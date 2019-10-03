NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;1;1;0;0;2;5;3
Tampa Bay;1;1;0;0;2;5;2
Buffalo;1;1;0;0;2;3;1
Boston;1;1;0;0;2;2;1
Montreal;1;0;0;1;1;3;4
Detroit;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Ottawa;1;0;1;0;0;3;5
Florida;1;0;1;0;0;2;5
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Rangers;1;1;0;0;2;6;4
Washington;1;1;0;0;2;3;2
Carolina;1;1;0;0;2;4;3
Philadelphia;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Columbus;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
N.Y. Islanders;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
New Jersey;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Pittsburgh;1;0;1;0;0;1;3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Colorado;1;1;0;0;2;5;3
Nashville;1;1;0;0;2;5;2
St. Louis;1;0;0;1;1;2;3
Chicago;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Minnesota;1;0;1;0;0;2;5
Winnipeg;1;0;1;0;0;4;6
Dallas;1;0;1;0;0;1;2
Pacific Division
Vegas;1;1;0;0;2;4;1
Edmonton;1;1;0;0;2;3;2
Los Angeles;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Anaheim;1;1;0;0;2;2;1
Arizona;1;0;1;0;0;1;2
Calgary;1;0;1;0;0;3;5
San Jose;1;0;1;0;0;1;4
Vancouver;1;0;1;0;0;2;3
LATE WEDNESDAY RESULT
Vegas 4, San Jose 1
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Carolina 4, Montreal 3, SO
Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 1
Tampa Bay 5, Florida 2
N.Y. Rangers 6, Winnipeg 4
Nashville 5, Minnesota 2
Boston 2, Dallas 1
Colorado 5, Calgary 3
Anaheim 2, Arizona 1
GAMES TODAY
Chicago vs. Philadelphia at Prague, CZE, 1 p.m.
Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;2;0;0;0;4;5;3
Fargo;1;0;1;0;3;5;3
Lincoln;1;1;0;0;2;4;5
Omaha;1;1;0;0;2;5;5
Sioux Falls;1;1;0;0;2;8;7
Tri-City;0;1;1;0;1;3;7
Des Moines;0;2;0;0;0;3;10
Sioux City;0;2;0;0;0;2;7
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Ced. Rapids;2;0;0;0;4;10;3
Chicago;2;0;0;0;4;7;4
Dubuque;2;0;0;0;4;8;4
Team USA;2;0;0;0;4;9;2
Youngstown;1;1;1;0;3;12;14
Green Bay;1;1;0;0;2;6;5
Madison;1;2;0;0;2;10;13
Muskegon;0;2;0;0;0;3;8
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Green Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Muskegon at Youngstown
Team USA at Cedar Rapids
Omaha at Tri-City
GAMES SATURDAY
Muskegon at Youngstown
Fargo at Des Moines
Team USA at Cedar Rapids
Green Bay at Chicago
Madison at Dubuque
Omaha at Sioux City
Lincoln at Sioux Falls
