NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;34;25;7;2;52;138;97
Buffalo;34;20;9;5;45;105;98
Toronto;33;21;10;2;44;117;93
Montreal;33;17;11;5;39;108;107
Boston;33;17;12;4;38;90;88
Detroit;34;14;15;5;33;98;115
Ottawa;34;14;16;4;32;112;132
Florida;31;12;13;6;30;101;113
Metropolitan Division
Washington;32;20;9;3;43;122;100
Columbus;32;17;12;3;37;107;105
Pittsburgh;32;15;11;6;36;110;104
N.Y. Islanders;31;15;12;4;34;89;91
N.Y. Rangers;32;14;13;5;33;94;106
Carolina;32;14;13;5;33;84;93
New Jersey;31;11;13;7;29;94;111
Philadelphia;31;12;15;4;28;93;116
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;33;22;9;2;46;121;94
Nashville;33;22;10;1;45;104;82
Colorado;33;18;9;6;42;121;102
Minnesota;32;17;13;2;36;101;91
Dallas;33;16;14;3;35;92;93
St. Louis;31;12;15;4;28;88;107
Chicago;35;10;19;6;26;99;135
Pacific Division
Calgary;34;22;10;2;46;122;93
Anaheim;34;18;11;5;41;89;98
San Jose;34;18;11;5;41;112;103
Vegas;35;19;14;2;40;107;101
Edmonton;34;18;13;3;39;98;100
Vancouver;36;16;16;4;36;109;118
Arizona;32;14;16;2;30;81;89
Los Angeles;34;11;20;3;25;75;106
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Colorado 6, Dallas 4
Vancouver 5, Philadelphia 1
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Vegas 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT
Carolina 3, Arizona 0
Calgary 7, St. Louis 2
Buffalo 4, Boston 2
Winnipeg 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT
San Jose 7, Chicago 3
Vancouver 3, Edmonton 2
GAMES TODAY
Vegas at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Nashville at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 8 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Florida at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Toronto at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;20;4;1;0;41;117;60
Chicago;15;9;1;0;31;90;86
Dubuque;11;9;3;3;28;90;91
Ced. Rapids;12;11;2;1;27;80;80
Central Ill.;12;13;2;0;26;90;96
Green Bay;10;12;2;1;23;75;93
Youngstown;10;11;0;3;23;77;92
Team USA;8;9;1;2;19;72;79
Madison;6;14;1;2;15;42;80
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;19;6;1;0;39;83;58
Waterloo;16;6;3;1;36;103;80
Des Moines;16;8;1;2;35;95;81
Sioux City;14;7;3;0;31;82;68
Fargo;14;9;1;2;31;82;78
Sioux Falls;13;7;2;1;29;82;81
Omaha;8;14;0;2;18;57;89
Lincoln;7;14;3;1;18;67;92
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago 4, Youngstown 3
Tri-City 2, Fargo 1
GAME TUESDAY
Sioux Falls at Des Moines
GAME WEDNESDAY
Muskegon at Team USA
GAMES THURSDAY, DEC. 27
Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Dubuque at Green Bay
Des Moines at Omaha
Prep
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;14;0;0;1;29;76;15
Quad City;13;3;0;0;26;52;26
Sioux City;12;2;1;0;25;54;17
Cedar Rapids;10;4;0;0;20;68;30
Lincoln;8;5;0;0;16;49;42
D.M. Capitals;7;7;2;0;16;58;43
Omaha;7;5;1;0;15;38;42
D.M. Oak Leafs;7;7;0;1;15;45;41
Kansas City;6;7;0;1;13;43;50
Fremont;3;9;1;0;7;25;54
Mason City;2;10;1;0;5;30;67
Ames;2;10;1;0;5;20;68
Dubuque;1;12;1;0;3;3;86
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Omaha;22;2;0;0;33;49;25
Quad City;11;5;0;0;22;53;46
D.M. Capitals;10;6;0;0;20;45;42
Waterloo;9;5;0;1;19;51;33
Kansas City;9;5;0;0;18;38;29
Cedar Rapids;8;5;0;1;17;35;34
D.M. Oak Leafs;8;7;0;0;16;38;37
Dubuque;7;6;0;1;15;39;39
Lincoln;6;4;0;3;15;42;37
Sioux City;7;8;0;0;14;37;39
Fremont;3;9;0;1;7;30;40
Ames;2;10;0;1;5;22;51
Mason City;1;11;0;1;3;25;52
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Lincoln 4, Mason City 2
JV: Lincoln 5, Mason City 2
Quad City 7, Fremont 0
JV: Fremont 5, Quad City 1
Sioux City 4, Kansas City 1
JV: Kansas City 4, Sioux City 2
Omaha 2, Des Moines Capitals 1, OT
JV: Omaha 5, Des Moines Capitals 1
GAME THURSDAY
Waterloo at Ames, 8 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 8 p.m.
Mason City at Dubuque
Des Moines Capitals at Des Moines Oak Leafs
Kansas City at Fremont
Sioux City at Lincoln
Ames at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Kansas City at Fremont
Sioux City at Lincoln
Ames at Omaha
Mason City at Dubuque
