NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;29;21;7;1;43;114;85
Toronto;28;20;8;0;40;102;73
Buffalo;29;17;8;4;38;89;82
Boston;27;14;9;4;32;71;69
Montreal;28;13;10;5;31;88;90
Detroit;28;12;12;4;28;81;93
Florida;26;11;10;5;27;87;91
Ottawa;28;12;13;3;27;100;114
Metropolitan Division
Washington;27;15;9;3;33;98;88
Columbus;27;15;10;2;32;96;92
N.Y. Islanders;26;13;10;3;29;77;75
N.Y. Rangers;28;13;12;3;29;80;88
Carolina;27;12;11;4;28;67;76
Pittsburgh;26;11;10;5;27;89;87
Philadelphia;25;11;12;2;24;76;88
New Jersey;26;9;12;5;23;75;91
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;28;19;8;1;39;90;67
Colorado;28;16;7;5;37;102;79
Winnipeg;27;17;8;2;36;94;78
Dallas;28;15;10;3;33;78;72
Minnesota;27;15;10;2;32;86;78
Chicago;29;9;15;5;23;79;108
St. Louis;26;9;13;4;22;76;88
Pacific Division
Calgary;28;17;9;2;36;100;82
Anaheim;30;15;10;5;35;74;85
San Jose;29;14;10;5;33;90;90
Vegas;29;15;13;1;31;87;81
Edmonton;28;14;12;2;30;74;85
Arizona;26;13;11;2;28;68;67
Vancouver;30;11;16;3;25;84;105
Los Angeles;28;10;17;1;21;59;84
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Edmonton 3, St. Louis 2, SO
Anaheim 4, Chicago 2
San Jose 5, Carolina 1
GAMES TODAY
Detroit at Toronto, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Florida, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 9 p.m.
New Jersey at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;18;3;0;0;36;107;53
Central Ill.;11;11;2;0;24;82;85
Chicago;12;7;1;0;25;71;71
Ced. Rapids;10;10;2;0;22;69;71
Dubuque;9;9;1;2;21;74;74
Green Bay;8;10;2;1;19;62;80
Youngstown;8;9;0;3;19;61;72
Team USA;8;9;0;2;18;68;74
Madison;6;10;1;2;15;36;58
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;16;4;1;0;33;70;43
Sioux City;13;4;2;0;28;72;51
Waterloo;12;6;3;1;28;82;69
Des Moines;13;8;1;1;28;84;75
Fargo;11;7;1;2;25;66;68
Sioux Falls;9;7;2;1;21;61;73
Lincoln;6;10;3;1;16;56;75
Omaha;6;12;0;2;14;51;80
GAMES FRIDAY
Madison at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Team USA
Dubuque at Muskegon
Green Bay at Cedar Rapids
Chicago at Des Moines
Sioux City at Lincoln
Fargo at Tri-City
GAMES SATURDAY
Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Dubuque at Muskegon
Sioux Falls at Sioux City
Omaha at Chicago
Madison at Green Bay
Des Moines at Lincoln
Fargo at Tri-City
GAME SUNDAY
Omaha at Central Illinois
Prep
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;12;0;0;1;25;62;13
Sioux City;9;2;1;0;19;43;14
Quad City;9;3;0;0;18;32;21
Cedar Rapids;8;3;0;0;16;58;24
D.M. Oak Leafs;6;5;0;1;13;39;33
Lincoln;6;3;0;0;12;37;27
D.M. Capitals;5;6;1;0;11;48;35
Omaha;5;4;1;0;11;30;36
Kansas City;4;5;0;1;9;34;38
Fremont;3;5;1;0;7;22;36
Mason City;2;8;0;0;4;24;53
Dubuque;1;9;1;0;3;20;65
Ames;0;9;0;0;0;4;58
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Quad City;9;3;0;0;18;42;31
Waterloo;8;4;0;1;17;46;28
Omaha;8;2;0;0;16;31;18
D.M. Capitals;8;4;0;0;16;33;24
Sioux City;7;5;0;0;14;30;26
D.M. Oak Leafs;7;5;0;0;14;33;30
Cedar Rapids;6;5;0;0;12;26;28
Kansas City;5;5;0;0;10;25;25
Lincoln;4;3;0;2;10;28;27
Dubuque;4;7;0;0;8;26;32
Ames;2;6;0;1;5;17;36
Fremont;1;7;0;1;3;13;28
Mason City;1;8;0;1;3;22;39
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Quad City 1, Dubuque 0
JV: Quad City 4, Dubuque 3
Cedar Rapids 5, Des Moines Capitals 2
JV: Cedar Rapids 3, D.M. Capitals 1
GAME FRIDAY
Waterloo at Dubuque
GAMES SATURDAY
Omaha at Sioux City
Cedar Rapids at Des Moines Oak Leafs
Kansas City at Ames
Fremont at Des Moines Capitals
Lincoln at Quad City
GAMES SUNDAY
Cedar Rapids at Des Moines Oak Leafs
Lincoln at Quad City
Fremont at Des Moines Capitals
Kansas City at Ames
