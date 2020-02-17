Hockey: NHL standings, USHL standings, prep standings
agate

clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;60;37;11;12;86;199;146

Tampa Bay;60;40;15;5;85;215;159

Toronto;60;31;21;8;70;211;199

Florida;59;31;22;6;68;206;201

Buffalo;59;27;24;8;62;171;183

Montreal;61;27;26;8;62;184;188

Ottawa;59;20;28;11;51;156;200

Detroit;61;14;43;4;32;123;229

Metropolitan Division

Washington;59;37;17;5;79;208;180

Pittsburgh;57;36;15;6;78;191;152

N.Y. Islanders;58;33;19;6;72;167;159

Columbus;60;30;18;12;72;155;150

Philadelphia;59;32;20;7;71;193;177

Carolina;58;33;21;4;70;189;163

N.Y. Rangers;58;30;24;4;64;189;181

New Jersey;58;22;26;10;54;162;204

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;59;32;17;10;74;187;172

Dallas;59;34;19;6;74;161;151

Colorado;58;33;18;7;73;206;164

Nashville;58;29;22;7;65;189;187

Winnipeg;60;30;25;5;65;179;181

Minnesota;58;27;24;7;61;176;187

Chicago;59;26;25;8;60;176;188

Pacific Division

Edmonton;59;32;21;6;70;190;183

Vegas;61;31;22;8;70;192;185

Vancouver;59;32;22;5;69;191;180

Calgary;61;31;24;6;68;180;190

Arizona;62;30;24;8;68;172;167

San Jose;59;26;29;4;56;155;194

Anaheim;59;24;28;7;55;155;186

Los Angeles;59;21;33;5;47;145;187

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 1

Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Edmonton 4, Carolina 3, OT

Anaheim 5, Vancouver 1

Nashville 2, St. Louis 1

Ottawa 4, Dallas 3, OT

New Jersey 4, Columbus 3, SO

Buffalo 5, Toronto 2

Winnipeg 3, Chicago 2

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Calgary 6, Anaheim 4

Florida 5, San Jose 3

Arizona 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Vegas 3, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 3, OT

GAMES TODAY

Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;29;11;2;0;60;142;112

Omaha;23;12;6;1;53;136;112

Tri-City;22;15;3;2;49;131;123

Fargo;21;15;3;2;47;127;126

Lincoln;20;16;3;2;45;151;151

Sioux Falls;19;17;4;1;43;122;139

Des Moines;19;21;1;2;41;136;161

Sioux City;15;20;6;1;37;124;144

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Chicago;34;7;1;0;69;202;119

Dubuque;29;10;1;0;59;155;95

Team USA;22;17;1;0;45;163;168

Green Bay;19;17;2;3;43;138;127

Youngstown;18;19;5;1;42;125;170

Muskegon;18;21;4;0;40;142;157

Ced. Rapids;17;19;4;1;39;138;136

Madison;8;30;3;1;20;97;189

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago 10, Team USA 3

Tri-City 5, Madison 0

Fargo 5, Sioux City 2

Omaha 3, Sioux Falls 2, SO

GAME THURSDAY

Dubuque at Team USA

GAMES FRIDAY

Youngstown at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Dubuque at Muskegon

Cedar Rapids at Team USA

Green Bay at Madison

Sioux City at Fargo

Lincoln at Sioux Falls

Omaha at Tri-City

GAMES SATURDAY

Chicago at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Dubuque at Muskegon

Cedar Rapids at Team USA

Youngstown at Des Moines

Green Bay at Madison

Sioux City at Fargo

Lincoln at Sioux Falls

Omaha at Tri-City

Prep

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

x-Waterloo;26;2;1;0;53;145;49

x-Sioux City;23;4;1;1;48;145;34

x-Kansas City;23;5;0;0;46;143;50

x-Lincoln;20;7;0;2;42;143;80

x-D.M. Capitals;20;8;0;0;40;127;66

x-Omaha;18;8;0;1;37;119;63

x-Ced. Rapids;17;8;0;2;36;128;64

D.M. Oak Leafs;14;11;0;3;31;116;98

Quad City;13;13;1;1;28;91;77

Dubuque;8;19;0;0;16;72;141

Mason City;5;22;0;1;11;64;152

Fremont;5;22;0;0;10;55;119

Ames;2;24;0;1;5;35;167

Boji;1;27;0;0;2;28;251

x-clinched tournament berth

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

x-Waterloo;24;2;0;3;51;121;49

x-Lincoln;25;4;0;0;50;123;58

x-Kansas City;24;4;0;0;48;141;41

x-D.M. Capitals;22;4;0;2;46;87;38

D.M. Oak Leafs;16;11;0;1;33;98;81

Omaha;15;11;0;1;31;88;67

Sioux City;13;12;0;4;30;87;97

Quad City;14;13;0;1;29;93;83

Dubuque;12;15;0;0;24;76;85

Fremont;10;13;0;4;24;75;88

Ced. Rapids;9;16;0;2;20;61;93

Mason City;8;17;0;3;19;68;105

Boji;2;26;0;0;4;41;151

Ames;1;25;0;1;3;31;154

x-clinched tournament berth

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Fremont 9, Boji 3

JV: Fremont 2, Boji 0

Sioux City 1, Kansas City 0

JV: Kansas City 6, Sioux City 0

Des Moines Oak Leafs 7, Dubuque 1

JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 5, Dubuque 3

Des Moines Capitals 5, Omaha 3

JV: D.M. Capitals 3, Omaha 2

GAME TODAY

Mason City at Waterloo, 8 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Cedar Rapids at Dubuque

Fremont at Lincoln

