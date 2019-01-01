Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;40;31;7;2;64;168;117

Toronto;39;26;11;2;54;144;109

Boston;40;22;14;4;48;114;105

Buffalo;40;21;13;6;48;115;115

Montreal;40;21;14;5;47;128;128

Florida;38;17;15;6;40;124;134

Detroit;41;15;19;7;37;115;140

Ottawa;40;15;21;4;34;126;159

Metropolitan Division

Washington;38;24;11;3;51;138;112

Columbus;39;23;13;3;49;129;119

Pittsburgh;39;21;12;6;48;133;115

N.Y. Islanders;38;21;13;4;46;114;102

N.Y. Rangers;38;17;14;7;41;111;123

Carolina;38;16;17;5;37;94;109

New Jersey;38;15;16;7;37;113;127

Philadelphia;39;15;19;5;35;111;140

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;39;25;12;2;52;134;111

Nashville;41;24;15;2;50;124;104

Colorado;40;19;13;8;46;134;123

Dallas;40;20;16;4;44;108;106

Minnesota;38;18;17;3;39;110;108

Chicago;42;15;21;6;36;121;153

St. Louis;37;15;18;4;34;102;123

Pacific Division

Calgary;40;24;12;4;52;141;112

Vegas;43;24;15;4;52;130;115

San Jose;41;21;13;7;49;140;129

Anaheim;41;19;15;7;45;102;120

Vancouver;42;19;19;4;42;124;133

Edmonton;39;18;18;3;39;111;126

Arizona;39;17;20;2;36;100;112

Los Angeles;41;16;22;3;35;92;121

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Nashville 6, Washington 3

New Jersey 4, Vancouver 0

Carolina 3, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 3, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, St. Louis 1

Columbus 6, Ottawa 3

Florida 4, Detroit 3, SO

Tampa Bay 2, Anaheim 1, OT

Los Angeles 3, Colorado 2, OT

Montreal 3, Dallas 2, OT

Calgary 8, San Jose 5

Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 3

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 4, Chicago 2

Nashville 4, Philadelphia 0

Vegas 2, Los Angeles 0

GAMES TODAY

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Minnesota at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Boston, 6 p.m.

Chicago vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;23;5;1;0;47;129;70

Chicago;16;11;1;0;33;99;97

Dubuque;12;11;3;3;30;96;98

Ced. Rapids;13;12;2;1;29;85;84

Central Ill.;13;13;2;0;28;96;99

Youngstown;12;12;0;3;27;87;101

Green Bay;11;13;3;1;26;82;102

Team USA;9;10;1;2;21;80;86

Madison;6;16;2;2;16;47;93

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;21;6;1;0;43;91;61

Des Moines;19;9;1;2;41;109;90

Waterloo;18;7;3;1;40;113;87

Sioux City;16;7;3;0;35;90;74

Sioux Falls;16;8;2;1;35;95;90

Fargo;14;10;1;2;31;85;83

Omaha;8;16;1;2;19;64;103

Lincoln;7;17;3;1;18;73;103

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 4, Madison 0

Des Moines 6, Green Bay 4

Sioux Falls 4, Lincoln 2

Sioux City 4, Omaha 3, OT

Muskegon 2, Chicago 0

GAME THURSDAY

Tri-City at Team USA

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Team USA

Sioux City at Youngstown

Muskegon at Cedar Rapids

Dubuque at Des Moines

Green Bay at Fargo

Omaha at Central Illinois

Madison at Chicago

GAMES SATURDAY

Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Youngstown

Muskegon at Cedar Rapids

Omaha at Dubuque

Green Bay at Fargo

Tri-City at Madison

Des Moines at Sioux Falls

Chicago at Central Illinois

