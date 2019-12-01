NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;27;19;3;5;43;99;65
Florida;26;13;8;5;31;94;93
Toronto;28;13;11;4;30;93;92
Buffalo;27;12;10;5;29;78;82
Montreal;27;11;10;6;28;89;96
Tampa Bay;24;12;9;3;27;88;79
Ottawa;27;11;15;1;23;69;84
Detroit;29;7;19;3;17;62;115
Metropolitan Division
Washington;28;19;4;5;43;104;83
N.Y. Islanders;24;17;5;2;36;71;58
Philadelphia;27;15;7;5;35;85;78
Carolina;27;16;10;1;33;88;76
Pittsburgh;27;14;9;4;32;93;78
N.Y. Rangers;25;13;9;3;29;83;83
Columbus;26;11;11;4;26;66;80
New Jersey;25;9;12;4;22;65;90
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;28;17;5;6;40;86;75
Colorado;26;16;8;2;34;97;75
Winnipeg;27;16;10;1;33;77;76
Dallas;28;15;10;3;33;75;68
Nashville;26;12;10;4;28;87;85
Minnesota;27;12;11;4;28;79;86
Chicago;26;10;11;5;25;74;81
Pacific Division
Edmonton;29;17;9;3;37;91;84
Arizona;28;15;9;4;34;78;67
San Jose;28;15;12;1;31;82;91
Vancouver;28;13;11;4;30;92;84
Vegas;28;13;11;4;30;83;81
Calgary;29;13;12;4;30;73;86
Anaheim;27;11;12;4;26;71;82
Los Angeles;27;11;14;2;24;70;89
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Colorado 7, Chicago 3
Vancouver 5, Edmonton 2
Los Angeles 2, Winnipeg 1
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Minnesota 3, Dallas 2, SO
Boston 3, Montreal 1
Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2
GAMES TODAY
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Boston, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Vegas at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Washington at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;15;4;1;0;31;62;44
Lincoln;10;8;1;1;22;74;75
Fargo;10;6;1;0;21;52;54
Omaha;9;7;3;0;21;58;52
Des Moines;9;9;1;2;21;71;77
Tri-City;9;10;2;1;21;57;66
Sioux City;7;9;3;0;17;53;62
Sioux Falls;5;11;3;0;13;52;78
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Chicago;15;4;1;0;31;98;63
Team USA;15;7;0;0;30;94;81
Dubuque;14;3;1;0;29;60;38
Youngstown;11;7;3;0;25;71;80
Green Bay;9;8;1;3;22;70;65
Ced. Rapids;10;9;1;0;21;72;59
Muskegon;9;9;2;0;20;72;72
Madison;3;17;1;0;7;53;103
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Tri-City 6, Lincoln 3
Team USA 3, Madison 1
GAMES FRIDAY
Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Muskegon at Dubuque
Cedar Rapids at Chicago
Green Bay at Madison
Sioux City at Des Moines
Sioux Falls at Omaha
Fargo at Tri-City
Team USA at Youngstown
GAMES SATURDAY
Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Team USA
Sioux City at Des Moines
Chicago at Cedar Rapids
Muskegon at Dubuque
Green Bay at Madison
Sioux Falls at Omaha
Fargo at Tri-City
Prep
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Lincoln;8;0;0;1;17;51;24
Waterloo;8;1;1;0;17;52;23
Sioux City;8;2;0;1;17;66;10
Kansas City;7;1;0;0;14;41;11
D.M. Oak Leafs;7;4;0;0;14;56;31
Ced. Rapids;7;2;0;0;14;42;21
D.M. Capitals;6;2;0;0;12;38;13
Dubuque;6;6;0;0;12;39;53
Omaha;4;4;0;1;9;41;24
Quad City;4;5;0;1;9;24;23
Ames;1;9;0;1;3;10;67
Fremont;1;8;0;0;2;12;42
Mason City;1;9;0;0;2;24;63
Boji;0;8;0;0;0;1;92
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Waterloo;8;0;0;2;18;49;18
Sioux City;7;3;0;1;15;39;32
Kansas City;7;1;0;0;14;41;13
D.M. Capitals;7;1;0;0;14;25;7
D.M. Oak Leafs;7;4;0;0;14;42;27
Dubuque;7;5;0;0;14;42;34
Lincoln;6;3;0;0;12;35;23
Ced. Rapids;4;3;0;2;10;27;30
Quad City;4;5;0;1;9;32;30
Fremont;4;4;0;1;9;20;29
Mason City;4;6;0;1;9;29;40
Omaha;3;5;0;1;7;20;22
Boji;0;8;0;0;0;10;55
Ames;0;11;0;0;0;12;63
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Sioux City 3, Waterloo 0
JV: Sioux City 3, Waterloo 2, SO
Lincoln 8, Dubuque 3
JV: Lincoln 4, Dubuque 2
Kansas City 7, Des Moines Oak Leafs 2
JV: Kansas City 6, D.M. Oak Leafs 0
Fremont 3, Mason City 2
JV: Fremont 4, Mason City 0
Omaha 15, Boji 0
JV: Omaha 5, Boji 1
GAMES FRIDAY
Des Moines Oak Leafs at Cedar Rapids
Fremont at Sioux City
Des Moines Capitals at Sioux City
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, noon
Mason City at Des Moines Oak Leafs
Sioux City at Lincoln
Dubuque at Kansas City
Quad City at Boji
Ames at Omaha
GAMES SUNDAY
Sioux City at Lincoln
Dubuque at Kansas City
Quad City at Boji
Ames at Omaha
