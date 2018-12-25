NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;37;28;7;2;58;154;106
Toronto;37;25;10;2;52;140;103
Buffalo;37;21;11;5;47;111;105
Boston;37;20;13;4;44;105;96
Montreal;37;19;13;5;43;115;117
Florida;35;15;14;6;36;115;125
Detroit;38;15;17;6;36;109;126
Ottawa;37;15;18;4;34;118;144
Metropolitan Division
Washington;35;22;10;3;47;129;103
Columbus;36;21;12;3;45;117;109
Pittsburgh;36;18;12;6;42;119;110
N.Y. Islanders;35;18;13;4;40;101;98
N.Y. Rangers;35;15;14;6;36;102;115
Carolina;35;15;15;5;35;90;103
Philadelphia;35;15;16;4;34;104;125
New Jersey;35;12;16;7;31;102;125
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;36;24;10;2;50;128;101
Nashville;37;22;13;2;46;111;95
Colorado;37;19;12;6;44;129;115
Dallas;37;18;16;3;39;99;102
Minnesota;35;17;15;3;37;103;99
St. Louis;34;14;16;4;32;96;114
Chicago;39;13;20;6;32;111;145
Pacific Division
Calgary;37;22;12;3;47;127;103
San Jose;38;19;12;7;45;124;115
Vegas;39;20;15;4;44;117;112
Anaheim;38;19;14;5;43;95;109
Edmonton;36;18;15;3;39;102;111
Vancouver;39;17;18;4;38;117;125
Arizona;36;16;18;2;34;93;101
Los Angeles;37;14;20;3;31;86;112
MONDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
GAMES TODAY
No games scheduled
GAMES THURSDAY
New Jersey at Boston, 6 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Montreal at Florida, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;20;5;1;0;41;118;65
Chicago;15;9;1;0;31;90;86
Dubuque;11;9;3;3;28;90;91
Ced. Rapids;12;11;2;1;27;80;80
Central Ill.;12;13;2;0;26;90;96
Youngstown;10;11;0;3;23;77;92
Green Bay;10;12;2;1;23;75;93
Team USA;9;9;1;2;21;77;80
Madison;6;14;1;2;15;42;80
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;19;6;1;0;39;83;58
Des Moines;17;8;1;2;37;97;81
Waterloo;16;6;3;1;36;103;80
Sioux City;14;7;3;0;31;82;68
Fargo;14;9;1;2;31;82;78
Sioux Falls;13;8;2;1;29;82;83
Omaha;8;14;0;2;18;57;89
Lincoln;7;14;3;1;18;67;92
GAMES THURSDAY
Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Dubuque at Green Bay
Des Moines at Omaha
GAMES FRIDAY
Madison at Muskegon
Youngstown at Cedar Rapids
Sioux City at Fargo
Lincoln at Tri-City
Chicago at Central Illinois
GAMES SATURDAY
Youngstown at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Madison at Muskegon
Lincoln at Sioux City
Des Moines at Cedar Rapids
Team USA at Chicago
Green Bay at Dubuque
Sioux Falls at Fargo
Omaha at Tri-City
GAME SUNDAY
Youngstown at Dubuque
GAMES MONDAY
Madison at Waterloo, 6:05 p.m.
Des Moines at Green Bay
Lincoln at Sioux Falls
Omaha at Sioux City
Chicago at Muskegon
Prep
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;16;0;0;1;33;83;15
Sioux City;14;2;1;0;29;66;21
Quad City;13;3;0;0;26;52;26
Cedar Rapids;10;5;0;0;20;68;32
Omaha;9;5;1;0;19;48;43
D.M. Oak Leafs;8;7;0;1;17;48;43
Kansas City;8;7;0;1;17;56;54
Lincoln;8;7;0;0;16;53;54
D.M. Capitals;7;8;2;0;16;60;46
Fremont;3;11;1;0;7;29;67
Mason City;3;11;1;0;7;35;70
Ames;2;13;1;0;5;21;83
Dubuque;2;13;1;0;5;26;91
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Omaha;13;2;0;0;26;68;25
Waterloo;11;5;0;1;23;59;33
Quad City;11;5;0;0;22;53;46
D.M. Capitals;11;6;0;0;22;48;43
Kansas City;11;5;0;0;22;46;34
Dubuque;9;6;0;1;19;53;42
Lincoln;8;4;0;3;19;51;42
Cedar Rapids;8;6;0;1;17;35;35
D.M. Oak Leafs;8;8;0;0;16;39;40
Sioux City;7;9;0;1;15;42;48
Fremont;3;11;0;1;7;35;48
Ames;2;13;0;1;5;22;77
Mason City;1;13;0;1;3;28;66
GAMES FRIDAY
Dubuque at Omaha
Mason City at Kansas City
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Dubuque at Omaha
Mason City at Kansas City
Lincoln at Des Moines Capitals
Ames at Quad City
GAMES SUNDAY
Waterloo at Fremont, 8:30 a.m.
Ames at Quad City
Lincoln at Des Moines Capitals
