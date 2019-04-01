clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

z-Tampa Bay;79;60;15;4;124;314;214

x-Boston;79;47;23;9;103;247;207

x-Toronto;79;46;26;7;99;279;238

Montreal;79;42;29;8;92;238;227

Florida;80;36;32;12;84;263;274

Buffalo;79;31;38;10;72;212;265

Detroit;79;31;38;10;72;221;265

Ottawa;79;28;45;6;62;234;290

Metropolitan Division

x-Washington;80;47;25;8;102;276;245

x-N.Y. Islanders;80;46;27;7;99;223;195

Pittsburgh;79;43;25;11;97;265;232

Columbus;79;45;30;4;94;247;222

Carolina;79;43;29;7;93;234;218

Philadelphia;79;37;34;8;82;236;264

N.Y. Rangers;79;31;35;13;75;220;262

New Jersey;80;30;40;10;70;217;269

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Winnipeg;79;46;29;4;96;265;234

x-Nashville;79;44;29;6;94;229;208

x-St. Louis;79;43;28;8;94;234;214

Dallas;79;41;31;7;89;200;194

Colorado;79;36;29;14;86;249;237

Minnesota;79;36;34;9;81;206;230

Chicago;79;34;33;12;80;258;283

Pacific Division

z-Calgary;80;50;23;7;107;287;221

x-San Jose;79;44;26;9;97;279;253

x-Vegas;80;43;30;7;93;246;221

Arizona;79;38;33;8;84;206;215

Vancouver;79;34;35;10;78;217;246

Edmonton;79;34;36;9;77;225;264

Anaheim;80;33;37;10;76;191;248

Los Angeles;79;29;41;9;67;192;255

x-clinched playoff spot, z-clinched conference

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Florida 5, Washington 3

Toronto 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 2

St. Louis 3, Colorado 2, SO

Winnipeg 4, Chicago 3, OT

Vegas 3, Edmonton 1

Calgary 7, Los Angeles 2

GAMES TODAY

Nashville at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

x-Muskegon;38;16;3;1;80;217;160

x-Chicago;34;20;4;0;72;226;195

x-Ced. Rapids;33;19;3;2;71;171;148

x-Youngstown;33;20;1;4;71;202;203

x-Team USA;30;19;2;6;68;262;209

x-Dubuque;26;24;4;4;60;180;193

Central Ill.;22;31;3;2;49;167;212

Green Bay;17;32;6;3;43;162;238

Madison;14;37;4;3;35;130;233

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

x-Tri-City;44;10;3;1;92;219;131

x-Waterloo;36;14;5;2;79;216;160

x-Sioux Falls;35;15;5;2;77;213;184

x-Des Moines;32;21;1;4;69;191;163

x-Fargo;32;22;3;2;69;178;163

Sioux City;28;23;5;2;63;175;184

Omaha;26;24;4;4;60;149;184

Lincoln;11;39;3;4;29;140;238

x-clinched playoff berth

GAMES TODAY

Sioux City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux Falls

GAMES FRIDAY

Chicago at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Youngstown

Tri-City at Sioux City

Omaha at Des Moines

Cedar Rapids at Dubuque

Team USA at Fargo

Central Illinois at Lincoln

Muskegon at Madison

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments