;110
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Arizona;35;19;12;4;42;97;84
Vegas;36;18;13;5;41;109;103
Edmonton;35;18;13;4;40;106;109
Calgary;35;18;13;4;40;95;104
Vancouver;34;16;14;4;36;110;105
San Jose;35;16;17;2;34;96;122
Anaheim;33;14;15;4;32;87;97
Los Angeles;35;14;18;3;31;90;111
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Ottawa 4, Columbus 3, OT
Anaheim 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO
Carolina 4, Calgary 0
Dallas 4, Nashville 1
Toronto 4, Edmonton 1
Minnesota 4, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 5, Los Angeles 4, SO
Detroit 2, Montreal 1
Washington 5, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 4, Florida 2
St. Louis 4, Chicago 3
New Jersey 2, Arizona 1
San Jose 4, Vancouver 2<
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Winnipeg 7, Philadelphia 3
Chicago 5, Minnesota 3
Los Angeles 4, Detroit 2
Vegas 6, Vancouver 3
GAMES TODAY
Ottawa at Florida, 6 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Boston, 6 p.m.
Nashville vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Anaheim at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;18;5;1;0;37;76;54
Fargo;13;7;1;1;28;67;67
Des Moines;12;10;1;2;27;84;86
Lincoln;11;10;1;2;25;84;87
Tri-City;10;12;2;2;24;64;77
Omaha;9;9;5;0;23;64;65
Sioux City;9;11;4;0;22;69;76
Sioux Falls;9;11;3;0;21;63;84
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Chicago;19;4;1;0;39;111;70
Team USA;19;7;0;0;38;113;88
Dubuque;18;3;1;0;37;78;45
Youngstown;11;10;4;0;26;78;95
Green Bay;11;10;1;3;26;86;77
Ced. Rapids;10;13;1;0;21;78;75
Muskegon;9;13;2;0;20;78;91
Madison;5;19;1;0;11;62;118
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 3, Omaha 0
Chicago 3, Tri-City 1
Dubuque 7, Green Bay 2
Madison 4, Youngstown 1
Sioux City 5, Cedar Rapids 0
Des Moines 3, Lincoln 2
Sioux Falls 3, Fargo 2, SO
GAMES FRIDAY, DEC. 27
Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.
Madison at Muskegon
Dubuque at Cedar Rapids
Lincoln at Fargo
Omaha at Sioux Falls
Sioux City at Tri-City
