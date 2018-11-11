Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;17;12;4;1;25;63;48

Toronto;17;11;6;0;22;58;46

Boston;17;10;5;2;22;53;41

Montreal;17;9;5;3;21;58;55

Buffalo;17;9;6;2;20;53;52

Ottawa;18;7;8;3;17;62;76

Detroit;17;7;8;2;16;47;60

Florida;14;6;5;3;15;47;45

Metropolitan Division

Columbus;17;9;6;2;20;56;58

Philadelphia;17;9;7;1;19;57;60

N.Y. Islanders;16;8;6;2;18;49;42

N.Y. Rangers;17;8;7;2;18;50;54

Pittsburgh;15;7;5;3;17;51;47

Washington;16;7;6;3;17;54;56

Carolina;17;7;7;3;17;47;52

New Jersey;15;6;8;1;13;45;54

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;16;13;3;0;26;56;35

Minnesota;17;11;4;2;24;54;44

Winnipeg;16;10;5;1;21;51;42

Dallas;17;9;6;2;20;50;48

Colorado;17;8;6;3;19;59;50

St. Louis;15;6;6;3;15;52;51

Chicago;17;6;8;3;15;49;64

Pacific Division

Vancouver;18;10;6;2;22;60;62

Calgary;18;10;7;1;21;56;56

San Jose;18;9;6;3;21;56;55

Arizona;16;8;7;1;17;45;39

Edmonton;17;8;8;1;17;46;54

Anaheim;18;7;8;3;17;42;53

Vegas;18;7;10;1;15;44;54

Los Angeles;16;5;10;1;11;33;50

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT

Calgary 1, Los Angeles 0

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2

Florida 5, Ottawa 1

Arizona 4, Washington 1

Winnipeg 5, New Jersey 2

Boston 4, Vegas 1

San Jose 3, Calgary 1

Colorado 4, Edmonton 1

GAMES TODAY

Chicago at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;12;2;0;0;24;68;37

Central Ill.;8;6;2;0;18;57;59

Dubuque;7;5;1;2;17;51;52

Ced. Rapids;7;5;2;0;16;49;47

Green Bay;6;6;2;1;15;45;50

Youngstown;5;7;0;2;12;44;54

Team USA;5;5;0;1;11;41;44

Chicago;5;7;1;0;11;42;55

Madison;3;7;0;2;8;22;37

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;9;2;3;1;22;61;47

Des Moines;10;4;1;0;21;61;43

Tri-City;10;4;1;0;21;42;33

Sioux City;10;4;1;0;21;58;45

Sioux Falls;6;5;1;1;14;38;47

Fargo;6;6;0;2;14;43;49

Omaha;6;8;0;1;13;42;58

Lincoln;5;6;2;1;13;39;46

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Lincoln 3, Tri-City 0

Muskegon 5, Central Illinois 1

Omaha 5, Cedar Rapids 4

GAMES FRIDAY

Tri-City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Team USA

Sioux City at Des Moines

Fargo at Dubuque

Sioux Falls at Lincoln

Chicago at Madison

Youngstown at Central Illinois

Team USA at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Team USA

Cedar Rapids at Muskegon

Fargo at Des Moines

Team USA at Dubuque

Green Bay at Madison

Youngstown at Central Illinois

GAME SUNDAY

Sioux Falls at Omaha

Prep

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;8;0;0;0;16;44;10

Sioux City;5;1;1;0;11;18;10

Ced. Rapids;4;2;0;0;8;25;11

Quad City;4;2;0;0;8;14;9

Lincoln;3;2;0;0;6;23;15

Omaha;3;2;0;0;6;18;16

Kansas City;2;3;0;1;5;17;20

Fremont;2;2;1;0;5;8;18

D.M. Capitals;2;2;0;0;4;16;8

D.M. Oak Leafs;2;4;0;0;4;19;20

Dubuque;1;5;0;0;2;15;34

Ames;0;4;0;0;0;0;24

Mason City;0;4;0;0;0;5;27

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Omaha;5;0;0;0;10;14;3

Quad City;5;1;0;0;10;18;10

Waterloo;5;3;0;0;10;31;18

D.M. Capitals;4;0;0;0;8;11;6

Lincoln;3;1;0;1;7;19;13

Kansas City;3;3;0;0;6;14;13

Cedar Rapids;3;3;0;0;6;11;15

D.M. Oak Leafs;3;3;0;0;6;15;15

Sioux City;3;4;0;0;6;16;16

Dubuque;2;4;0;0;4;12;16

Ames;0;3;0;1;1;7;20

Fremont;0;4;0;1;1;8;20

Mason City;0;4;0;0;0;6;17

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 5, Lincoln 3

JV: Waterloo 3, Lincoln 2, SO

Omaha 4, Des Moines Oak Leafs 3

JV: Omaha 3, D.M. Oak Leafs 0

Dubuque 6, Fremont 2

JV: Dubuque 4, Fremont 2

Sioux City 3, Quad City 1

JV: Quad City 3, Sioux City 1

GAME TUESDAY

Ames at Des Moines Capitals

GAMES FRIDAY

Fremont at Omaha

Sioux City at Ames

GAMES SATURDAY

Des Moines Capitals at Waterloo, 2 p.m.

Quad City at Omaha

Dubuque at Des Moines Oak Leafs

Sioux City at Ames

Lincoln at Kansas City

Mason City at Fremont

GAMES SUNDAY

Des Moines Capitals at Waterloo, 11 a.m.

Mason City at Fremont

Dubuque at Des Moines Oak Leafs

Lincoln at Kansas City

Quad City at Omaha

