NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;20;14;5;1;29;74;58
Toronto;20;14;6;0;28;70;51
Buffalo;20;12;6;2;26;60;56
Boston;20;11;6;3;25;58;49
Montreal;20;11;6;3;25;66;65
Ottawa;20;9;8;3;21;70;81
Detroit;20;9;9;2;20;57;65
Florida;17;7;7;3;17;54;57
Metropolitan Division
Columbus;20;12;6;2;26;69;63
N.Y. Islanders;19;10;7;2;22;63;55
N.Y. Rangers;20;10;8;2;22;61;64
Washington;19;9;7;3;21;63;63
Carolina;20;9;8;3;21;53;59
Philadelphia;20;9;9;2;20;63;71
New Jersey;19;8;9;2;18;55;61
Pittsburgh;18;7;8;3;17;60;61
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;20;14;5;1;29;67;47
Minnesota;21;12;7;2;26;65;57
Winnipeg;18;11;5;2;24;55;45
Dallas;20;11;7;2;24;58;52
Colorado;20;10;6;4;24;71;59
Chicago;21;8;8;5;21;56;70
St. Louis;18;7;8;3;17;56;57
Pacific Division
San Jose;21;11;7;3;25;68;64
Calgary;20;11;8;1;23;62;61
Vancouver;22;10;10;2;22;67;78
Anaheim;22;8;9;5;21;48;65
Arizona;19;9;9;1;19;49;48
Edmonton;20;9;10;1;19;57;66
Vegas;21;9;11;1;19;56;61
Los Angeles;19;6;12;1;13;39;61
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Calgary 4, Edmonton 2
San Jose 4, St. Louis 0
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Dallas 6, N.Y. Islanders 2
Carolina 2, New Jersey 1
Chicago 3, Minnesota 1
Vegas 6, Edmonton 3
Colorado 4, Anaheim 3, OT
GAMES TODAY
Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Washington at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
GAME TUESDAY
Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;13;2;0;0;26;72;37
Central Ill.;9;7;2;0;20;65;65
Ced. Rapids;8;6;2;0;18;53;54
Green Bay;7;6;2;1;17;48;51
Dubuque;7;7;1;2;17;57;63
Team USA;7;6;0;2;16;61;58
Chicago;7;7;1;0;15;51;61
Youngstown;6;8;0;2;14;50;62
Madison;3;8;1;2;9;26;44
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;10;3;3;1;24;68;52
Sioux City;11;4;1;0;23;63;46
Des Moines;11;5;1;0;23;66;51
Tri-City;11;4;1;0;23;44;34
Sioux Falls;8;5;1;1;18;46;53
Fargo;7;7;0;2;16;50;55
Lincoln;5;7;3;1;14;45;56
Omaha;6;9;0;2;14;46;69
SUNDAY'S RESULT
Sioux Falls 4, Omaha 3, SO
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Waterloo at Sioux City, 6:35 p.m.
Team USA at Muskegon, 7:15 p.m.
Madison at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.
Des Moines at Fargo, 7:05 p.m.
Central Illinois at Green Bay 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Lincoln
GAME THURSDAY
Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Madison at Youngstown
Green Bay at Muskegon
Fargo at Sioux City
Cedar Rapids at Chicago
Lincoln at Des Moines
Omaha at Tri-City
Team USA at Central Illinois
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.
Madison at Youngstown
Green Bay at Muskegon
Sioux City at Des Moines
Tri-City at Lincoln
Fargo at Omaha
Dubuque at Sioux Falls
Chicago at Central Illinois
Prep
MHSHL
VARSITY
;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;10;0;0;0;20;50;11
Sioux City;7;1;1;0;15;35;10
Omaha;5;2;1;0;11;26;23
Lincoln;5;2;0;0;10;32;21
Quad City;5;3;0;0;10;18;13
Cedar Rapids;4;2;0;0;8;25;11
D.M. Oak Leafs;4;4;0;0;8;30;24
Fremont;3;4;1;0;7;21;30
D.M. Capitals;3;4;0;0;6;26;16
Kansas City;2;5;0;1;5;23;29
Dubuque;1;6;1;0;3;19;45
Mason City;1;5;0;0;2;13;37
Ames;0;7;0;0;0;2;50
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Omaha;8;0;0;0;16;26;9
Waterloo;7;3;0;0;14;39;19
D.M. Capitals;5;2;0;0;10;20;14
Quad City;5;3;0;0;10;23;19
Lincoln;4;2;0;1;9;25;20
Kansas City;4;4;0;0;8;21;19
D.M. Oak Leafs;4;4;0;0;8;22;22
Sioux City;4;5;0;0;8;18;20
Cedar Rapids;3;3;0;0;6;11;15
Dubuque;3;5;0;0;6;19;23
Fremont;1;6;0;1;3;12;25
Ames;1;5;0;1;3;11;30
Mason City;1;5;0;0;2;8;20
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 3, Des Moines Capitals 1
JV: Waterloo 4, D.M. Capitals 1
Fremont 6, Mason City 3
JV: Mason City 2, Fremont 1
Omaha 1, Quad City 0
JV: Omaha 5, Quad City 2
Lincoln 3, Kansas City 1
JV: Lincoln 5, Kansas City 3
Des Moines Oak Leafs 5, Dubuque 4
JV: Dubuque 5, D.M. Oak Leafs 4
GAMES TUESDAY
Dubuque at Waterloo, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Cedar Rapids
Des Moines Oak Leafs at Des Moines Capitals
GAME WEDNESDAY
Ames at Mason City
