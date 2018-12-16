Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;34;25;7;2;52;138;97

Buffalo;34;20;9;5;45;105;98

Toronto;33;21;10;2;44;117;93

Montreal;33;17;11;5;39;108;107

Boston;33;17;12;4;38;90;88

Detroit;34;14;15;5;33;98;115

Ottawa;34;14;16;4;32;112;132

Florida;31;12;13;6;30;101;113

Metropolitan Division

Washington;32;20;9;3;43;122;100

Columbus;32;17;12;3;37;107;105

Pittsburgh;32;15;11;6;36;110;104

N.Y. Islanders;31;15;12;4;34;89;91

N.Y. Rangers;32;14;13;5;33;94;106

Carolina;32;14;13;5;33;84;93

New Jersey;31;11;13;7;29;94;111

Philadelphia;31;12;15;4;28;93;116

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;33;22;9;2;46;121;94

Nashville;33;22;10;1;45;104;82

Colorado;33;18;9;6;42;121;102

Minnesota;32;17;13;2;36;101;91

Dallas;33;16;14;3;35;92;93

St. Louis;31;12;15;4;28;88;107

Chicago;35;10;19;6;26;99;135

Pacific Division

Calgary;34;22;10;2;46;122;93

Anaheim;34;18;11;5;41;89;98

San Jose;34;18;11;5;41;112;103

Vegas;35;19;14;2;40;107;101

Edmonton;34;18;13;3;39;98;100

Vancouver;36;16;16;4;36;109;118

Arizona;32;14;16;2;30;81;89

Los Angeles;34;11;20;3;25;75;106

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Colorado 6, Dallas 4

Vancouver 5, Philadelphia 1

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Vegas 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT

Carolina 3, Arizona 0

Calgary 7, St. Louis 2

Buffalo 4, Boston 2

Winnipeg 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT

San Jose 7, Chicago 3

Vancouver 3, Edmonton 2

GAMES TODAY

Vegas at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 8 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Florida at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;20;4;1;0;41;117;60

Chicago;15;9;1;0;31;90;86

Dubuque;11;9;3;3;28;90;91

Ced. Rapids;12;11;2;1;27;80;80

Central Ill.;12;13;2;0;26;90;96

Green Bay;10;12;2;1;23;75;93

Youngstown;10;11;0;3;23;77;92

Team USA;8;9;1;2;19;72;79

Madison;6;14;1;2;15;42;80

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;19;6;1;0;39;83;58

Waterloo;16;6;3;1;36;103;80

Des Moines;16;8;1;2;35;95;81

Sioux City;14;7;3;0;31;82;68

Fargo;14;9;1;2;31;82;78

Sioux Falls;13;7;2;1;29;82;81

Omaha;8;14;0;2;18;57;89

Lincoln;7;14;3;1;18;67;92

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago 4, Youngstown 3

Tri-City 2, Fargo 1

GAME TUESDAY

Sioux Falls at Des Moines

GAME WEDNESDAY

Muskegon at Team USA

GAMES THURSDAY, DEC. 27

Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Dubuque at Green Bay

Des Moines at Omaha

Prep

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;14;0;0;1;29;76;15

Quad City;13;3;0;0;26;52;26

Sioux City;12;2;1;0;25;54;17

Cedar Rapids;10;4;0;0;20;68;30

Lincoln;8;5;0;0;16;49;42

D.M. Capitals;7;7;2;0;16;58;43

Omaha;7;5;1;0;15;38;42

D.M. Oak Leafs;7;7;0;1;15;45;41

Kansas City;6;7;0;1;13;43;50

Fremont;3;9;1;0;7;25;54

Mason City;2;10;1;0;5;30;67

Ames;2;10;1;0;5;20;68

Dubuque;1;12;1;0;3;3;86

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Omaha;22;2;0;0;33;49;25

Quad City;11;5;0;0;22;53;46

D.M. Capitals;10;6;0;0;20;45;42

Waterloo;9;5;0;1;19;51;33

Kansas City;9;5;0;0;18;38;29

Cedar Rapids;8;5;0;1;17;35;34

D.M. Oak Leafs;8;7;0;0;16;38;37

Dubuque;7;6;0;1;15;39;39

Lincoln;6;4;0;3;15;42;37

Sioux City;7;8;0;0;14;37;39

Fremont;3;9;0;1;7;30;40

Ames;2;10;0;1;5;22;51

Mason City;1;11;0;1;3;25;52

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Lincoln 4, Mason City 2

JV: Lincoln 5, Mason City 2

Quad City 7, Fremont 0

JV: Fremont 5, Quad City 1

Sioux City 4, Kansas City 1

JV: Kansas City 4, Sioux City 2

Omaha 2, Des Moines Capitals 1, OT

JV: Omaha 5, Des Moines Capitals 1

GAME THURSDAY

Waterloo at Ames, 8 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 8 p.m.

Mason City at Dubuque

Des Moines Capitals at Des Moines Oak Leafs

Kansas City at Fremont

Sioux City at Lincoln

Ames at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Kansas City at Fremont

Sioux City at Lincoln

Ames at Omaha

Mason City at Dubuque

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments