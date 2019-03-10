Try 3 months for $3
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Tampa Bay;69;52;13;4;108;266;181

Boston;69;42;18;9;93;207;173

Toronto;68;42;21;5;89;244;193

Montreal;69;36;26;7;79;208;207

Florida;69;30;27;12;72;224;234

Buffalo;68;30;29;9;69;194;219

Detroit;69;24;35;10;58;188;238

Ottawa;69;23;40;6;52;203;258

Metropolitan Division

Washington;69;41;21;7;89;237;212

N.Y. Islanders;68;39;22;7;85;198;168

Pittsburgh;69;37;23;9;83;237;210

Carolina;68;37;24;7;81;205;191

Columbus;68;38;27;3;79;209;202

Philadelphia;68;33;27;8;74;209;226

N.Y. Rangers;68;28;28;12;68;196;224

New Jersey;69;25;35;9;59;191;232

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;68;40;24;4;84;233;202

Nashville;70;39;26;5;83;210;189

St. Louis;68;36;25;7;79;198;188

Dallas;68;35;28;5;75;172;172

Minnesota;69;33;28;8;74;191;202

Colorado;69;30;27;12;72;223;215

Chicago;68;29;30;9;67;227;255

Pacific Division

Calgary;69;42;20;7;91;241;199

San Jose;68;41;19;8;90;246;210

Vegas;70;38;27;5;81;212;196

Arizona;68;34;29;5;73;183;188

Edmonton;68;30;31;7;67;192;221

Vancouver;69;28;32;9;65;187;217

Anaheim;70;27;34;9;63;161;214

Los Angeles;69;25;36;8;58;164;220

x-clinched playoff spot

LATE SATURDAY RESULT

Vegas 6, Vancouver 2

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Florida 6, Detroit 1

Washington 3, Winnipeg 1

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 2

Calgary 6, Vegas 3

Los Angeles 3, Anaheim 2

GAMES TODAY

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Columbus vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 8 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Dallas at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;35;13;3;1;74;199;140

Chicago;30;18;2;0;62;194;171

Ced. Rapids;28;18;2;2;60;151;134

Youngstown;27;18;1;4;59;169;174

Team USA;24;17;2;4;54;202;178

Dubuque;23;20;3;4;53;155;164

Central Ill.;22;27;2;1;47;153;186

Green Bay;15;26;6;3;39;141;188

Madison;12;32;4;2;30;107;197

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;38;10;2;1;79;187;115

Sioux Falls;32;13;4;1;69;191;163

Waterloo;32;14;4;1;69;190;140

Des Moines;29;18;1;4;63;167;143

Fargo;27;20;2;2;58;149;142

Omaha;22;21;4;4;52;130;161

Sioux City;22;21;5;2;51;149;161

Lincoln;11;34;3;3;28;131;208

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Youngstown 3, Green Bay 1

GAMES FRIDAY

Green Bay at Team USA

Des Moines at Muskegon

Team USA at Cedar Rapids

Youngstown at Chicago

Madison at Dubuque

Lincoln at Tri-City

Sioux Falls at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Fargo, 7:05 p.m.

Des Moines at Muskegon

Green Bay at Team USA

Team USA at Cedar Rapids

Dubuque at CHicago

Youngstown at Madison

Omaha at Tri-City

Sioux City at Central Illinois

GAMES SUNDAY

Youngstown at Madison

Sioux City at Central Illinois

Fargo at Sioux Falls

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments