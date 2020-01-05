clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;43;24;8;11;59;140;111

Toronto;43;23;14;5;53;155;135

Tampa Bay;41;24;13;4;52;147;125

Florida;42;22;15;5;49;151;141

Buffalo;43;19;17;7;45;127;135

Montreal;42;18;17;7;42;134;136

Ottawa;42;16;21;5;37;117;143

Detroit;43;10;30;3;23;92;165

Metropolitan Division

Washington;43;29;9;5;63;155;129

Pittsburgh;42;25;12;5;55;142;113

N.Y. Islanders;40;25;12;3;53;115;105

Carolina;42;24;16;2;50;140;119

Philadelphia;42;22;15;5;49;133;129

Columbus;42;19;15;8;46;109;116

N.Y. Rangers;41;19;18;4;42;133;138

New Jersey;41;15;20;6;36;106;144

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;43;26;10;7;59;135;119

Colorado;42;25;13;4;54;156;124

Dallas;42;24;14;4;52;115;104

Winnipeg;42;22;16;4;48;130;129

Minnesota;43;20;17;6;46;133;144

Nashville;41;19;15;7;45;142;137

Chicago;43;19;18;6;44;127;141

Pacific Division

Vegas;45;24;15;6;54;144;133

Arizona;44;24;16;4;52;128;112

Vancouver;42;23;15;4;50;141;125

Edmonton;44;22;17;5;49;131;138

Calgary;44;22;17;5;49;123;134

San Jose;44;19;21;4;42;119;148

Anaheim;42;17;20;5;39;110;132

Los Angeles;43;17;22;4;38;110;136

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Vancouver 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Nashville 4, Los Angeles 1

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 5, San Jose 4, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 1

Florida 4, Pittsburgh 1

Chicago 4, Detroit 2

Calgary 5, Minnesota 4, SO

Anaheim 5, Nashville 4, SO

GAMES TODAY

Winnipeg at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Philadelphia at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Florida, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 7 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;22;6;1;0;45;99;72

Fargo;15;8;2;2;34;88;87

Tri-City;15;12;2;2;34;91;93

Omaha;14;9;5;0;33;86;77

Lincoln;13;12;2;2;30;102;107

Des Moines;13;14;1;2;29;97;106

Sioux City;10;13;5;1;26;88;101

Sioux Falls;11;14;3;0;25;76;100

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Chicago;23;4;1;0;47;141;79

Team USA;21;10;0;0;42;130;112

Dubuque;20;6;1;0;41;101;65

Youngstown;12;13;4;1;29;91;120

Green Bay;12;13;1;3;28;99;97

Muskegon;12;14;3;0;27;99;107

Ced. Rapids;12;16;1;0;25;98;103

Madison;7;21;2;0;16;77;136

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Fargo 3, Sioux City 2, OT

Madison 3, Youngstown 2, SO

Omaha 4, Lincoln 3, OT

GAME THURSDAY

Muskegon at Green Bay

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Dubuque at Chicago

Muskegon at Madison

Cedar Rapids at Des Moines

Sioux Falls at Lincoln

Fargo at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Youngstown

Des Moines at Cedar Rapids

Chicago at Dubuque

Muskegon at Madison

Sioux Falls at Lincoln

Fargo at Omaha

GAME SUNDAY

Fargo at Sioux City

GAME TUESDAY, JAN. 14

Tri-City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Prep

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;16;1;1;0;33;93;33

Sioux City;15;2;1;1;32;98;23

Kansas City;14;3;0;0;28;91;30

Ced. Rapids;12;5;0;1;25;77;45

D.M. Capitals;12;2;0;0;24;74;26

Lincoln;11;4;0;2;24;76;57

D.M. Oak Leafs;11;6;0;1;23;81;55

Omaha;9;6;0;1;19;78;41

Quad City;8;7;1;1;18;52;41

Dubuque;8;11;0;0;16;56;87

Mason City;2;15;0;1;5;39;110

Ames;1;17;0;1;3;20;111

Fremont;1;15;0;0;2;24;74

Boji;0;14;0;0;0;11;137

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Kansas City;16;1;0;0;32;98;16

Waterloo;14;1;0;3;31;80;35

Lincoln;14;3;0;0;28;73;35

D.M. Oak Leafs;13;5;0;0;26;72;39

D.M. Capitals;11;2;0;1;23;37;15

Dubuque;10;9;0;0;20;57;56

Sioux City;8;8;0;3;19;62;69

Quad City;8;8;0;1;17;55;52

Omaha;8;7;0;1;17;52;40

Fremont;7;7;0;2;16;42;56

Ced. Rapids;6;10;0;2;14;45;64

Mason City;5;12;0;1;11;41;68

Boji;0;14;0;0;0;16;88

Ames;0;19;0;0;0;18;115

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 4, Quad City 1

JV: Quad City 3, Waterloo 0

Cedar Rapids 5, Lincoln 2

JV: Lincoln 3, Cedar Rapids 2

Kansas City 11, Boji 4

JV: Kansas City 7, Boji 0

Sioux City 3, Des Moines Oak Leafs 2, SO

JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 4, Sioux City 1

GAME TUESDAY

Sioux City at Boji

GAMES THURSDAY

Waterloo at Ames, 6 p.m.

Omaha at Lincoln

GAMES FRIDAY

Des Moines Capitals at Dubuque

Boji at Cedar Rapids

GAMES SATURDAY

Fremont at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Des Moines Capitals at Dubuque

Boji at Cedar Rapids

Quad City at Ames

Mason City at Kansas City

Omaha at Des Moines Oak Leafs

GAMES SUNDAY

Fremont at Waterloo, 10:30 a.m.

Mason City at Kansas City

Quad City at Ames

Omaha at Des Moines Oak Leafs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments