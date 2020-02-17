Hockey: NHL standings, USHL standings, prep standings

NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;60;37;11;12;86;199;146
Tampa Bay;60;40;15;5;85;215;159
Toronto;60;31;21;8;70;211;199
Florida;59;31;22;6;68;206;201
Buffalo;59;27;24;8;62;171;183
Montreal;61;27;26;8;62;184;188
Ottawa;59;20;28;11;51;156;200
Detroit;61;14;43;4;32;123;229
Metropolitan Division
Washington;59;37;17;5;79;208;180
Pittsburgh;57;36;15;6;78;191;152
N.Y. Islanders;58;33;19;6;72;167;159
Columbus;60;30;18;12;72;155;150
Philadelphia;59;32;20;7;71;193;177
Carolina;58;33;21;4;70;189;163
N.Y. Rangers;58;30;24;4;64;189;181
New Jersey;58;22;26;10;54;162;204
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;59;32;17;10;74;187;172
Dallas;59;34;19;6;74;161;151
Colorado;58;33;18;7;73;206;164
Nashville;58;29;22;7;65;189;187
Winnipeg;60;30;25;5;65;179;181
Minnesota;58;27;24;7;61;176;187
Chicago;59;26;25;8;60;176;188
Pacific Division
Edmonton;59;32;21;6;70;190;183
Vegas;61;31;22;8;70;192;185
Vancouver;59;32;22;5;69;191;180
Calgary;61;31;24;6;68;180;190
Arizona;62;30;24;8;68;172;167
San Jose;59;26;29;4;56;155;194
Anaheim;59;24;28;7;55;155;186
Los Angeles;59;21;33;5;47;145;187
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 1
Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Edmonton 4, Carolina 3, OT
Anaheim 5, Vancouver 1
Nashville 2, St. Louis 1
Ottawa 4, Dallas 3, OT
New Jersey 4, Columbus 3, SO
Buffalo 5, Toronto 2
Winnipeg 3, Chicago 2
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Calgary 6, Anaheim 4
Florida 5, San Jose 3
Arizona 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Vegas 3, Washington 2
Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 3, OT
GAMES TODAY
Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;29;11;2;0;60;142;112
Omaha;23;12;6;1;53;136;112
Tri-City;22;15;3;2;49;131;123
Fargo;21;15;3;2;47;127;126
Lincoln;20;16;3;2;45;151;151
Sioux Falls;19;17;4;1;43;122;139
Des Moines;19;21;1;2;41;136;161
Sioux City;15;20;6;1;37;124;144
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Chicago;34;7;1;0;69;202;119
Dubuque;29;10;1;0;59;155;95
Team USA;22;17;1;0;45;163;168
Green Bay;19;17;2;3;43;138;127
Youngstown;18;19;5;1;42;125;170
Muskegon;18;21;4;0;40;142;157
Ced. Rapids;17;19;4;1;39;138;136
Madison;8;30;3;1;20;97;189
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago 10, Team USA 3
Tri-City 5, Madison 0
Fargo 5, Sioux City 2
Omaha 3, Sioux Falls 2, SO
GAME THURSDAY
Dubuque at Team USA
GAMES FRIDAY
Youngstown at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Dubuque at Muskegon
Cedar Rapids at Team USA
Green Bay at Madison
Sioux City at Fargo
Lincoln at Sioux Falls
Omaha at Tri-City
GAMES SATURDAY
Chicago at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Dubuque at Muskegon
Cedar Rapids at Team USA
Youngstown at Des Moines
Green Bay at Madison
Sioux City at Fargo
Lincoln at Sioux Falls
Omaha at Tri-City
Prep
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
x-Waterloo;26;2;1;0;53;145;49
x-Sioux City;23;4;1;1;48;145;34
x-Kansas City;23;5;0;0;46;143;50
x-Lincoln;20;7;0;2;42;143;80
x-D.M. Capitals;20;8;0;0;40;127;66
x-Omaha;18;8;0;1;37;119;63
x-Ced. Rapids;17;8;0;2;36;128;64
D.M. Oak Leafs;14;11;0;3;31;116;98
Quad City;13;13;1;1;28;91;77
Dubuque;8;19;0;0;16;72;141
Mason City;5;22;0;1;11;64;152
Fremont;5;22;0;0;10;55;119
Ames;2;24;0;1;5;35;167
Boji;1;27;0;0;2;28;251
x-clinched tournament berth
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
x-Waterloo;24;2;0;3;51;121;49
x-Lincoln;25;4;0;0;50;123;58
x-Kansas City;24;4;0;0;48;141;41
x-D.M. Capitals;22;4;0;2;46;87;38
D.M. Oak Leafs;16;11;0;1;33;98;81
Omaha;15;11;0;1;31;88;67
Sioux City;13;12;0;4;30;87;97
Quad City;14;13;0;1;29;93;83
Dubuque;12;15;0;0;24;76;85
Fremont;10;13;0;4;24;75;88
Ced. Rapids;9;16;0;2;20;61;93
Mason City;8;17;0;3;19;68;105
Boji;2;26;0;0;4;41;151
Ames;1;25;0;1;3;31;154
x-clinched tournament berth
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Fremont 9, Boji 3
JV: Fremont 2, Boji 0
Sioux City 1, Kansas City 0
JV: Kansas City 6, Sioux City 0
Des Moines Oak Leafs 7, Dubuque 1
JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 5, Dubuque 3
Des Moines Capitals 5, Omaha 3
JV: D.M. Capitals 3, Omaha 2
GAME TODAY
Mason City at Waterloo, 8 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Cedar Rapids at Dubuque
Fremont at Lincoln