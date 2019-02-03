NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;52;39;11;2;80;205;146
Toronto;51;31;17;3;65;179;145
Montreal;53;29;18;6;64;160;155
Boston;52;28;17;7;63;149;135
Buffalo;51;25;20;6;56;148;156
Florida;50;21;21;8;50;156;175
Detroit;53;21;25;7;49;150;174
Ottawa;52;19;28;5;43;159;194
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;51;30;15;6;66;151;125
Pittsburgh;52;28;18;6;62;183;160
Washington;52;28;18;6;62;175;166
Columbus;51;28;20;3;59;163;159
Carolina;52;25;21;6;56;148;155
Philadelphia;52;23;23;6;52;151;176
N.Y. Rangers;51;22;22;7;51;145;171
New Jersey;51;20;24;7;47;152;173
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;52;34;16;2;70;185;146
Nashville;54;31;19;4;66;166;139
Dallas;52;27;21;4;58;133;130
Minnesota;52;26;22;4;56;146;149
Colorado;51;22;21;8;52;170;167
St. Louis;50;23;22;5;51;143;151
Chicago;53;20;24;9;49;167;196
Pacific Division
Calgary;53;34;14;5;73;197;152
San Jose;53;30;16;7;67;190;169
Vegas;54;29;21;4;62;160;148
Vancouver;52;24;22;6;54;152;162
Arizona;51;23;23;5;51;134;145
Edmonton;52;23;24;5;51;151;172
Anaheim;52;21;22;9;51;123;162
Los Angeles;51;20;27;4;44;116;154
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Vancouver 5, Colorado 1
San Jose 3, Arizona 2, OT
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 1, Washington 0
Montreal 4, Edmonton 3, OT
Calgary 4, Carolina 3
GAMES TODAY
Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Washington, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Florida, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;28;9;2;1;59;159;104
Chicago;25;13;1;0;51;150;123
Youngstown;19;16;1;3;42;126;149
Ced. Rapids;19;15;2;2;42;113;105
Dubuque;17;16;3;3;40;118;127
Central Ill.;17;19;2;1;37;126;140
Team USA;16;13;2;3;37;133;131
Green Bay;14;18;5;1;34;111;140
Madison;8;24;3;2;21;72;138
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;29;9;1;1;60;139;93
Waterloo;26;10;3;1;56;151;112
Sioux Falls;24;10;3;1;52;140;124
Des Moines;24;12;1;3;52;139;113
Sioux City;19;13;5;1;44;121;115
Fargo;20;15;2;2;44;117;121
Omaha;13;19;2;4;32;97;134
Lincoln;10;25;3;2;25;109;152
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Youngstown
Central Illinois at Muskegon
Dubuque at Cedar Rapids
Madison at Fargo
Chicago at Sioux Falls
Green Bay at Tri-City
Sioux City at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Sioux Falls at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Youngstown
Central Illinois at Muskegon
Chicago at Sioux City
Omaha at Des Moines
Cedar Rapids at Dubuque
Madison at Fargo
Green Bay at Tri-City
GAME SUNDAY
Des Moines at Omaha
GAME MONDAY, FEB. 11
Dubuque at Madison
Prep
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;24;0;0;1;49;136;19
Sioux City;21;3;2;0;44;106;34
Cedar Rapids;19;5;0;0;38;125;44
Quad City;19;7;0;0;38;90;57
Omaha;18;6;1;0;37;85;60
Kansas City;14;9;2;1;31;95;78
D.M. Oak Leafs;13;12;0;1;27;80;67
D.M. Capitals;12;11;2;0;26;91;69
Lincoln;13;12;0;0;26;83;89
Fremont;5;18;1;0;11;43;113
Mason City;3;23;1;0;7;46;139
Ames;2;22;2;0;6;36;136
Dubuque;2;22;1;0;5;29;140
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Omaha;23;2;0;0;46;118;40
D.M. Capitals;19;6;0;0;38;77;56
Waterloo;18;6;0;1;37;97;46
Quad City;17;9;0;0;34;92;71
Kansas City;17;9;0;0;34;73;57
Dubuque;14;10;0;1;29;80;73
Lincoln;12;9;0;4;28;83;68
Cedar Rapids;13;10;0;1;27;63;55
D.M. Oak Leafs;12;14;0;0;24;67;67
Sioux City;11;13;0;2;24;64;64
Fremont;5;17;0;2;12;58;79
Ames;2;23;0;1;5;30;145
Mason City;2;24;0;1;5;47;128
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Lincoln 2, Kansas City 1, OT
JV: Kansas City 5, Lincoln 1
Cedar Rapids 7, Mason City 1
JV: Cedar Rapids 4, Mason City 1
Sioux City 4, Des Moines Oak Leafs 2
JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 1, Sioux City 0, SO
GAME TUESDAY
Ames at Des Moines Capitals
GAME WEDNESDAY
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 8 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Ames at Waterloo, 8 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Dubuque
Omaha at Lincoln
GAMES SATURDAY
Lincoln at Sioux City
Kansas City at Omaha
Des Moines Capitals at Cedar Rapids
Des Moines Oak Leafs at Fremont
GAMES SUNDAY
Kansas City at Omaha
Lincoln at Sioux City
Cedar Rapids at Quad City
Des Moines Oak Leafs at Fremont
