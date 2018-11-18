Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;20;14;5;1;29;74;58

Toronto;20;14;6;0;28;70;51

Buffalo;20;12;6;2;26;60;56

Boston;20;11;6;3;25;58;49

Montreal;20;11;6;3;25;66;65

Ottawa;20;9;8;3;21;70;81

Detroit;20;9;9;2;20;57;65

Florida;17;7;7;3;17;54;57

Metropolitan Division

Columbus;20;12;6;2;26;69;63

N.Y. Islanders;19;10;7;2;22;63;55

N.Y. Rangers;20;10;8;2;22;61;64

Washington;19;9;7;3;21;63;63

Carolina;20;9;8;3;21;53;59

Philadelphia;20;9;9;2;20;63;71

New Jersey;19;8;9;2;18;55;61

Pittsburgh;18;7;8;3;17;60;61

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;20;14;5;1;29;67;47

Minnesota;21;12;7;2;26;65;57

Winnipeg;18;11;5;2;24;55;45

Dallas;20;11;7;2;24;58;52

Colorado;20;10;6;4;24;71;59

Chicago;21;8;8;5;21;56;70

St. Louis;18;7;8;3;17;56;57

Pacific Division

San Jose;21;11;7;3;25;68;64

Calgary;20;11;8;1;23;62;61

Vancouver;22;10;10;2;22;67;78

Anaheim;22;8;9;5;21;48;65

Arizona;19;9;9;1;19;49;48

Edmonton;20;9;10;1;19;57;66

Vegas;21;9;11;1;19;56;61

Los Angeles;19;6;12;1;13;39;61

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Calgary 4, Edmonton 2

San Jose 4, St. Louis 0

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Dallas 6, N.Y. Islanders 2

Carolina 2, New Jersey 1

Chicago 3, Minnesota 1

Vegas 6, Edmonton 3

Colorado 4, Anaheim 3, OT

GAMES TODAY

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

GAME TUESDAY

Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;13;2;0;0;26;72;37

Central Ill.;9;7;2;0;20;65;65

Ced. Rapids;8;6;2;0;18;53;54

Green Bay;7;6;2;1;17;48;51

Dubuque;7;7;1;2;17;57;63

Team USA;7;6;0;2;16;61;58

Chicago;7;7;1;0;15;51;61

Youngstown;6;8;0;2;14;50;62

Madison;3;8;1;2;9;26;44

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;10;3;3;1;24;68;52

Sioux City;11;4;1;0;23;63;46

Des Moines;11;5;1;0;23;66;51

Tri-City;11;4;1;0;23;44;34

Sioux Falls;8;5;1;1;18;46;53

Fargo;7;7;0;2;16;50;55

Lincoln;5;7;3;1;14;45;56

Omaha;6;9;0;2;14;46;69

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Sioux Falls 4, Omaha 3, SO

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Waterloo at Sioux City, 6:35 p.m.

Team USA at Muskegon, 7:15 p.m.

Madison at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.

Des Moines at Fargo, 7:05 p.m.

Central Illinois at Green Bay 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Lincoln

GAME THURSDAY

Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Madison at Youngstown

Green Bay at Muskegon

Fargo at Sioux City

Cedar Rapids at Chicago

Lincoln at Des Moines

Omaha at Tri-City

Team USA at Central Illinois

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Youngstown

Green Bay at Muskegon

Sioux City at Des Moines

Tri-City at Lincoln

Fargo at Omaha

Dubuque at Sioux Falls

Chicago at Central Illinois

Prep

MHSHL

VARSITY

;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;10;0;0;0;20;50;11

Sioux City;7;1;1;0;15;35;10

Omaha;5;2;1;0;11;26;23

Lincoln;5;2;0;0;10;32;21

Quad City;5;3;0;0;10;18;13

Cedar Rapids;4;2;0;0;8;25;11

D.M. Oak Leafs;4;4;0;0;8;30;24

Fremont;3;4;1;0;7;21;30

D.M. Capitals;3;4;0;0;6;26;16

Kansas City;2;5;0;1;5;23;29

Dubuque;1;6;1;0;3;19;45

Mason City;1;5;0;0;2;13;37

Ames;0;7;0;0;0;2;50

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Omaha;8;0;0;0;16;26;9

Waterloo;7;3;0;0;14;39;19

D.M. Capitals;5;2;0;0;10;20;14

Quad City;5;3;0;0;10;23;19

Lincoln;4;2;0;1;9;25;20

Kansas City;4;4;0;0;8;21;19

D.M. Oak Leafs;4;4;0;0;8;22;22

Sioux City;4;5;0;0;8;18;20

Cedar Rapids;3;3;0;0;6;11;15

Dubuque;3;5;0;0;6;19;23

Fremont;1;6;0;1;3;12;25

Ames;1;5;0;1;3;11;30

Mason City;1;5;0;0;2;8;20

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 3, Des Moines Capitals 1

JV: Waterloo 4, D.M. Capitals 1

Fremont 6, Mason City 3

JV: Mason City 2, Fremont 1

Omaha 1, Quad City 0

JV: Omaha 5, Quad City 2

Lincoln 3, Kansas City 1

JV: Lincoln 5, Kansas City 3

Des Moines Oak Leafs 5, Dubuque 4

JV: Dubuque 5, D.M. Oak Leafs 4

GAMES TUESDAY

Dubuque at Waterloo, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Cedar Rapids

Des Moines Oak Leafs at Des Moines Capitals

GAME WEDNESDAY

Ames at Mason City

