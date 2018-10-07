NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;3;2;1;0;4;13;13
Montreal;2;1;0;1;3;7;4
Ottawa;2;1;0;1;3;8;7
Tampa Bay;1;1;0;0;2;2;1
Boston;2;1;1;0;2;4;7
Buffalo;2;1;1;0;2;3;5
Detroit;2;0;1;1;1;4;7
Florida;1;0;0;1;1;1;2
Metropolitan Division
Carolina;3;2;0;1;5;12;8
Washington;2;1;0;1;3;13;7
New Jersey;1;1;0;0;2;5;2
Philadelphia;2;1;1;0;2;7;7
Columbus;2;1;1;0;2;4;5
Pittsburgh;2;1;1;0;2;8;11
N.Y. Islanders;2;1;1;0;2;5;5
N.Y. Rangers;3;0;3;0;0;8;14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Chicago;3;2;0;1;5;15;14
Dallas;2;2;0;0;4;8;1
Nashville;2;2;0;0;4;7;5
Colorado;2;2;0;0;4;9;3
Winnipeg;2;1;1;0;2;6;6
St. Louis;2;0;1;1;1;5;10
Minnesota;2;0;1;1;1;2;6
Pacific Division
Anaheim;2;2;0;0;4;6;2
Vegas;2;1;1;0;2;4;6
Los Angeles;2;1;0;1;3;6;5
Calgary;2;1;1;0;2;9;9
San Jose;2;1;1;0;2;5;7
Vancouver;2;1;1;0;2;9;9
Edmonton;1;0;1;0;0;2;5
Arizona;2;0;2;0;0;0;4
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Colorado 5, Philadelphia 2
Anaheim 1, Arizona 0
Calgary 7, Vancouver 4
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Carolina 8, N.Y. Rangers 5
Toronto 7, Chicago 6, OT
Los Angeles 4, Detroit 2
GAMES TODAY
San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, noon
Ottawa at Boston, noon
Vegas at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Vancouver at Carolina, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;4;0;0;0;8;15;7
Ced. Rapids;3;0;1;0;7;12;6
Team USA;3;0;0;1;7;12;79
Central Ill.;2;1;1;0;5;17;18
Dubuque;1;1;1;0;3;8;8
Chicago;1;2;1;0;3;14;21
Green Bay;1;4;0;0;2;12;21
Madison;1;3;0;0;2;7;12
Youngstown;0;3;0;1;1;7;14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;3;0;0;0;6;12;6
Des Moines;3;1;0;0;6;20;13
Waterloo;2;0;1;1;6;14;10
Sioux Falls;2;1;0;1;5;16;17
Lincoln;2;1;1;0;5;15;15
Sioux City;2;1;0;0;4;11;10
Fargo;2;2;0;0;4;13;12
Omaha;1;3;0;0;2;9;15
SUNDAY'S RESULT
Central Illinois 6, Green Bay 3
GAMES FRIDAY
Dubuque at Lincoln
Chicago at Madison
Des Moines at Tri-City
Green Bay at Central Illinois
Fargo at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Green Bay at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Muskegon
Sioux City at Cedar Rapids
Lincoln at Des Moines
Central Illinois at Madison
Dubuque at Omaha
Fargo at Sioux Falls
GAME SUNDAY
Youngstown at Muskegon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.