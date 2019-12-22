NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;37;21;7;9;51;123;97
Toronto;37;19;14;4;42;125;116
Florida;35;18;12;5;41;126;115
Buffalo;37;17;13;7;41;114;116
Montreal;36;17;13;6;40;115;115
Tampa Bay;34;17;13;4;38;118;111
Ottawa;37;15;18;4;34;103;122
Detroit;38;9;26;3;21;82;150
Metropolitan Division
Washington;37;26;6;5;57;134;104
N.Y. Islanders;34;22;8;3;49;103;88
Carolina;36;22;12;2;46;118;94
Pittsburgh;36;21;11;4;46;120;96
Philadelphia;36;20;11;5;45;116;105
N.Y. Rangers;35;17;14;4;38;111;113
Columbus;36;16;14;6;38;95;104
New Jersey;35;11;19;5;27;84;127
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;37;23;8;6;52;114;98
Colorado;36;22;11;3;47;127;100
Dallas;38;20;14;4;44;100;97
Winnipeg;36;21;13;2;44;111;101
Nashville;35;17;12;6;40;123;114
Minnesota;37;16;15;5;39;115;126
Chicago;37;15;16;6;36;104;118
Pacific Division
Arizona;38;21;13;4;46;110;96
Vegas;39;20;13;6;46;119;111
Edmonton;39;20;15;4;44;115;120
Calgary;38;19;14;5;43;104;113
Vancouver;37;18;15;4;40;120;113
San Jose;39;16;120;2;34;101;133
Los Angeles;38;15;19;4;34;98;116
Anaheim;37;15;18;4;34;96;114
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Buffalo 3, Los Angeles 2
Anaheim 6, N.Y. Islanders 5, SO
Winnipeg 6, Minnesota 0
Nashville 4, Boston 3, OT
Florida 4, Carolina 2
Columbus 5, New Jersey 1
Edmonton 4, Montreal 3
Philadelphia 5, Ottawa 4, SO
Toronto 4, Detroit 1
Washington 3, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago 5, Colorado 3
Vancouver 4, Pittsburgh 1
St. Louis 5, San Jose 2
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Rangers 5, Anaheim 1
Arizona 5, Detroit 2
Calgary 5, Dallas 1
Vegas 3, San Jose 1
GAMES MONDAY
Carolina at Toronto, 1 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;18;5;1;0;37;76;54
Fargo;13;7;1;1;28;67;67
Des Moines;12;10;1;2;27;84;86
Lincoln;11;10;1;2;25;84;87
Tri-City;10;12;2;2;24;64;77
Omaha;9;9;5;0;23;64;65
Sioux City;9;11;4;0;22;69;76
Sioux Falls;9;11;3;0;21;63;84
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Chicago;19;4;1;0;39;111;70
Team USA;19;7;0;0;38;113;88
Dubuque;18;3;1;0;37;78;45
Youngstown;11;10;4;0;26;78;95
Green Bay;11;10;1;3;26;86;77
Ced. Rapids;10;13;1;0;21;78;75
Muskegon;9;13;2;0;20;78;91
Madison;5;19;1;0;11;62;118
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.
Madison at Muskegon
Dubuque at Cedar Rapids
Lincoln at Fargo
Omaha at Sioux Falls
Sioux City at Tri-City
GAMES SATURDAY
Des Moines at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Madison at Muskegon
Dubuque at Cedar Rapids
Youngstown at Chicago
Tri-City at Sioux City
Lincoln at Fargo
Omaha at Sioux Falls
GAMES SUNDAY
Youngstown at Chicago
Team USA at Dubuque
Prep
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Sioux City;13;2;0;1;27;89;16
Waterloo;12;1;1;0;25;73;26
Kansas City;11;3;0;0;22;67;22
D.M. Oak Leafs;10;5;0;0;20;71;42
Lincoln;20;3;0;1;21;68;46
Ced. Rapids;9;4;0;0;18;56;32
D.M. Capitals;9;2;0;0;18;61;21
Quad City;8;5;0;1;17;46;28
Omaha;7;6;0;1;15;66;37
Dubuque;7;10;0;0;14;48;80
Ames;1;14;0;1;3;17;96
Mason City;1;15;0;0;2;33;104
Fremont;1;12;0;0;2;20;60
Boji;0;11;0;0;0;6;111
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Kansas City;13;1;0;0;26;72;17
Waterloo;11;0;0;3;25;64;28
Lincoln;11;3;0;0;22;59;30
D.M. Oak Leafs;10;5;0;0;20;62;34
D.M. Capitals;9;2;0;0;18;31;12
Sioux City;8;6;0;2;18;55;56
Dubuque;9;8;0;0;18;51;51
Quad City;7;6;0;1;15;50;45
Fremont;6;5;0;2;14;34;44
Omaha;6;7;0;1;13;42;36
Mason City;5;10;0;1;11;36;58
Ced. Rapids;4;7;0;2;10;31;45
Boji;0;11;0;0;0;16;66
Ames;0;16;0;0;0;15;97
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Waterloo 4, Ames 1
JV: Waterloo at Ames, late
Des Moines Capitals 6, Des Moines Oak Leafs 3
JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 1, D.M. Capitals 0, SO
Mason City 4, Lincoln 3, SO
JV: Lincoln 6, Mason City 3
Kansas City 5, Cedar Rapids 3
JV: Kansas City 8, Cedar Rapids 1
Sioux City 2, Fremont 0
JV: Sioux City at Fremont, late
Dubuque 7, Boji 0
JV: Dubuque 4, Boji 0
TODAY’S RESULTS
Dubuque 5, Boji 2
JV: Dubuque 3, Boji 2
Lincoln 8, Mason City 0
JV: Lincoln 5, Mason City 1
Cedar Rapids 2, Kansas City 0
JV: Kansas City 4, Cedar Rapids 0
