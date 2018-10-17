Try 1 month for 99¢
NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;7;6;1;0;12;33;23

Montreal;6;4;1;1;9;21;15

Boston;6;4;2;0;8;24;18

Ottawa;6;3;2;1;7;24;22

Tampa Bay;4;3;1;0;6;15;9

Buffalo;6;3;3;0;6;12;17

Florida;4;0;2;2;2;12;16

Detroit;6;0;4;2;2;14;30

Metropolitan Division

Carolina;7;4;2;1;9;25;22

New Jersey;4;4;0;0;8;17;4

Washington;6;3;2;1;7;24;22

Columbus;5;3;2;0;6;16;19

Pittsburgh;5;2;1;2;6;17;20

Philadelphia;6;3;3;0;6;22;25

N.Y. Rangers;7;2;4;1;5;18;24

N.Y. Islanders;5;2;3;0;4;12;14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;6;5;1;0;10;19;12

Chicago;5;3;0;2;8;22;21

Colorado;6;3;1;2;8;21;15

Winnipeg;6;3;2;1;7;15;16

Dallas;6;3;3;0;6;18;18

Minnesota;6;2;2;2;6;14;19

St. Louis;6;1;3;2;4;17;23

Pacific Division

Anaheim;7;5;1;1;11;21;15

Calgary;6;4;2;0;8;23;18

Vancouver;6;4;2;0;8;22;19

Vegas;7;3;4;0;6;15;20

San Jose;6;2;3;1;5;17;19

Los Angeles;6;2;3;1;5;12;16

Edmonton;4;2;2;0;4;10;14

Arizona;5;1;4;0;2;4;11

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Montreal 3, St. Louis 2

Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT

Calgary 5, Boston 2

Anaheim 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

GAMES TODAY

Colorado at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Florida at Washington, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 8 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;6;0;0;0;12;26;11

Dubuque;4;1;1;0;9;25;15

Ced. Rapids;3;2;1;0;7;17;17

Team USA;3;0;0;1;7;12;9

Central Ill.;3;2;1;0;7;22;26

Green Bay;3;4;0;0;6;23;27

Chicago;2;3;1;0;5;20;29

Madison;1;4;0;1;3;11;21

Youngstown;0;4;0;1;1;11;19

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;5;0;0;0;10;18;7

Des Moines;4;2;0;0;8;23;18

Sioux Falls;3;1;0;1;7;20;20

Waterloo;2;0;2;1;7;18;15

Sioux City;3;1;0;0;6;17;13

Lincoln;2;4;1;0;5;21;26

Fargo;2;3;0;1;5;18;19

Omaha;2;4;0;0;4;14;24

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Dubuque 5, Cedar Rapids 2

GAMES TODAY

Youngstown at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Sioux Falls

Muskegon at Chicago

Tri-City at Des Moines

Youngstown at Dubuque

Sioux City at Fargo

Madison at Lincoln

Team USA at Central Illinois

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Cedar Rapids

Chicago at Green Bay

Madison at Sioux Falls

Des Moines at Tri-City

Team USA at Central Illinois

GAMES SUNDAY

Dubuque at Green Bay

Omaha at Tri-City

