NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;67;51;12;4;106;263;176

Boston;66;40;17;9;89;198;164

Toronto;66;41;21;4;86;239;188

Montreal;67;36;24;7;79;204;194

Buffalo;66;30;28;8;68;190;211

Florida;66;28;26;12;68;209;227

Detroit;66;23;33;10;56;182;227

Ottawa;67;23;38;6;52;199;251

Metropolitan Division

Washington;66;38;21;7;83;226;208

N.Y. Islanders;66;38;21;7;83;192;161

Carolina;66;36;23;7;79;199;180

Pittsburgh;66;35;22;9;79;229;204

Columbus;66;37;26;3;77;205;198

Philadelphia;66;32;26;8;72;201;219

N.Y. Rangers;66;27;28;11;65;190;219

New Jersey;67;25;33;9;59;189;225

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;69;39;25;5;83;207;184

Winnipeg;66;39;23;4;82;224;198

St. Louis;65;34;25;6;74;187;181

Dallas;66;34;27;5;73;167;170

Minnesota;67;32;27;8;72;186;196

Colorado;67;29;26;12;70;220;211

Chicago;66;27;30;9;63;220;250

Pacific Division

Calgary;66;41;18;7;89;234;192

San Jose;66;39;19;8;86;238;206

Vegas;67;36;26;5;77;201;187

Arizona;66;32;29;5;69;177;186

Edmonton;66;29;30;7;65;187;216

Vancouver;66;27;30;9;63;180;206

Anaheim;67;26;32;9;61;147;204

Los Angeles;66;24;34;8;56;1598;210

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Columbus 2, New Jersey 1, SO

Pittsburgh 3, Florida 2, OT

Boston 4, Carolina 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 5, Ottawa 4, SO

Tampa Bay 5, Winnipeg 2

Nashville 5, Minnesota 4, SO

Dallas 1, N.Y. Rangers 0

Anaheim 3, Arizona 1

Colorado 4, Detroit 3, OT

Montreal 3, Los Angeles 1

GAMES TODAY

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Florida at Boston, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;35;12;2;1;73;197;133

Chicago;30;17;1;0;61;186;159

Ced. Rapids;27;17;2;2;58;143;127

Youngstown;25;18;1;4;55;161;170

Dubuque;22;19;3;4;51;150;159

Team USA;22;17;2;3;49;183;165

Central Ill.;20;27;2;1;43;146;185

Green Bay;15;24;6;3;39;137;180

Madison;11;30;4;2;28;99;186

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;36;10;2;1;75;177;113

Waterloo;31;14;3;1;66;182;132

Sioux Falls;31;13;3;1;66;181;155

Des Moines;27;18;1;4;59;159;137

Fargo;27;18;2;2;58;147;138

Sioux City;22;19;5;2;51;147;151

Omaha;20;21;4;4;48;126;159

Lincoln;10;33;3;3;26;122;194

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Des Moines 3, Fargo 1

GAME TODAY

Madison at Cedar Rapids

GAMES FRIDAY

Des Moines at Waterloo, 7:05 p .m.

Sioux Falls at Chicago

Muskegon at Dubuque

Omaha at Fargo

Team USA at Lincoln

Central Illinois at Madison

Sioux City at Tri-City

GAMES SATURDAY

Sioux Falls at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Youngstown

Team USA at Chicago

Des Moines at Dubuque

Omaha at Fargo

Team USA at Lincoln

Cedar Rapids at Madison

Sioux City at Tri-City

Muskegon at Central Illinois

