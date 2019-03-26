Try 3 months for $3
NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

z-Tampa Bay;77;59;14;4;122;306;206

x-Boston;76;46;21;9;101;237;194

Toronto;76;45;25;6;96;271;228

Montreal;77;41;28;8;90;233;220

Florida;77;33;32;12;78;249;268

Buffalo;76;31;36;9;71;207;251

Detroit;76;28;38;10;66;206;258

Ottawa;76;27;43;6;60;226;278

Metropolitan Division

Washington;77;45;24;8;98;264;235

N.Y. Islanders;77;44;26;7;95;212;188

Pittsburgh;77;42;24;11;95;261;228

Carolina;76;42;27;7;91;226;210

Columbus;76;42;30;4;88;232;218

Philadelphia;76;36;32;8;80;229;252

N.Y. Rangers;75;29;33;13;71;208;250

New Jersey;77;29;39;9;67;211;260

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Winnipeg;76;45;27;4;94;256;223

x-Nashville;77;43;28;6;92;224;202

St. Louis;76;41;27;8;90;226;206

Dallas;76;39;31;6;84;193;188

Colorado;76;34;29;13;81;240;229

Minnesota;77;35;33;9;79;203;224

Chicago;76;33;33;10;76;248;272

Pacific Division

x-Calgary;76;47;22;7;101;268;213

x-San Jose;76;43;24;9;95;268;240

Vegas;76;42;28;6;90;235;209

Arizona;77;37;33;7;81;200;212

Edmonton;76;34;34;8;76;221;253

Vancouver;77;32;35;10;74;211;242

Anaheim;78;32;36;10;74;185;241

Los Angeles;76;28;40;8;64;185;243

x-clinched playoff spot, z-clinched conference

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Columbus 4, N.Y. Islanders 0

Washington 4, Carolina 1

Ottawa 4, Buffalo 0

Montreal 6, Florida 1

Edmonton 8, Los Angeles 4

Arizona 1, Chicago 0

Anaheim 5, Vancouver 4

GAMES TODAY

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

x-Muskegon;37;15;3;1;78;209;153

x-Chicago;34;19;2;0;70;217;182

x-Youngstown;31;18;1;4;67;191;183

x-Ced. Rapids;31;18;3;2;67;164;140

x-Team USA;28;18;2;5;63;242;198

Dubuque;25;22;4;4;58;171;177

Central Ill.;22;29;3;2;49;161;201

Green Bay;16;31;6;3;41;156;232

Madison;13;37;4;2;32;122;225

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

x-Tri-City;43;10;2;1;89;211;125

x-Waterloo;34;14;5;2;75;204;152

x-Sioux Falls;34;14;5;2;75;207;180

Des Moines;30;21;1;4;65;179;162

Fargo;30;22;2;2;64;165;158

Sioux City;26;22;5;2;59;165;173

Omaha;24;23;4;4;56;139;175

Lincoln;11;37;3;4;29;139;226

x-clinched playoff berth

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Sioux Falls 5, Waterloo 4, SO

GAMES TODAY

Team USA at Youngstown

Chicago at Cedar Rapids

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Muskegon, 6:15 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Tri-City at Sioux City

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

Madison at Chicago

Lincoln at Des Moines

Omaha at Green Bay

Fargo at Sioux Falls

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Tri-City at Sioux City

Des Moines at Dubuque

Omaha at Green Bay

Fargo at Lincoln

Cedar Rapids at Sioux Falls

Muskegon at Central Illinois

