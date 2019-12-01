clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;27;19;3;5;43;99;65

Florida;26;13;8;5;31;94;93

Toronto;28;13;11;4;30;93;92

Buffalo;27;12;10;5;29;78;82

Montreal;27;11;10;6;28;89;96

Tampa Bay;24;12;9;3;27;88;79

Ottawa;27;11;15;1;23;69;84

Detroit;29;7;19;3;17;62;115

Metropolitan Division

Washington;28;19;4;5;43;104;83

N.Y. Islanders;24;17;5;2;36;71;58

Philadelphia;27;15;7;5;35;85;78

Carolina;27;16;10;1;33;88;76

Pittsburgh;27;14;9;4;32;93;78

N.Y. Rangers;25;13;9;3;29;83;83

Columbus;26;11;11;4;26;66;80

New Jersey;25;9;12;4;22;65;90

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;28;17;5;6;40;86;75

Colorado;26;16;8;2;34;97;75

Winnipeg;27;16;10;1;33;77;76

Dallas;28;15;10;3;33;75;68

Nashville;26;12;10;4;28;87;85

Minnesota;27;12;11;4;28;79;86

Chicago;26;10;11;5;25;74;81

Pacific Division

Edmonton;29;17;9;3;37;91;84

Arizona;28;15;9;4;34;78;67

San Jose;28;15;12;1;31;82;91

Vancouver;28;13;11;4;30;92;84

Vegas;28;13;11;4;30;83;81

Calgary;29;13;12;4;30;73;86

Anaheim;27;11;12;4;26;71;82

Los Angeles;27;11;14;2;24;70;89

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Colorado 7, Chicago 3

Vancouver 5, Edmonton 2

Los Angeles 2, Winnipeg 1

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Minnesota 3, Dallas 2, SO

Boston 3, Montreal 1

Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2

GAMES TODAY

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Boston, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;15;4;1;0;31;62;44

Lincoln;10;8;1;1;22;74;75

Fargo;10;6;1;0;21;52;54

Omaha;9;7;3;0;21;58;52

Des Moines;9;9;1;2;21;71;77

Tri-City;9;10;2;1;21;57;66

Sioux City;7;9;3;0;17;53;62

Sioux Falls;5;11;3;0;13;52;78

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Chicago;15;4;1;0;31;98;63

Team USA;15;7;0;0;30;94;81

Dubuque;14;3;1;0;29;60;38

Youngstown;11;7;3;0;25;71;80

Green Bay;9;8;1;3;22;70;65

Ced. Rapids;10;9;1;0;21;72;59

Muskegon;9;9;2;0;20;72;72

Madison;3;17;1;0;7;53;103

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Tri-City 6, Lincoln 3

Team USA 3, Madison 1

GAMES FRIDAY

Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Dubuque

Cedar Rapids at Chicago

Green Bay at Madison

Sioux City at Des Moines

Sioux Falls at Omaha

Fargo at Tri-City

Team USA at Youngstown

GAMES SATURDAY

Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Sioux City at Des Moines

Chicago at Cedar Rapids

Muskegon at Dubuque

Green Bay at Madison

Sioux Falls at Omaha

Fargo at Tri-City

Prep

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Lincoln;8;0;0;1;17;51;24

Waterloo;8;1;1;0;17;52;23

Sioux City;8;2;0;1;17;66;10

Kansas City;7;1;0;0;14;41;11

D.M. Oak Leafs;7;4;0;0;14;56;31

Ced. Rapids;7;2;0;0;14;42;21

D.M. Capitals;6;2;0;0;12;38;13

Dubuque;6;6;0;0;12;39;53

Omaha;4;4;0;1;9;41;24

Quad City;4;5;0;1;9;24;23

Ames;1;9;0;1;3;10;67

Fremont;1;8;0;0;2;12;42

Mason City;1;9;0;0;2;24;63

Boji;0;8;0;0;0;1;92

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Waterloo;8;0;0;2;18;49;18

Sioux City;7;3;0;1;15;39;32

Kansas City;7;1;0;0;14;41;13

D.M. Capitals;7;1;0;0;14;25;7

D.M. Oak Leafs;7;4;0;0;14;42;27

Dubuque;7;5;0;0;14;42;34

Lincoln;6;3;0;0;12;35;23

Ced. Rapids;4;3;0;2;10;27;30

Quad City;4;5;0;1;9;32;30

Fremont;4;4;0;1;9;20;29

Mason City;4;6;0;1;9;29;40

Omaha;3;5;0;1;7;20;22

Boji;0;8;0;0;0;10;55

Ames;0;11;0;0;0;12;63

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Sioux City 3, Waterloo 0

JV: Sioux City 3, Waterloo 2, SO

Lincoln 8, Dubuque 3

JV: Lincoln 4, Dubuque 2

Kansas City 7, Des Moines Oak Leafs 2

JV: Kansas City 6, D.M. Oak Leafs 0

Fremont 3, Mason City 2

JV: Fremont 4, Mason City 0

Omaha 15, Boji 0

JV: Omaha 5, Boji 1

GAMES FRIDAY

Des Moines Oak Leafs at Cedar Rapids

Fremont at Sioux City

Des Moines Capitals at Sioux City

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, noon

Mason City at Des Moines Oak Leafs

Sioux City at Lincoln

Dubuque at Kansas City

Quad City at Boji

Ames at Omaha

GAMES SUNDAY

Sioux City at Lincoln

Dubuque at Kansas City

Quad City at Boji

Ames at Omaha

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments