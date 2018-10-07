Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;3;2;1;0;4;13;13

Montreal;2;1;0;1;3;7;4

Ottawa;2;1;0;1;3;8;7

Tampa Bay;1;1;0;0;2;2;1

Boston;2;1;1;0;2;4;7

Buffalo;2;1;1;0;2;3;5

Detroit;2;0;1;1;1;4;7

Florida;1;0;0;1;1;1;2

Metropolitan Division

Carolina;3;2;0;1;5;12;8

Washington;2;1;0;1;3;13;7

New Jersey;1;1;0;0;2;5;2

Philadelphia;2;1;1;0;2;7;7

Columbus;2;1;1;0;2;4;5

Pittsburgh;2;1;1;0;2;8;11

N.Y. Islanders;2;1;1;0;2;5;5

N.Y. Rangers;3;0;3;0;0;8;14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Chicago;3;2;0;1;5;15;14

Dallas;2;2;0;0;4;8;1

Nashville;2;2;0;0;4;7;5

Colorado;2;2;0;0;4;9;3

Winnipeg;2;1;1;0;2;6;6

St. Louis;2;0;1;1;1;5;10

Minnesota;2;0;1;1;1;2;6

Pacific Division

Anaheim;2;2;0;0;4;6;2

Vegas;2;1;1;0;2;4;6

Los Angeles;2;1;0;1;3;6;5

Calgary;2;1;1;0;2;9;9

San Jose;2;1;1;0;2;5;7

Vancouver;2;1;1;0;2;9;9

Edmonton;1;0;1;0;0;2;5

Arizona;2;0;2;0;0;0;4

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Colorado 5, Philadelphia 2

Anaheim 1, Arizona 0

Calgary 7, Vancouver 4

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Carolina 8, N.Y. Rangers 5

Toronto 7, Chicago 6, OT

Los Angeles 4, Detroit 2

GAMES TODAY

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, noon

Ottawa at Boston, noon

Vegas at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Vancouver at Carolina, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;4;0;0;0;8;15;7

Ced. Rapids;3;0;1;0;7;12;6

Team USA;3;0;0;1;7;12;79

Central Ill.;2;1;1;0;5;17;18

Dubuque;1;1;1;0;3;8;8

Chicago;1;2;1;0;3;14;21

Green Bay;1;4;0;0;2;12;21

Madison;1;3;0;0;2;7;12

Youngstown;0;3;0;1;1;7;14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;3;0;0;0;6;12;6

Des Moines;3;1;0;0;6;20;13

Waterloo;2;0;1;1;6;14;10

Sioux Falls;2;1;0;1;5;16;17

Lincoln;2;1;1;0;5;15;15

Sioux City;2;1;0;0;4;11;10

Fargo;2;2;0;0;4;13;12

Omaha;1;3;0;0;2;9;15

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Central Illinois 6, Green Bay 3

GAMES FRIDAY

Dubuque at Lincoln

Chicago at Madison

Des Moines at Tri-City

Green Bay at Central Illinois

Fargo at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Green Bay at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Muskegon

Sioux City at Cedar Rapids

Lincoln at Des Moines

Central Illinois at Madison

Dubuque at Omaha

Fargo at Sioux Falls

GAME SUNDAY

Youngstown at Muskegon

