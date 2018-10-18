Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;8;6;2;0;12;33;26

Montreal;6;4;1;1;9;21;15

Boston;7;4;2;1;9;26;21

Tampa Bay;5;4;1;0;8;18;10

Ottawa;6;3;2;1;7;24;22

Buffalo;7;3;4;0;6;13;22

Florida;4;0;2;2;2;12;16

Detroit;7;0;5;2;2;15;33

Metropolitan Division

Carolina;7;4;2;1;9;25;22

New Jersey;5;4;1;0;8;20;9

Columbus;6;4;2;0;8;22;22

Pittsburgh;6;3;1;2;8;20;20

Washington;6;3;2;1;7;24;22

N.Y. Islanders;6;3;3;0;6;19;16

Philadelphia;7;3;4;0;6;25;31

N.Y. Rangers;7;2;4;1;5;18;24

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;6;5;1;0;10;19;12

Colorado;7;4;1;2;10;26;18

Winnipeg;7;4;2;1;9;19;17

Chicago;6;3;1;2;8;23;25

Dallas;6;3;3;0;6;18;18

Minnesota;6;2;2;2;6;14;19

St. Louis;6;1;3;2;4;17;23

Pacific Division

Anaheim;7;5;1;1;11;21;15

Calgary;6;4;2;0;8;23;18

Vancouver;7;4;3;0;8;23;23

San Jose;7;3;3;1;7;22;20

Edmonton;5;3;2;0;6;13;16

Vegas;7;3;4;0;6;15;20

Los Angeles;7;2;4;1;5;14;23

Arizona;6;2;4;0;4;8;12

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Colorado 5, New Jersey 3

Columbus 6, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 3, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 1

Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 1

Arizona 4, Chicago 1

Edmonton 3, Boston 2, OT

San Jose 5, Buffalo 1

N.Y. Islanders 7, Los Angeles 2

GAMES TODAY

Florida at Washington, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 8 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Colorado at Carolina, noon

New Jersey at Philadelphia, noon

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 2:30 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;6;0;0;0;12;26;11

Dubuque;4;1;1;0;9;25;15

Ced. Rapids;3;2;1;0;7;17;17

Team USA;3;0;0;1;7;12;9

Central Ill.;3;2;1;0;7;22;26

Green Bay;3;4;0;0;6;23;27

Chicago;2;3;1;0;5;20;29

Madison;1;4;0;1;3;11;21

Youngstown;0;5;0;1;1;13;24

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;5;0;0;0;10;18;7

Waterloo;3;0;2;1;9;23;18

Sioux City;4;1;0;0;8;22;15

Des Moines;4;2;0;0;8;23;18

Sioux Falls;3;1;0;1;7;20;20

Lincoln;2;4;1;0;5;21;26

Fargo;2;4;0;1;5;20;24

Omaha;2;4;0;0;4;14;24

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 5, Youngstown 3

Sioux City 5, Fargo 2

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Sioux Falls

Muskegon at Chicago

Tri-City at Des Moines

Youngstown at Dubuque

Sioux City at Fargo

Madison at Lincoln

Team USA at Central Illinois

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Cedar Rapids

Chicago at Green Bay

Madison at Sioux Falls

Des Moines at Tri-City

Team USA at Central Illinois

GAMES SUNDAY

Dubuque at Green Bay

Omaha at Tri-City

