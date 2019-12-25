clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;38;22;7;9;53;130;100

Toronto;38;20;14;4;44;133;122

Montreal;37;18;13;6;42;121;117

Florida;36;18;13;5;41;127;121

Buffalo;38;17;14;7;41;115;119

Tampa Bay;35;18;13;4;40;124;111

Ottawa;38;16;18;4;36;106;123

Detroit;38;9;26;3;21;82;150

Metropolitan Division

Washington;38;26;7;5;57;137;111

N.Y. Islanders;35;23;9;3;49;105;91

Philadelphia;37;21;11;5;47;121;106

Pittsburgh;36;21;11;4;46;120;96

Carolina;37;22;13;2;46;124;102

Columbus;37;17;14;6;40;98;106

N.Y. Rangers;36;17;15;4;38;114;118

New Jersey;36;12;19;5;29;91;128

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;38;24;8;6;54;118;99

Colorado;37;23;11;3;49;134;103

Winnipeg;37;21;14;2;44;113;107

Dallas;38;20;14;4;44;100;97

Nashville;36;18;12;6;42;126;116

Minnesota;38;18;15;5;41;118;126

Chicago;38;15;17;6;36;105;125

Pacific Division

Arizona;39;21;14;4;46;112;99

Vegas;40;20;14;6;46;122;118

Edmonton;40;20;16;4;44;117;124

Calgary;39;19;15;5;43;104;116

Vancouver;38;19;15;4;42;124;115

Anaheim;37;15;18;4;34;96;114

San Jose;38;16;20;2;34;101;133

Los Angeles;39;15;20;4;34;99;124

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

GAMES TODAY

No games scheduled

GAMES FRIDAY

Boston at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

L.A. Kings at San Jose, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;18;5;1;0;37;76;54

Fargo;13;7;1;1;28;67;67

Des Moines;12;10;1;2;27;84;86

Lincoln;11;10;1;2;25;84;87

Tri-City;10;12;2;2;24;64;77

Omaha;9;9;5;0;23;64;65

Sioux City;9;11;4;0;22;69;76

Sioux Falls;9;11;3;0;21;63;84

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Chicago;19;4;1;0;39;111;70

Team USA;19;7;0;0;38;113;88

Dubuque;18;3;1;0;37;78;45

Youngstown;11;10;4;0;26;78;95

Green Bay;11;10;1;3;26;86;77

Ced. Rapids;10;13;1;0;21;78;75

Muskegon;9;13;2;0;20;78;91

Madison;5;19;1;0;11;62;118

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Muskegon

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

Lincoln at Fargo

Omaha at Sioux Falls

Sioux City at Tri-City

GAMES SATURDAY

Des Moines at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Muskegon

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

Youngstown at Chicago

Tri-City at Sioux City

Lincoln at Fargo

Omaha at Sioux Falls

GAMES SUNDAY

Youngstown at Chicago

Team USA at Dubuque

GAME MONDAY

Team USA at Green Bay

GAMES TUESDAY

Madison at Waterloo, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Tri-City

Team USA at Green Bay

Cedar Rapids at Fargo

Des Moines at Sioux Falls

Youngstown at Muskegon

Omaha at Sioux City

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments