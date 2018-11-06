NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;15;11;3;1;23;55;40
Toronto;15;10;5;0;20;51;40
Boston;14;8;4;2;18;39;31
Montreal;15;8;5;2;18;48;45
Buffalo;15;7;6;2;16;43;44
Ottawa;15;6;6;3;15;52;62
Detroit;15;5;8;2;12;40;55
Florida;11;3;5;3;9;34;41
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;14;8;4;2;18;45;34
Columbus;15;8;6;1;17;50;52
Pittsburgh;13;6;4;3;15;46;45
Washington;13;6;4;3;15;50;49
N.Y. Rangers;15;7;7;1;15;43;47
Philadelphia;15;7;7;1;15;48;56
Carolina;15;6;7;2;14;40;45
New Jersey;13;6;6;1;13;42;43
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;14;11;3;0;22;47;30
Minnesota;14;8;4;2;18;43;40
Winnipeg;14;8;5;1;17;41;38
Colorado;14;7;4;3;17;52;40
Dallas;15;8;6;1;17;42;40
Chicago;15;6;6;3;15;46;56
St. Louis;13;5;5;3;13;46;48
Pacific Division
Calgary;15;9;5;1;19;52;50
Vancouver;16;9;6;1;19;49;53
San Jose;15;8;4;3;19;50;46
Edmonton;15;8;6;1;17;44;46
Anaheim;16;6;7;3;15;38;46
Arizona;13;7;6;0;14;37;29
Vegas;15;6;8;1;13;34;42
Los Angeles;14;5;8;1;11;32;46
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Columbus 4, Dallas 1
Toronto 3, Vegas 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, Montreal 3
Ottawa 7, New Jersey 3
Detroit 3, Vancouver 2, SO
Tampa Bay 5, Edmonton 2
St. Louis 4, Carolina 1
San Jose 4, Minnesota 3
Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1
GAMES TODAY
Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Florida, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;10;1;0;0;20;52;30
Central Ill.;7;5;1;0;15;50;48
Ced. Rapids;6;3;2;0;14;35;33
Dubuque;6;5;1;1;14;45;46
Green Bay;6;6;1;0;13;42;45
Team USA;5;5;0;1;11;41;44
Youngstown;4;6;0;2;10;38;43
Chicago;4;6;1;0;9;37;50
Madison;2;6;0;2;6;19;33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;7;2;3;1;18;54;43
Des Moines;9;4;0;0;18;52;36
Tri-City;8;3;1;0;17;37;28
Sioux City;8;4;1;0;17;49;40
Sioux Falls;6;3;1;1;14;35;41
Fargo;5;5;0;2;12;36;40
Omaha;5;6;0;1;11;33;46
Lincoln;3;5;2;1;9;32;41
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Omaha 4, Tri-City 2
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Muskegon
Cedar Rapids at Sioux City
Central Illinois at Dubuque
Des Moines at Fargo
Sioux Falls at Lincoln
Green Bay at Madison
Tri-City at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Green Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Muskegon
Lincoln at Sioux City
Omaha at Cedar Rapids
Des Moines at Fargo
Chicago at Madison
Sioux Falls at Tri-City
Dubuque at Central Illinois
GAMES SUNDAY
Tri-City at Lincoln
Cedar Rapids at Omaha
Muskegon at Central Illinois
