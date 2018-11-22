Try 3 months for $3
NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;22;15;6;1;31;83;64

Toronto;22;15;7;0;30;76;58

Buffalo;22;14;6;2;30;70;62

Boston;21;11;6;4;26;60;52

Montreal;22;11;7;4;26;72;75

Detroit;21;10;9;2;22;60;67

Ottawa;22;9;10;3;21;79;94

Florida;19;8;8;3;19;64;69

Metropolitan Division

Columbus;21;12;7;2;26;71;67

N.Y. Rangers;22;12;8;2;26;68;65

Washington;21;11;7;3;25;72;69

Carolina;21;10;8;3;23;58;61

N.Y. Islanders;20;10;8;2;22;63;60

New Jersey;20;9;9;2;20;60;63

Pittsburgh;20;8;8;4;20;69;67

Philadelphia;21;9;10;2;20;65;76

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;22;16;5;1;33;74;50

Minnesota;22;13;7;2;28;71;61

Winnipeg;20;12;6;2;26;64;54

Colorado;21;11;6;4;26;78;62

Dallas;22;11;9;2;24;60;59

Chicago;22;8;9;5;21;58;74

St. Louis;20;7;10;3;17;57;63

Pacific Division

Calgary;22;13;8;1;27;75;66

San Jose;22;11;7;4;26;71;68

Anaheim;23;9;9;5;23;52;68

Vancouver;24;10;12;2;22;73;88

Edmonton;21;10;10;1;21;61;69

Vegas;23;10;12;1;21;61;70

Arizona;20;9;9;2;20;51;51

Los Angeles;21;7;13;1;15;44;68

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Carolina 5, Toronto 2

N.Y. Rangers 5, N.Y. Islanders 0

Pittsburgh 5, Dallas 1

Washington 4, Chicago 2

New Jersey 5, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 7, Florida 3

Buffalo 5, Philadelphia 2

Detroit 3, Boston 2, OT

Minnesota 6, Ottawa 4

Nashville 4, St. Louis 1

Vegas 3, Arizona 2, OT

Calgary 6, Winnipeg 3

Anaheim 4, Vancouver 3

Colorado 7, Los Angeles 3

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, noon

Montreal at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose,8 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;14;2;0;0;28;80;37

Central Ill.;10;7;2;0;22;72;67

Ced. Rapids;8;7;2;0;18;54;58

Green Bay;7;7;2;1;17;50;58

Dubuque;7;7;1;2;17;58;65

Chicago;7;7;1;0;15;51;61

Team USA;6;7;0;2;14;61;66

Youngstown;6;8;0;2;14;50;62

Madison;4;8;1;2;11;28;45

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;11;4;3;1;26;74;57

Sioux City;12;4;1;0;25;67;48

Tri-City;12;4;1;0;25;51;36

Des Moines;11;5;1;1;24;69;55

Sioux Falls;8;5;1;1;18;46;53

Fargo;8;7;0;2;18;54;58

Omaha;6;9;0;2;14;46;69

Lincoln;5;8;3;1;14;47;63

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Sioux City 4, Waterloo 2

Muskegon 8, Team USA 0

Madison 2, Dubuque 1

Fargo 4, Des Moines 3, SO

Central Illinois 7, Green Bay 2

Tri-City 7, Lincoln 2

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Waterloo 4, Cedar Rapids 1

GAMES FRIDAY

Madison at Youngstown

Green Bay at Muskegon

Fargo at Sioux City

Cedar Rapids at Chicago

Lincoln at Des Moines

Omaha at Tri-City

Team USA at Central Illinois

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Youngstown

Green Bay at Muskegon

Sioux City at Des Moines

Tri-City at Lincoln

Fargo at Omaha

Dubuque at Sioux Falls

Chicago at Central Illinois

Prep

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;11;0;0;0;22;59;11

Sioux City;7;1;1;0;15;35;10

Quad City;6;3;0;0;12;24;18

Omaha;5;2;1;0;11;26;23

Lincoln;5;2;0;0;10;32;21

Cedar Rapids;4;3;0;0;8;30;17

D.M. Capitals;4;4;0;0;8;30;17

D.M. Oak Leafs;4;5;0;0;8;31;28

Fremont;3;4;1;0;7;21;30

Kansas City;2;5;0;1;5;23;29

Mason City;2;5;0;0;4;19;39

Dubuque;1;7;1;0;3;19;54

Ames;0;8;0;0;0;4;56

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Omaha;8;0;0;0;16;26;9

Waterloo;8;3;0;0;16;41;19

D.M. Capitals;6;2;0;0;12;23;15

Quad City;6;3;0;0;12;26;19

Lincoln;4;2;0;1;9;25;20

Kansas City;4;4;0;0;8;21;19

D.M. Oak Leafs;4;5;0;0;8;23;25

Sioux City;4;5;0;0;8;18;20

Cedar Rapids;3;4;0;0;6;11;18

Dubuque;3;6;0;0;6;19;25

Ames;2;5;0;1;5;15;33

Fremont;1;6;0;1;3;12;25

Mason City;1;5;0;1;3;11;204

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Mason City 6, Ames 2

JV: Ames 4, Mason City 3, SO

GAMES TUESDAY

Mason City at Des Moines Capitals

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

GAMES THURSDAY

Des Moines Oak Leafs at Ames

GAMES FRIDAY, NOV. 30

Fremont at Sioux City

