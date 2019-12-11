clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;32;20;6;6;46;109;81

Montreal;32;15;11;6;36;104;105

Buffalo;32;15;11;6;36;101;97

Florida;30;15;10;5;35;106;101

Toronto;32;15;13;4;34;104;104

Tampa Bay;29;15;11;3;33;105;93

Ottawa;32;13;17;2;28;86;100

Detroit;32;7;22;3;17;67;129

Metropolitan Division

Washington;33;23;5;5;51;120;95

N.Y. Islanders;29;20;7;2;42;86;69

Philadelphia;31;17;9;5;39;97;88

Carolina;31;19;11;1;39;103;85

Pittsburgh;31;17;10;4;38;104;85

N.Y. Rangers;30;15;12;3;33;94;94

Columbus;30;12;14;4;28;76;93

New Jersey;30;9;16;5;23;74;111

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Colorado;31;20;8;3;43;114;85

St. Louis;32;18;8;6;42;94;88

Winnipeg;31;19;10;2;40;92;83

Dallas;32;18;11;3;39;84;76

Nashville;29;14;10;5;33;98;93

Minnesota;31;14;12;5;33;92;101

Chicago;31;12;13;6;30;84;98

Pacific Division

Arizona;33;18;11;4;40;91;80

Edmonton;33;18;11;4;40;100;99

Calgary;33;17;12;4;38;91;98

Vegas;33;16;12;5;37;98;94

Vancouver;31;15;12;4;34;104;95

San Jose;33;15;16;2;32;89;114

Anaheim;31;13;14;4;30;82;92

Los Angeles;32;12;18;2;26;80;103

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 3, Boston 2

Montreal 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Colorado 3, Philadelphia 1

GAMES TODAY

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Vegas at Dallas, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 8 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;16;5;1;0;33;68;51

Lincoln;11;8;1;2;25;81;81

Fargo;11;7;1;0;23;58;59

Des Moines;10;10;1;2;23;78;83

Omaha;9;7;5;0;23;61;57

Tri-City;10;11;2;1;23;62;72

Sioux City;8;10;3;0;19;59;69

Sioux Falls;7;11;3;0;17;57;81

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Team USA;18;7;0;0;36;108;86

Chicago;17;4;1;0;35;106;68

Dubuque;16;3;1;0;33;68;41

Youngstown;11;8;4;0;26;75;88

Green Bay;11;8;1;3;26;82;67

Ced. Rapids;10;11;1;0;21;77;67

Muskegon;9;12;2;0;20;76;86

Madison;3;19;1;0;7;55;115

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Team USA 6, Muskegon 1

GAME TODAY

Fargo at Sioux City

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Muskegon

Tri-City at Chicago

Dubuque at Green Bay

Youngstown at Madison

Fargo at Sioux City

Des Moines at Lincoln

Cedar Rapids at Sioux Falls

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Chicago

Green Bay at Dubuqe

Youngstown at Madison

Cedar Rapids at Sioux City

Des Moines at Lincoln

Fargo at Sioux Falls

