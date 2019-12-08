NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;30;20;4;6;46;105;73
Florida;29;15;9;5;35;105;99
Buffalo;31;14;11;6;34;96;95
Montreal;30;13;11;6;32;97;102
Toronto;31;14;13;4;32;100;103
Tampa Bay;27;14;10;3;31;102;87
Ottawa;30;12;17;1;25;79;95
Detroit;31;7;21;3;17;66;124
Metropolitan Division
Washington;31;22;4;5;49;115;88
N.Y. Islanders;28;19;7;2;40;81;68
Philadelphia;30;17;8;5;39;96;85
Pittsburgh;30;17;9;4;38;103;81
Carolina;30;18;11;1;37;97;82
N.Y. Rangers;29;15;11;3;33;93;91
Columbus;29;11;14;4;26;71;91
New Jersey;29;9;15;5;23;74;109
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;31;18;7;6;42;92;83
Colorado;29;19;8;2;40;107;79
Winnipeg;30;18;10;2;38;87;82
Dallas;31;17;11;3;37;82;76
Minnesota;30;14;12;4;32;90;98
Nashville;28;13;10;5;31;95;92
Chicago;30;12;12;6;30;83;93
Pacific Division
Edmonton;32;18;10;4;40;97;93
Arizona;32;18;10;4;40;89;75
Vegas;32;15;12;5;35;93;93
Vancouver;30;15;11;4;34;103;91
Calgary;31;15;12;4;34;81;92
San Jose;32;15;15;2;32;88;111
Anaheim;30;12;14;4;28;79;90
Los Angeles;31;11;18;2;24;77;102
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Dallas 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
Calgary 4, Los Angeles 3
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 2
Florida 5, San Jose 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, Vegas 0
Arizona 4, Chicago 3, SO
Buffalo 3, Edmonton 2, OT
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 6 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;16;5;1;0;33;68;51
Lincoln;11;8;1;2;25;81;81
Fargo;11;7;1;0;23;58;59
Des Moines;10;10;1;2;23;78;83
Omaha;9;7;5;0;23;61;57
Tri-City;10;11;2;1;23;62;72
Sioux City;8;10;3;0;19;59;69
Sioux Falls;7;11;3;0;17;57;81
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Chicago;17;4;1;0;35;106;68
Team USA;17;7;0;0;34;102;85
Dubuque;16;3;1;0;33;68;41
Youngstown;11;8;4;0;26;75;88
Green Bay;11;8;1;3;26;82;67
Ced. Rapids;10;11;1;0;21;77;67
Muskegon;9;11;2;0;20;75;80
Madison;3;19;1;0;7;55;115
LATE SATURDAY RESULT
Fargo 5, Tri-City 3
GAME WEDNESDAY
Muskegon at Team USA
GAME THURSDAY
Fargo at Sioux City
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.
Team USA at Muskegon
Tri-City at Chicago
Dubuque at Green Bay
Youngstown at Madison
Fargo at Sioux City
Des Moines at Lincoln
Cedar Rapids at Sioux Falls
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Chicago
Green Bay at Dubuqe
Youngstown at Madison
Cedar Rapids at Sioux City
Des Moines at Lincoln
Fargo at Sioux Falls
Prep
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Sioux City;11;2;0;1;23;82;14
Waterloo;9;1;1;0;19;56;25
Kansas City;9;1;0;0;18;54;14
D.M. Oak Leafs;9;4;0;0;18;68;37
Lincoln;8;2;0;1;17;53;35
D.M. Capitals;7;2;0;0;14;48;15
Ced. Rapids;7;4;0;0;14;47;31
Omaha;6;4;0;1;13;57;28
Quad City;6;5;0;1;13;38;26
Dubuque;6;8;0;0;12;42;66
Ames;1;11;0;1;3;14;83
Mason City;1;12;0;0;2;29;79
Fremont;1;9;0;0;2;14;47
Boji;0;10;0;0;0;4;106
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Waterloo;9;0;0;2;20;54;20
Kansas City;9;1;0;0;18;52;14
D.M. Oak Leafs;9;4;0;0;18;51;29
D.M. Capitals;8;1;0;0;16;27;8
Lincoln;8;3;0;0;16;47;28
Sioux City;7;6;0;1;15;45;47
Dubuque;7;7;0;0;14;43;45
Quad City;6;5;0;1;13;40;34
Omaha;5;5;0;1;11;32;23
Fremont;5;4;0;1;11;23;30
Ced. Rapids;4;5;0;2;10;30;39
Mason City;4;8;0;1;9;31;47
Boji;0;10;0;0;0;14;63
Ames;0;13;0;0;0;13;75
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Sioux City 6, Lincoln 1
JV: Lincoln 5, Sioux City 3
Kansas City 8, Dubuque 1
JV: Kansas City 6, Dubuque 0
Quad City 7, Boji 2
JV: Quad City 3, Boji 2
Omaha 8, Ames 3
JV: Omaha 7, Ames 0
GAMES FRIDAY
Mason City at Waterloo, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Des Moines Capitals
Omaha at Sioux City
Lincoln at Fremont
Des Moines Oak Leafs at Ames
GAMES SATURDAY
Des Moines Oak Leafs at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Omaha at Sioux City
Kansas City at Ames
Dubuque at Cedar Rapids
Des Moines Capitals at Mason City
Quad City at Fremont
GAMES SUNDAY
Quad City at Fremont
Kansas City at Ames
Lincoln at Omaha
