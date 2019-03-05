NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;67;51;12;4;106;263;176
Boston;66;40;17;9;89;198;164
Toronto;66;41;21;4;86;239;188
Montreal;67;36;24;7;79;204;194
Buffalo;66;30;28;8;68;190;211
Florida;66;28;26;12;68;209;227
Detroit;66;23;33;10;56;182;227
Ottawa;67;23;38;6;52;199;251
Metropolitan Division
Washington;66;38;21;7;83;226;208
N.Y. Islanders;66;38;21;7;83;192;161
Carolina;66;36;23;7;79;199;180
Pittsburgh;66;35;22;9;79;229;204
Columbus;66;37;26;3;77;205;198
Philadelphia;66;32;26;8;72;201;219
N.Y. Rangers;66;27;28;11;65;190;219
New Jersey;67;25;33;9;59;189;225
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;69;39;25;5;83;207;184
Winnipeg;66;39;23;4;82;224;198
St. Louis;65;34;25;6;74;187;181
Dallas;66;34;27;5;73;167;170
Minnesota;67;32;27;8;72;186;196
Colorado;67;29;26;12;70;220;211
Chicago;66;27;30;9;63;220;250
Pacific Division
Calgary;66;41;18;7;89;234;192
San Jose;66;39;19;8;86;238;206
Vegas;67;36;26;5;77;201;187
Arizona;66;32;29;5;69;177;186
Edmonton;66;29;30;7;65;187;216
Vancouver;66;27;30;9;63;180;206
Anaheim;67;26;32;9;61;147;204
Los Angeles;66;24;34;8;56;1598;210
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Columbus 2, New Jersey 1, SO
Pittsburgh 3, Florida 2, OT
Boston 4, Carolina 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 5, Ottawa 4, SO
Tampa Bay 5, Winnipeg 2
Nashville 5, Minnesota 4, SO
Dallas 1, N.Y. Rangers 0
Anaheim 3, Arizona 1
Colorado 4, Detroit 3, OT
Montreal 3, Los Angeles 1
GAMES TODAY
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Florida at Boston, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Montreal at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;35;12;2;1;73;197;133
Chicago;30;17;1;0;61;186;159
Ced. Rapids;27;17;2;2;58;143;127
Youngstown;25;18;1;4;55;161;170
Dubuque;22;19;3;4;51;150;159
Team USA;22;17;2;3;49;183;165
Central Ill.;20;27;2;1;43;146;185
Green Bay;15;24;6;3;39;137;180
Madison;11;30;4;2;28;99;186
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;36;10;2;1;75;177;113
Waterloo;31;14;3;1;66;182;132
Sioux Falls;31;13;3;1;66;181;155
Des Moines;27;18;1;4;59;159;137
Fargo;27;18;2;2;58;147;138
Sioux City;22;19;5;2;51;147;151
Omaha;20;21;4;4;48;126;159
Lincoln;10;33;3;3;26;122;194
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Des Moines 3, Fargo 1
GAME TODAY
Madison at Cedar Rapids
GAMES FRIDAY
Des Moines at Waterloo, 7:05 p .m.
Sioux Falls at Chicago
Muskegon at Dubuque
Omaha at Fargo
Team USA at Lincoln
Central Illinois at Madison
Sioux City at Tri-City
GAMES SATURDAY
Sioux Falls at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Youngstown
Team USA at Chicago
Des Moines at Dubuque
Omaha at Fargo
Team USA at Lincoln
Cedar Rapids at Madison
Sioux City at Tri-City
Muskegon at Central Illinois
