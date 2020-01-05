NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;43;24;8;11;59;140;111
Toronto;43;23;14;5;53;155;135
Tampa Bay;41;24;13;4;52;147;125
Florida;42;22;15;5;49;151;141
Buffalo;43;19;17;7;45;127;135
Montreal;42;18;17;7;42;134;136
Ottawa;42;16;21;5;37;117;143
Detroit;43;10;30;3;23;92;165
Metropolitan Division
Washington;43;29;9;5;63;155;129
Pittsburgh;42;25;12;5;55;142;113
N.Y. Islanders;40;25;12;3;53;115;105
Carolina;42;24;16;2;50;140;119
Philadelphia;42;22;15;5;49;133;129
Columbus;42;19;15;8;46;109;116
N.Y. Rangers;41;19;18;4;42;133;138
New Jersey;41;15;20;6;36;106;144
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;43;26;10;7;59;135;119
Colorado;42;25;13;4;54;156;124
Dallas;42;24;14;4;52;115;104
Winnipeg;42;22;16;4;48;130;129
Minnesota;43;20;17;6;46;133;144
Nashville;41;19;15;7;45;142;137
Chicago;43;19;18;6;44;127;141
Pacific Division
Vegas;45;24;15;6;54;144;133
Arizona;44;24;16;4;52;128;112
Vancouver;42;23;15;4;50;141;125
Edmonton;44;22;17;5;49;131;138
Calgary;44;22;17;5;49;123;134
San Jose;44;19;21;4;42;119;148
Anaheim;42;17;20;5;39;110;132
Los Angeles;43;17;22;4;38;110;136
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Vancouver 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Nashville 4, Los Angeles 1
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 5, San Jose 4, OT
Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 1
Florida 4, Pittsburgh 1
Chicago 4, Detroit 2
Calgary 5, Minnesota 4, SO
Anaheim 5, Nashville 4, SO
GAMES TODAY
Winnipeg at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Philadelphia at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Florida, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Washington, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Nashville, 7 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;22;6;1;0;45;99;72
Fargo;15;8;2;2;34;88;87
Tri-City;15;12;2;2;34;91;93
Omaha;14;9;5;0;33;86;77
Lincoln;13;12;2;2;30;102;107
Des Moines;13;14;1;2;29;97;106
Sioux City;10;13;5;1;26;88;101
Sioux Falls;11;14;3;0;25;76;100
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Chicago;23;4;1;0;47;141;79
Team USA;21;10;0;0;42;130;112
Dubuque;20;6;1;0;41;101;65
Youngstown;12;13;4;1;29;91;120
Green Bay;12;13;1;3;28;99;97
Muskegon;12;14;3;0;27;99;107
Ced. Rapids;12;16;1;0;25;98;103
Madison;7;21;2;0;16;77;136
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Fargo 3, Sioux City 2, OT
Madison 3, Youngstown 2, SO
Omaha 4, Lincoln 3, OT
GAME THURSDAY
Muskegon at Green Bay
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Team USA
Dubuque at Chicago
Muskegon at Madison
Cedar Rapids at Des Moines
Sioux Falls at Lincoln
Fargo at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Team USA at Youngstown
Des Moines at Cedar Rapids
Chicago at Dubuque
Muskegon at Madison
Sioux Falls at Lincoln
Fargo at Omaha
GAME SUNDAY
Fargo at Sioux City
GAME TUESDAY, JAN. 14
Tri-City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Prep
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;16;1;1;0;33;93;33
Sioux City;15;2;1;1;32;98;23
Kansas City;14;3;0;0;28;91;30
Ced. Rapids;12;5;0;1;25;77;45
D.M. Capitals;12;2;0;0;24;74;26
Lincoln;11;4;0;2;24;76;57
D.M. Oak Leafs;11;6;0;1;23;81;55
Omaha;9;6;0;1;19;78;41
Quad City;8;7;1;1;18;52;41
Dubuque;8;11;0;0;16;56;87
Mason City;2;15;0;1;5;39;110
Ames;1;17;0;1;3;20;111
Fremont;1;15;0;0;2;24;74
Boji;0;14;0;0;0;11;137
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Kansas City;16;1;0;0;32;98;16
Waterloo;14;1;0;3;31;80;35
Lincoln;14;3;0;0;28;73;35
D.M. Oak Leafs;13;5;0;0;26;72;39
D.M. Capitals;11;2;0;1;23;37;15
Dubuque;10;9;0;0;20;57;56
Sioux City;8;8;0;3;19;62;69
Quad City;8;8;0;1;17;55;52
Omaha;8;7;0;1;17;52;40
Fremont;7;7;0;2;16;42;56
Ced. Rapids;6;10;0;2;14;45;64
Mason City;5;12;0;1;11;41;68
Boji;0;14;0;0;0;16;88
Ames;0;19;0;0;0;18;115
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 4, Quad City 1
JV: Quad City 3, Waterloo 0
Cedar Rapids 5, Lincoln 2
JV: Lincoln 3, Cedar Rapids 2
Kansas City 11, Boji 4
JV: Kansas City 7, Boji 0
Sioux City 3, Des Moines Oak Leafs 2, SO
JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 4, Sioux City 1
GAME TUESDAY
Sioux City at Boji
GAMES THURSDAY
Waterloo at Ames, 6 p.m.
Omaha at Lincoln
GAMES FRIDAY
Des Moines Capitals at Dubuque
Boji at Cedar Rapids
GAMES SATURDAY
Fremont at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Des Moines Capitals at Dubuque
Boji at Cedar Rapids
Quad City at Ames
Mason City at Kansas City
Omaha at Des Moines Oak Leafs
GAMES SUNDAY
Fremont at Waterloo, 10:30 a.m.
Mason City at Kansas City
Quad City at Ames
Omaha at Des Moines Oak Leafs
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.