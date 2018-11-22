NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;22;15;6;1;31;83;64
Toronto;22;15;7;0;30;76;58
Buffalo;22;14;6;2;30;70;62
Boston;21;11;6;4;26;60;52
Montreal;22;11;7;4;26;72;75
Detroit;21;10;9;2;22;60;67
Ottawa;22;9;10;3;21;79;94
Florida;19;8;8;3;19;64;69
Metropolitan Division
Columbus;21;12;7;2;26;71;67
N.Y. Rangers;22;12;8;2;26;68;65
Washington;21;11;7;3;25;72;69
Carolina;21;10;8;3;23;58;61
N.Y. Islanders;20;10;8;2;22;63;60
New Jersey;20;9;9;2;20;60;63
Pittsburgh;20;8;8;4;20;69;67
Philadelphia;21;9;10;2;20;65;76
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;22;16;5;1;33;74;50
Minnesota;22;13;7;2;28;71;61
Winnipeg;20;12;6;2;26;64;54
Colorado;21;11;6;4;26;78;62
Dallas;22;11;9;2;24;60;59
Chicago;22;8;9;5;21;58;74
St. Louis;20;7;10;3;17;57;63
Pacific Division
Calgary;22;13;8;1;27;75;66
San Jose;22;11;7;4;26;71;68
Anaheim;23;9;9;5;23;52;68
Vancouver;24;10;12;2;22;73;88
Edmonton;21;10;10;1;21;61;69
Vegas;23;10;12;1;21;61;70
Arizona;20;9;9;2;20;51;51
Los Angeles;21;7;13;1;15;44;68
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Carolina 5, Toronto 2
N.Y. Rangers 5, N.Y. Islanders 0
Pittsburgh 5, Dallas 1
Washington 4, Chicago 2
New Jersey 5, Montreal 2
Tampa Bay 7, Florida 3
Buffalo 5, Philadelphia 2
Detroit 3, Boston 2, OT
Minnesota 6, Ottawa 4
Nashville 4, St. Louis 1
Vegas 3, Arizona 2, OT
Calgary 6, Winnipeg 3
Anaheim 4, Vancouver 3
Colorado 7, Los Angeles 3
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, noon
Montreal at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 3 p.m.
Calgary at Vegas, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose,8 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 6 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;14;2;0;0;28;80;37
Central Ill.;10;7;2;0;22;72;67
Ced. Rapids;8;7;2;0;18;54;58
Green Bay;7;7;2;1;17;50;58
Dubuque;7;7;1;2;17;58;65
Chicago;7;7;1;0;15;51;61
Team USA;6;7;0;2;14;61;66
Youngstown;6;8;0;2;14;50;62
Madison;4;8;1;2;11;28;45
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;11;4;3;1;26;74;57
Sioux City;12;4;1;0;25;67;48
Tri-City;12;4;1;0;25;51;36
Des Moines;11;5;1;1;24;69;55
Sioux Falls;8;5;1;1;18;46;53
Fargo;8;7;0;2;18;54;58
Omaha;6;9;0;2;14;46;69
Lincoln;5;8;3;1;14;47;63
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Sioux City 4, Waterloo 2
Muskegon 8, Team USA 0
Madison 2, Dubuque 1
Fargo 4, Des Moines 3, SO
Central Illinois 7, Green Bay 2
Tri-City 7, Lincoln 2
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Waterloo 4, Cedar Rapids 1
GAMES FRIDAY
Madison at Youngstown
Green Bay at Muskegon
Fargo at Sioux City
Cedar Rapids at Chicago
Lincoln at Des Moines
Omaha at Tri-City
Team USA at Central Illinois
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.
Madison at Youngstown
Green Bay at Muskegon
Sioux City at Des Moines
Tri-City at Lincoln
Fargo at Omaha
Dubuque at Sioux Falls
Chicago at Central Illinois
Prep
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;11;0;0;0;22;59;11
Sioux City;7;1;1;0;15;35;10
Quad City;6;3;0;0;12;24;18
Omaha;5;2;1;0;11;26;23
Lincoln;5;2;0;0;10;32;21
Cedar Rapids;4;3;0;0;8;30;17
D.M. Capitals;4;4;0;0;8;30;17
D.M. Oak Leafs;4;5;0;0;8;31;28
Fremont;3;4;1;0;7;21;30
Kansas City;2;5;0;1;5;23;29
Mason City;2;5;0;0;4;19;39
Dubuque;1;7;1;0;3;19;54
Ames;0;8;0;0;0;4;56
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Omaha;8;0;0;0;16;26;9
Waterloo;8;3;0;0;16;41;19
D.M. Capitals;6;2;0;0;12;23;15
Quad City;6;3;0;0;12;26;19
Lincoln;4;2;0;1;9;25;20
Kansas City;4;4;0;0;8;21;19
D.M. Oak Leafs;4;5;0;0;8;23;25
Sioux City;4;5;0;0;8;18;20
Cedar Rapids;3;4;0;0;6;11;18
Dubuque;3;6;0;0;6;19;25
Ames;2;5;0;1;5;15;33
Fremont;1;6;0;1;3;12;25
Mason City;1;5;0;1;3;11;204
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Mason City 6, Ames 2
JV: Ames 4, Mason City 3, SO
GAMES TUESDAY
Mason City at Des Moines Capitals
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Dubuque at Cedar Rapids
GAMES THURSDAY
Des Moines Oak Leafs at Ames
GAMES FRIDAY, NOV. 30
Fremont at Sioux City
