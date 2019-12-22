clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;37;21;7;9;51;123;97

Toronto;37;19;14;4;42;125;116

Florida;35;18;12;5;41;126;115

Buffalo;37;17;13;7;41;114;116

Montreal;36;17;13;6;40;115;115

Tampa Bay;34;17;13;4;38;118;111

Ottawa;37;15;18;4;34;103;122

Detroit;38;9;26;3;21;82;150

Metropolitan Division

Washington;37;26;6;5;57;134;104

N.Y. Islanders;34;22;8;3;49;103;88

Carolina;36;22;12;2;46;118;94

Pittsburgh;36;21;11;4;46;120;96

Philadelphia;36;20;11;5;45;116;105

N.Y. Rangers;35;17;14;4;38;111;113

Columbus;36;16;14;6;38;95;104

New Jersey;35;11;19;5;27;84;127

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;37;23;8;6;52;114;98

Colorado;36;22;11;3;47;127;100

Dallas;38;20;14;4;44;100;97

Winnipeg;36;21;13;2;44;111;101

Nashville;35;17;12;6;40;123;114

Minnesota;37;16;15;5;39;115;126

Chicago;37;15;16;6;36;104;118

Pacific Division

Arizona;38;21;13;4;46;110;96

Vegas;39;20;13;6;46;119;111

Edmonton;39;20;15;4;44;115;120

Calgary;38;19;14;5;43;104;113

Vancouver;37;18;15;4;40;120;113

San Jose;39;16;120;2;34;101;133

Los Angeles;38;15;19;4;34;98;116

Anaheim;37;15;18;4;34;96;114

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Buffalo 3, Los Angeles 2

Anaheim 6, N.Y. Islanders 5, SO

Winnipeg 6, Minnesota 0

Nashville 4, Boston 3, OT

Florida 4, Carolina 2

Columbus 5, New Jersey 1

Edmonton 4, Montreal 3

Philadelphia 5, Ottawa 4, SO

Toronto 4, Detroit 1

Washington 3, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago 5, Colorado 3

Vancouver 4, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 5, San Jose 2

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Rangers 5, Anaheim 1

Arizona 5, Detroit 2

Calgary 5, Dallas 1

Vegas 3, San Jose 1

GAMES MONDAY

Carolina at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;18;5;1;0;37;76;54

Fargo;13;7;1;1;28;67;67

Des Moines;12;10;1;2;27;84;86

Lincoln;11;10;1;2;25;84;87

Tri-City;10;12;2;2;24;64;77

Omaha;9;9;5;0;23;64;65

Sioux City;9;11;4;0;22;69;76

Sioux Falls;9;11;3;0;21;63;84

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Chicago;19;4;1;0;39;111;70

Team USA;19;7;0;0;38;113;88

Dubuque;18;3;1;0;37;78;45

Youngstown;11;10;4;0;26;78;95

Green Bay;11;10;1;3;26;86;77

Ced. Rapids;10;13;1;0;21;78;75

Muskegon;9;13;2;0;20;78;91

Madison;5;19;1;0;11;62;118

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Muskegon

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

Lincoln at Fargo

Omaha at Sioux Falls

Sioux City at Tri-City

GAMES SATURDAY

Des Moines at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Muskegon

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

Youngstown at Chicago

Tri-City at Sioux City

Lincoln at Fargo

Omaha at Sioux Falls

GAMES SUNDAY

Youngstown at Chicago

Team USA at Dubuque

 

Prep

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Sioux City;13;2;0;1;27;89;16

Waterloo;12;1;1;0;25;73;26

Kansas City;11;3;0;0;22;67;22

D.M. Oak Leafs;10;5;0;0;20;71;42

Lincoln;20;3;0;1;21;68;46

Ced. Rapids;9;4;0;0;18;56;32

D.M. Capitals;9;2;0;0;18;61;21

Quad City;8;5;0;1;17;46;28

Omaha;7;6;0;1;15;66;37

Dubuque;7;10;0;0;14;48;80

Ames;1;14;0;1;3;17;96

Mason City;1;15;0;0;2;33;104

Fremont;1;12;0;0;2;20;60

Boji;0;11;0;0;0;6;111

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Kansas City;13;1;0;0;26;72;17

Waterloo;11;0;0;3;25;64;28

Lincoln;11;3;0;0;22;59;30

D.M. Oak Leafs;10;5;0;0;20;62;34

D.M. Capitals;9;2;0;0;18;31;12

Sioux City;8;6;0;2;18;55;56

Dubuque;9;8;0;0;18;51;51

Quad City;7;6;0;1;15;50;45

Fremont;6;5;0;2;14;34;44

Omaha;6;7;0;1;13;42;36

Mason City;5;10;0;1;11;36;58

Ced. Rapids;4;7;0;2;10;31;45

Boji;0;11;0;0;0;16;66

Ames;0;16;0;0;0;15;97

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Waterloo 4, Ames 1

JV: Waterloo at Ames, late

Des Moines Capitals 6, Des Moines Oak Leafs 3

JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 1, D.M. Capitals 0, SO

Mason City 4, Lincoln 3, SO

JV: Lincoln 6, Mason City 3

Kansas City 5, Cedar Rapids 3

JV: Kansas City 8, Cedar Rapids 1

Sioux City 2, Fremont 0

JV: Sioux City at Fremont, late

Dubuque 7, Boji 0

JV: Dubuque 4, Boji 0

TODAY’S RESULTS

Dubuque 5, Boji 2

JV: Dubuque 3, Boji 2

Lincoln 8, Mason City 0

JV: Lincoln 5, Mason City 1

Cedar Rapids 2, Kansas City 0

JV: Kansas City 4, Cedar Rapids 0

