NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;29;21;7;1;43;114;85

Toronto;28;20;8;0;40;102;73

Buffalo;29;17;8;4;38;89;82

Boston;27;14;9;4;32;71;69

Montreal;28;13;10;5;31;88;90

Detroit;28;12;12;4;28;81;93

Florida;26;11;10;5;27;87;91

Ottawa;28;12;13;3;27;100;114

Metropolitan Division

Washington;27;15;9;3;33;98;88

Columbus;27;15;10;2;32;96;92

N.Y. Islanders;26;13;10;3;29;77;75

N.Y. Rangers;28;13;12;3;29;80;88

Carolina;27;12;11;4;28;67;76

Pittsburgh;26;11;10;5;27;89;87

Philadelphia;25;11;12;2;24;76;88

New Jersey;26;9;12;5;23;75;91

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;28;19;8;1;39;90;67

Colorado;28;16;7;5;37;102;79

Winnipeg;27;17;8;2;36;94;78

Dallas;28;15;10;3;33;78;72

Minnesota;27;15;10;2;32;86;78

Chicago;29;9;15;5;23;79;108

St. Louis;26;9;13;4;22;76;88

Pacific Division

Calgary;28;17;9;2;36;100;82

Anaheim;30;15;10;5;35;74;85

San Jose;29;14;10;5;33;90;90

Vegas;29;15;13;1;31;87;81

Edmonton;28;14;12;2;30;74;85

Arizona;26;13;11;2;28;68;67

Vancouver;30;11;16;3;25;84;105

Los Angeles;28;10;17;1;21;59;84

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Edmonton 3, St. Louis 2, SO

Anaheim 4, Chicago 2

San Jose 5, Carolina 1

GAMES TODAY

Detroit at Toronto, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;18;3;0;0;36;107;53

Central Ill.;11;11;2;0;24;82;85

Chicago;12;7;1;0;25;71;71

Ced. Rapids;10;10;2;0;22;69;71

Dubuque;9;9;1;2;21;74;74

Green Bay;8;10;2;1;19;62;80

Youngstown;8;9;0;3;19;61;72

Team USA;8;9;0;2;18;68;74

Madison;6;10;1;2;15;36;58

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;16;4;1;0;33;70;43

Sioux City;13;4;2;0;28;72;51

Waterloo;12;6;3;1;28;82;69

Des Moines;13;8;1;1;28;84;75

Fargo;11;7;1;2;25;66;68

Sioux Falls;9;7;2;1;21;61;73

Lincoln;6;10;3;1;16;56;75

Omaha;6;12;0;2;14;51;80

GAMES FRIDAY

Madison at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Dubuque at Muskegon

Green Bay at Cedar Rapids

Chicago at Des Moines

Sioux City at Lincoln

Fargo at Tri-City

GAMES SATURDAY

Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Dubuque at Muskegon

Sioux Falls at Sioux City

Omaha at Chicago

Madison at Green Bay

Des Moines at Lincoln

Fargo at Tri-City

GAME SUNDAY

Omaha at Central Illinois

Prep

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;12;0;0;1;25;62;13

Sioux City;9;2;1;0;19;43;14

Quad City;9;3;0;0;18;32;21

Cedar Rapids;8;3;0;0;16;58;24

D.M. Oak Leafs;6;5;0;1;13;39;33

Lincoln;6;3;0;0;12;37;27

D.M. Capitals;5;6;1;0;11;48;35

Omaha;5;4;1;0;11;30;36

Kansas City;4;5;0;1;9;34;38

Fremont;3;5;1;0;7;22;36

Mason City;2;8;0;0;4;24;53

Dubuque;1;9;1;0;3;20;65

Ames;0;9;0;0;0;4;58

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Quad City;9;3;0;0;18;42;31

Waterloo;8;4;0;1;17;46;28

Omaha;8;2;0;0;16;31;18

D.M. Capitals;8;4;0;0;16;33;24

Sioux City;7;5;0;0;14;30;26

D.M. Oak Leafs;7;5;0;0;14;33;30

Cedar Rapids;6;5;0;0;12;26;28

Kansas City;5;5;0;0;10;25;25

Lincoln;4;3;0;2;10;28;27

Dubuque;4;7;0;0;8;26;32

Ames;2;6;0;1;5;17;36

Fremont;1;7;0;1;3;13;28

Mason City;1;8;0;1;3;22;39

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Quad City 1, Dubuque 0

JV: Quad City 4, Dubuque 3

Cedar Rapids 5, Des Moines Capitals 2

JV: Cedar Rapids 3, D.M. Capitals 1

GAME FRIDAY

Waterloo at Dubuque

GAMES SATURDAY

Omaha at Sioux City

Cedar Rapids at Des Moines Oak Leafs

Kansas City at Ames

Fremont at Des Moines Capitals

Lincoln at Quad City

GAMES SUNDAY

Cedar Rapids at Des Moines Oak Leafs

Lincoln at Quad City

Fremont at Des Moines Capitals

Kansas City at Ames

