clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;15;11;3;1;23;55;40

Toronto;15;10;5;0;20;51;40

Boston;14;8;4;2;18;39;31

Montreal;15;8;5;2;18;48;45

Buffalo;15;7;6;2;16;43;44

Ottawa;15;6;6;3;15;52;62

Detroit;15;5;8;2;12;40;55

Florida;11;3;5;3;9;34;41

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;14;8;4;2;18;45;34

Columbus;15;8;6;1;17;50;52

Pittsburgh;13;6;4;3;15;46;45

Washington;13;6;4;3;15;50;49

N.Y. Rangers;15;7;7;1;15;43;47

Philadelphia;15;7;7;1;15;48;56

Carolina;15;6;7;2;14;40;45

New Jersey;13;6;6;1;13;42;43

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;14;11;3;0;22;47;30

Minnesota;14;8;4;2;18;43;40

Winnipeg;14;8;5;1;17;41;38

Colorado;14;7;4;3;17;52;40

Dallas;15;8;6;1;17;42;40

Chicago;15;6;6;3;15;46;56

St. Louis;13;5;5;3;13;46;48

Pacific Division

Calgary;15;9;5;1;19;52;50

Vancouver;16;9;6;1;19;49;53

San Jose;15;8;4;3;19;50;46

Edmonton;15;8;6;1;17;44;46

Anaheim;16;6;7;3;15;38;46

Arizona;13;7;6;0;14;37;29

Vegas;15;6;8;1;13;34;42

Los Angeles;14;5;8;1;11;32;46

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Columbus 4, Dallas 1

Toronto 3, Vegas 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Montreal 3

Ottawa 7, New Jersey 3

Detroit 3, Vancouver 2, SO

Tampa Bay 5, Edmonton 2

St. Louis 4, Carolina 1

San Jose 4, Minnesota 3

Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1

GAMES TODAY

Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;10;1;0;0;20;52;30

Central Ill.;7;5;1;0;15;50;48

Ced. Rapids;6;3;2;0;14;35;33

Dubuque;6;5;1;1;14;45;46

Green Bay;6;6;1;0;13;42;45

Team USA;5;5;0;1;11;41;44

Youngstown;4;6;0;2;10;38;43

Chicago;4;6;1;0;9;37;50

Madison;2;6;0;2;6;19;33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;7;2;3;1;18;54;43

Des Moines;9;4;0;0;18;52;36

Tri-City;8;3;1;0;17;37;28

Sioux City;8;4;1;0;17;49;40

Sioux Falls;6;3;1;1;14;35;41

Fargo;5;5;0;2;12;36;40

Omaha;5;6;0;1;11;33;46

Lincoln;3;5;2;1;9;32;41

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Omaha 4, Tri-City 2

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Muskegon

Cedar Rapids at Sioux City

Central Illinois at Dubuque

Des Moines at Fargo

Sioux Falls at Lincoln

Green Bay at Madison

Tri-City at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Green Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Muskegon

Lincoln at Sioux City

Omaha at Cedar Rapids

Des Moines at Fargo

Chicago at Madison

Sioux Falls at Tri-City

Dubuque at Central Illinois

GAMES SUNDAY

Tri-City at Lincoln

Cedar Rapids at Omaha

Muskegon at Central Illinois

