NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;1;1;0;0;2;5;3

Tampa Bay;1;1;0;0;2;5;2

Buffalo;1;1;0;0;2;3;1

Boston;1;1;0;0;2;2;1

Montreal;1;0;0;1;1;3;4

Detroit;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Ottawa;1;0;1;0;0;3;5

Florida;1;0;1;0;0;2;5

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Rangers;1;1;0;0;2;6;4

Washington;1;1;0;0;2;3;2

Carolina;1;1;0;0;2;4;3

Philadelphia;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Columbus;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

N.Y. Islanders;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

New Jersey;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Pittsburgh;1;0;1;0;0;1;3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Colorado;1;1;0;0;2;5;3

Nashville;1;1;0;0;2;5;2

St. Louis;1;0;0;1;1;2;3

Chicago;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Minnesota;1;0;1;0;0;2;5

Winnipeg;1;0;1;0;0;4;6

Dallas;1;0;1;0;0;1;2

Pacific Division

Vegas;1;1;0;0;2;4;1

Edmonton;1;1;0;0;2;3;2

Los Angeles;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Anaheim;1;1;0;0;2;2;1

Arizona;1;0;1;0;0;1;2

Calgary;1;0;1;0;0;3;5

San Jose;1;0;1;0;0;1;4

Vancouver;1;0;1;0;0;2;3

LATE WEDNESDAY RESULT

Vegas 4, San Jose 1

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Carolina 4, Montreal 3, SO

Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 1

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, Winnipeg 4

Nashville 5, Minnesota 2

Boston 2, Dallas 1

Colorado 5, Calgary 3

Anaheim 2, Arizona 1

GAMES TODAY

Chicago vs. Philadelphia at Prague, CZE, 1 p.m.

Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;2;0;0;0;4;5;3

Fargo;1;0;1;0;3;5;3

Lincoln;1;1;0;0;2;4;5

Omaha;1;1;0;0;2;5;5

Sioux Falls;1;1;0;0;2;8;7

Tri-City;0;1;1;0;1;3;7

Des Moines;0;2;0;0;0;3;10

Sioux City;0;2;0;0;0;2;7

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Ced. Rapids;2;0;0;0;4;10;3

Chicago;2;0;0;0;4;7;4

Dubuque;2;0;0;0;4;8;4

Team USA;2;0;0;0;4;9;2

Youngstown;1;1;1;0;3;12;14

Green Bay;1;1;0;0;2;6;5

Madison;1;2;0;0;2;10;13

Muskegon;0;2;0;0;0;3;8

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Green Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Youngstown

Team USA at Cedar Rapids

Omaha at Tri-City

GAMES SATURDAY

Muskegon at Youngstown

Fargo at Des Moines

Team USA at Cedar Rapids

Green Bay at Chicago

Madison at Dubuque

Omaha at Sioux City

Lincoln at Sioux Falls

