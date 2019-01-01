NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;40;31;7;2;64;168;117
Toronto;39;26;11;2;54;144;109
Boston;40;22;14;4;48;114;105
Buffalo;40;21;13;6;48;115;115
Montreal;40;21;14;5;47;128;128
Florida;38;17;15;6;40;124;134
Detroit;41;15;19;7;37;115;140
Ottawa;40;15;21;4;34;126;159
Metropolitan Division
Washington;38;24;11;3;51;138;112
Columbus;39;23;13;3;49;129;119
Pittsburgh;39;21;12;6;48;133;115
N.Y. Islanders;38;21;13;4;46;114;102
N.Y. Rangers;38;17;14;7;41;111;123
Carolina;38;16;17;5;37;94;109
New Jersey;38;15;16;7;37;113;127
Philadelphia;39;15;19;5;35;111;140
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;39;25;12;2;52;134;111
Nashville;41;24;15;2;50;124;104
Colorado;40;19;13;8;46;134;123
Dallas;40;20;16;4;44;108;106
Minnesota;38;18;17;3;39;110;108
Chicago;42;15;21;6;36;121;153
St. Louis;37;15;18;4;34;102;123
Pacific Division
Calgary;40;24;12;4;52;141;112
Vegas;43;24;15;4;52;130;115
San Jose;41;21;13;7;49;140;129
Anaheim;41;19;15;7;45;102;120
Vancouver;42;19;19;4;42;124;133
Edmonton;39;18;18;3;39;111;126
Arizona;39;17;20;2;36;100;112
Los Angeles;41;16;22;3;35;92;121
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Nashville 6, Washington 3
New Jersey 4, Vancouver 0
Carolina 3, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 3, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 1
N.Y. Rangers 2, St. Louis 1
Columbus 6, Ottawa 3
Florida 4, Detroit 3, SO
Tampa Bay 2, Anaheim 1, OT
Los Angeles 3, Colorado 2, OT
Montreal 3, Dallas 2, OT
Calgary 8, San Jose 5
Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 3
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 4, Chicago 2
Nashville 4, Philadelphia 0
Vegas 2, Los Angeles 0
GAMES TODAY
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Minnesota at Toronto, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Florida at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Boston, 6 p.m.
Chicago vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;23;5;1;0;47;129;70
Chicago;16;11;1;0;33;99;97
Dubuque;12;11;3;3;30;96;98
Ced. Rapids;13;12;2;1;29;85;84
Central Ill.;13;13;2;0;28;96;99
Youngstown;12;12;0;3;27;87;101
Green Bay;11;13;3;1;26;82;102
Team USA;9;10;1;2;21;80;86
Madison;6;16;2;2;16;47;93
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;21;6;1;0;43;91;61
Des Moines;19;9;1;2;41;109;90
Waterloo;18;7;3;1;40;113;87
Sioux City;16;7;3;0;35;90;74
Sioux Falls;16;8;2;1;35;95;90
Fargo;14;10;1;2;31;85;83
Omaha;8;16;1;2;19;64;103
Lincoln;7;17;3;1;18;73;103
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 4, Madison 0
Des Moines 6, Green Bay 4
Sioux Falls 4, Lincoln 2
Sioux City 4, Omaha 3, OT
Muskegon 2, Chicago 0
GAME THURSDAY
Tri-City at Team USA
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Team USA
Sioux City at Youngstown
Muskegon at Cedar Rapids
Dubuque at Des Moines
Green Bay at Fargo
Omaha at Central Illinois
Madison at Chicago
GAMES SATURDAY
Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Youngstown
Muskegon at Cedar Rapids
Omaha at Dubuque
Green Bay at Fargo
Tri-City at Madison
Des Moines at Sioux Falls
Chicago at Central Illinois
