NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;38;22;7;9;53;130;100
Toronto;38;20;14;4;44;133;122
Montreal;37;18;13;6;42;121;117
Florida;36;18;13;5;41;127;121
Buffalo;38;17;14;7;41;115;119
Tampa Bay;35;18;13;4;40;124;111
Ottawa;38;16;18;4;36;106;123
Detroit;38;9;26;3;21;82;150
Metropolitan Division
Washington;38;26;7;5;57;137;111
N.Y. Islanders;35;23;9;3;49;105;91
Philadelphia;37;21;11;5;47;121;106
Pittsburgh;36;21;11;4;46;120;96
Carolina;37;22;13;2;46;124;102
Columbus;37;17;14;6;40;98;106
N.Y. Rangers;36;17;15;4;38;114;118
New Jersey;36;12;19;5;29;91;128
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;38;24;8;6;54;118;99
Colorado;37;23;11;3;49;134;103
Winnipeg;37;21;14;2;44;113;107
Dallas;38;20;14;4;44;100;97
Nashville;36;18;12;6;42;126;116
Minnesota;38;18;15;5;41;118;126
Chicago;38;15;17;6;36;105;125
Pacific Division
Arizona;39;21;14;4;46;112;99
Vegas;40;20;14;6;46;122;118
Edmonton;40;20;16;4;44;117;124
Calgary;39;19;15;5;43;104;116
Vancouver;38;19;15;4;42;124;115
Anaheim;37;15;18;4;34;96;114
San Jose;38;16;20;2;34;101;133
Los Angeles;39;15;20;4;34;99;124
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
GAMES TODAY
No games scheduled
GAMES FRIDAY
Boston at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Toronto at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Nashville, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
L.A. Kings at San Jose, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;18;5;1;0;37;76;54
Fargo;13;7;1;1;28;67;67
Des Moines;12;10;1;2;27;84;86
Lincoln;11;10;1;2;25;84;87
Tri-City;10;12;2;2;24;64;77
Omaha;9;9;5;0;23;64;65
Sioux City;9;11;4;0;22;69;76
Sioux Falls;9;11;3;0;21;63;84
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Chicago;19;4;1;0;39;111;70
Team USA;19;7;0;0;38;113;88
Dubuque;18;3;1;0;37;78;45
Youngstown;11;10;4;0;26;78;95
Green Bay;11;10;1;3;26;86;77
Ced. Rapids;10;13;1;0;21;78;75
Muskegon;9;13;2;0;20;78;91
Madison;5;19;1;0;11;62;118
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.
Madison at Muskegon
Dubuque at Cedar Rapids
Lincoln at Fargo
Omaha at Sioux Falls
Sioux City at Tri-City
GAMES SATURDAY
Des Moines at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Madison at Muskegon
Dubuque at Cedar Rapids
Youngstown at Chicago
Tri-City at Sioux City
Lincoln at Fargo
Omaha at Sioux Falls
GAMES SUNDAY
Youngstown at Chicago
Team USA at Dubuque
GAME MONDAY
Team USA at Green Bay
GAMES TUESDAY
Madison at Waterloo, 6:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Tri-City
Team USA at Green Bay
Cedar Rapids at Fargo
Des Moines at Sioux Falls
Youngstown at Muskegon
Omaha at Sioux City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.