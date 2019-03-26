NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
z-Tampa Bay;77;59;14;4;122;306;206
x-Boston;76;46;21;9;101;237;194
Toronto;76;45;25;6;96;271;228
Montreal;77;41;28;8;90;233;220
Florida;77;33;32;12;78;249;268
Buffalo;76;31;36;9;71;207;251
Detroit;76;28;38;10;66;206;258
Ottawa;76;27;43;6;60;226;278
Metropolitan Division
Washington;77;45;24;8;98;264;235
N.Y. Islanders;77;44;26;7;95;212;188
Pittsburgh;77;42;24;11;95;261;228
Carolina;76;42;27;7;91;226;210
Columbus;76;42;30;4;88;232;218
Philadelphia;76;36;32;8;80;229;252
N.Y. Rangers;75;29;33;13;71;208;250
New Jersey;77;29;39;9;67;211;260
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
x-Winnipeg;76;45;27;4;94;256;223
x-Nashville;77;43;28;6;92;224;202
St. Louis;76;41;27;8;90;226;206
Dallas;76;39;31;6;84;193;188
Colorado;76;34;29;13;81;240;229
Minnesota;77;35;33;9;79;203;224
Chicago;76;33;33;10;76;248;272
Pacific Division
x-Calgary;76;47;22;7;101;268;213
x-San Jose;76;43;24;9;95;268;240
Vegas;76;42;28;6;90;235;209
Arizona;77;37;33;7;81;200;212
Edmonton;76;34;34;8;76;221;253
Vancouver;77;32;35;10;74;211;242
Anaheim;78;32;36;10;74;185;241
Los Angeles;76;28;40;8;64;185;243
x-clinched playoff spot, z-clinched conference
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Columbus 4, N.Y. Islanders 0
Washington 4, Carolina 1
Ottawa 4, Buffalo 0
Montreal 6, Florida 1
Edmonton 8, Los Angeles 4
Arizona 1, Chicago 0
Anaheim 5, Vancouver 4
GAMES TODAY
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
x-Muskegon;37;15;3;1;78;209;153
x-Chicago;34;19;2;0;70;217;182
x-Youngstown;31;18;1;4;67;191;183
x-Ced. Rapids;31;18;3;2;67;164;140
x-Team USA;28;18;2;5;63;242;198
Dubuque;25;22;4;4;58;171;177
Central Ill.;22;29;3;2;49;161;201
Green Bay;16;31;6;3;41;156;232
Madison;13;37;4;2;32;122;225
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
x-Tri-City;43;10;2;1;89;211;125
x-Waterloo;34;14;5;2;75;204;152
x-Sioux Falls;34;14;5;2;75;207;180
Des Moines;30;21;1;4;65;179;162
Fargo;30;22;2;2;64;165;158
Sioux City;26;22;5;2;59;165;173
Omaha;24;23;4;4;56;139;175
Lincoln;11;37;3;4;29;139;226
x-clinched playoff berth
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Sioux Falls 5, Waterloo 4, SO
GAMES TODAY
Team USA at Youngstown
Chicago at Cedar Rapids
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Muskegon, 6:15 p.m.
Youngstown at Team USA
Tri-City at Sioux City
Dubuque at Cedar Rapids
Madison at Chicago
Lincoln at Des Moines
Omaha at Green Bay
Fargo at Sioux Falls
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Team USA
Tri-City at Sioux City
Des Moines at Dubuque
Omaha at Green Bay
Fargo at Lincoln
Cedar Rapids at Sioux Falls
Muskegon at Central Illinois
