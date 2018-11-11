NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;17;12;4;1;25;63;48
Toronto;17;11;6;0;22;58;46
Boston;17;10;5;2;22;53;41
Montreal;17;9;5;3;21;58;55
Buffalo;17;9;6;2;20;53;52
Ottawa;18;7;8;3;17;62;76
Detroit;17;7;8;2;16;47;60
Florida;14;6;5;3;15;47;45
Metropolitan Division
Columbus;17;9;6;2;20;56;58
Philadelphia;17;9;7;1;19;57;60
N.Y. Islanders;16;8;6;2;18;49;42
N.Y. Rangers;17;8;7;2;18;50;54
Pittsburgh;15;7;5;3;17;51;47
Washington;16;7;6;3;17;54;56
Carolina;17;7;7;3;17;47;52
New Jersey;15;6;8;1;13;45;54
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;16;13;3;0;26;56;35
Minnesota;17;11;4;2;24;54;44
Winnipeg;16;10;5;1;21;51;42
Dallas;17;9;6;2;20;50;48
Colorado;17;8;6;3;19;59;50
St. Louis;15;6;6;3;15;52;51
Chicago;17;6;8;3;15;49;64
Pacific Division
Vancouver;18;10;6;2;22;60;62
Calgary;18;10;7;1;21;56;56
San Jose;18;9;6;3;21;56;55
Arizona;16;8;7;1;17;45;39
Edmonton;17;8;8;1;17;46;54
Anaheim;18;7;8;3;17;42;53
Vegas;18;7;10;1;15;44;54
Los Angeles;16;5;10;1;11;33;50
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT
Calgary 1, Los Angeles 0
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2
Florida 5, Ottawa 1
Arizona 4, Washington 1
Winnipeg 5, New Jersey 2
Boston 4, Vegas 1
San Jose 3, Calgary 1
Colorado 4, Edmonton 1
GAMES TODAY
Chicago at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;12;2;0;0;24;68;37
Central Ill.;8;6;2;0;18;57;59
Dubuque;7;5;1;2;17;51;52
Ced. Rapids;7;5;2;0;16;49;47
Green Bay;6;6;2;1;15;45;50
Youngstown;5;7;0;2;12;44;54
Team USA;5;5;0;1;11;41;44
Chicago;5;7;1;0;11;42;55
Madison;3;7;0;2;8;22;37
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;9;2;3;1;22;61;47
Des Moines;10;4;1;0;21;61;43
Tri-City;10;4;1;0;21;42;33
Sioux City;10;4;1;0;21;58;45
Sioux Falls;6;5;1;1;14;38;47
Fargo;6;6;0;2;14;43;49
Omaha;6;8;0;1;13;42;58
Lincoln;5;6;2;1;13;39;46
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Lincoln 3, Tri-City 0
Muskegon 5, Central Illinois 1
Omaha 5, Cedar Rapids 4
GAMES FRIDAY
Tri-City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Team USA
Sioux City at Des Moines
Fargo at Dubuque
Sioux Falls at Lincoln
Chicago at Madison
Youngstown at Central Illinois
Team USA at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Team USA
Cedar Rapids at Muskegon
Fargo at Des Moines
Team USA at Dubuque
Green Bay at Madison
Youngstown at Central Illinois
GAME SUNDAY
Sioux Falls at Omaha
Prep
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;8;0;0;0;16;44;10
Sioux City;5;1;1;0;11;18;10
Ced. Rapids;4;2;0;0;8;25;11
Quad City;4;2;0;0;8;14;9
Lincoln;3;2;0;0;6;23;15
Omaha;3;2;0;0;6;18;16
Kansas City;2;3;0;1;5;17;20
Fremont;2;2;1;0;5;8;18
D.M. Capitals;2;2;0;0;4;16;8
D.M. Oak Leafs;2;4;0;0;4;19;20
Dubuque;1;5;0;0;2;15;34
Ames;0;4;0;0;0;0;24
Mason City;0;4;0;0;0;5;27
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Omaha;5;0;0;0;10;14;3
Quad City;5;1;0;0;10;18;10
Waterloo;5;3;0;0;10;31;18
D.M. Capitals;4;0;0;0;8;11;6
Lincoln;3;1;0;1;7;19;13
Kansas City;3;3;0;0;6;14;13
Cedar Rapids;3;3;0;0;6;11;15
D.M. Oak Leafs;3;3;0;0;6;15;15
Sioux City;3;4;0;0;6;16;16
Dubuque;2;4;0;0;4;12;16
Ames;0;3;0;1;1;7;20
Fremont;0;4;0;1;1;8;20
Mason City;0;4;0;0;0;6;17
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 5, Lincoln 3
JV: Waterloo 3, Lincoln 2, SO
Omaha 4, Des Moines Oak Leafs 3
JV: Omaha 3, D.M. Oak Leafs 0
Dubuque 6, Fremont 2
JV: Dubuque 4, Fremont 2
Sioux City 3, Quad City 1
JV: Quad City 3, Sioux City 1
GAME TUESDAY
Ames at Des Moines Capitals
GAMES FRIDAY
Fremont at Omaha
Sioux City at Ames
GAMES SATURDAY
Des Moines Capitals at Waterloo, 2 p.m.
Quad City at Omaha
Dubuque at Des Moines Oak Leafs
Sioux City at Ames
Lincoln at Kansas City
Mason City at Fremont
GAMES SUNDAY
Des Moines Capitals at Waterloo, 11 a.m.
Mason City at Fremont
Dubuque at Des Moines Oak Leafs
Lincoln at Kansas City
Quad City at Omaha
