clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;52;39;11;2;80;205;146

Toronto;51;31;17;3;65;179;145

Montreal;53;29;18;6;64;160;155

Boston;52;28;17;7;63;149;135

Buffalo;51;25;20;6;56;148;156

Florida;50;21;21;8;50;156;175

Detroit;53;21;25;7;49;150;174

Ottawa;52;19;28;5;43;159;194

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;51;30;15;6;66;151;125

Pittsburgh;52;28;18;6;62;183;160

Washington;52;28;18;6;62;175;166

Columbus;51;28;20;3;59;163;159

Carolina;52;25;21;6;56;148;155

Philadelphia;52;23;23;6;52;151;176

N.Y. Rangers;51;22;22;7;51;145;171

New Jersey;51;20;24;7;47;152;173

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;52;34;16;2;70;185;146

Nashville;54;31;19;4;66;166;139

Dallas;52;27;21;4;58;133;130

Minnesota;52;26;22;4;56;146;149

Colorado;51;22;21;8;52;170;167

St. Louis;50;23;22;5;51;143;151

Chicago;53;20;24;9;49;167;196

Pacific Division

Calgary;53;34;14;5;73;197;152

San Jose;53;30;16;7;67;190;169

Vegas;54;29;21;4;62;160;148

Vancouver;52;24;22;6;54;152;162

Arizona;51;23;23;5;51;134;145

Edmonton;52;23;24;5;51;151;172

Anaheim;52;21;22;9;51;123;162

Los Angeles;51;20;27;4;44;116;154

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Vancouver 5, Colorado 1

San Jose 3, Arizona 2, OT

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 1, Washington 0

Montreal 4, Edmonton 3, OT

Calgary 4, Carolina 3

GAMES TODAY

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Washington, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Florida, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;28;9;2;1;59;159;104

Chicago;25;13;1;0;51;150;123

Youngstown;19;16;1;3;42;126;149

Ced. Rapids;19;15;2;2;42;113;105

Dubuque;17;16;3;3;40;118;127

Central Ill.;17;19;2;1;37;126;140

Team USA;16;13;2;3;37;133;131

Green Bay;14;18;5;1;34;111;140

Madison;8;24;3;2;21;72;138

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;29;9;1;1;60;139;93

Waterloo;26;10;3;1;56;151;112

Sioux Falls;24;10;3;1;52;140;124

Des Moines;24;12;1;3;52;139;113

Sioux City;19;13;5;1;44;121;115

Fargo;20;15;2;2;44;117;121

Omaha;13;19;2;4;32;97;134

Lincoln;10;25;3;2;25;109;152

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Youngstown

Central Illinois at Muskegon

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

Madison at Fargo

Chicago at Sioux Falls

Green Bay at Tri-City

Sioux City at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Sioux Falls at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Youngstown

Central Illinois at Muskegon

Chicago at Sioux City

Omaha at Des Moines

Cedar Rapids at Dubuque

Madison at Fargo

Green Bay at Tri-City

GAME SUNDAY

Des Moines at Omaha

GAME MONDAY, FEB. 11

Dubuque at Madison

Prep

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;24;0;0;1;49;136;19

Sioux City;21;3;2;0;44;106;34

Cedar Rapids;19;5;0;0;38;125;44

Quad City;19;7;0;0;38;90;57

Omaha;18;6;1;0;37;85;60

Kansas City;14;9;2;1;31;95;78

D.M. Oak Leafs;13;12;0;1;27;80;67

D.M. Capitals;12;11;2;0;26;91;69

Lincoln;13;12;0;0;26;83;89

Fremont;5;18;1;0;11;43;113

Mason City;3;23;1;0;7;46;139

Ames;2;22;2;0;6;36;136

Dubuque;2;22;1;0;5;29;140

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Omaha;23;2;0;0;46;118;40

D.M. Capitals;19;6;0;0;38;77;56

Waterloo;18;6;0;1;37;97;46

Quad City;17;9;0;0;34;92;71

Kansas City;17;9;0;0;34;73;57

Dubuque;14;10;0;1;29;80;73

Lincoln;12;9;0;4;28;83;68

Cedar Rapids;13;10;0;1;27;63;55

D.M. Oak Leafs;12;14;0;0;24;67;67

Sioux City;11;13;0;2;24;64;64

Fremont;5;17;0;2;12;58;79

Ames;2;23;0;1;5;30;145

Mason City;2;24;0;1;5;47;128

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Lincoln 2, Kansas City 1, OT

JV: Kansas City 5, Lincoln 1

Cedar Rapids 7, Mason City 1

JV: Cedar Rapids 4, Mason City 1

Sioux City 4, Des Moines Oak Leafs 2

JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 1, Sioux City 0, SO

GAME TUESDAY

Ames at Des Moines Capitals

GAME WEDNESDAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 8 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Ames at Waterloo, 8 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Dubuque

Omaha at Lincoln

GAMES SATURDAY

Lincoln at Sioux City

Kansas City at Omaha

Des Moines Capitals at Cedar Rapids

Des Moines Oak Leafs at Fremont

GAMES SUNDAY

Kansas City at Omaha

Lincoln at Sioux City

Cedar Rapids at Quad City

Des Moines Oak Leafs at Fremont

