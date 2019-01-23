Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;49;37;10;2;76;199;140

Toronto;49;30;17;2;62;174;140

Montreal;51;28;18;5;61;154;149

Boston;49;27;17;5;59;143;128

Buffalo;48;24;18;6;54;140;144

Florida;48;20;20;8;48;152;170

Detroit;51;19;25;7;45;145;172

Ottawa;50;19;26;5;43;156;187

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;49;29;15;5;63;147;122

Washington;50;27;17;6;60;171;162

Columbus;48;28;17;3;59;154;146

Pittsburgh;48;26;16;6;58;169;146

Carolina;50;24;20;6;54;140;149

N.Y. Rangers;48;21;20;7;49;139;164

Philadelphia;48;19;23;6;44;139;169

New Jersey;48;18;23;7;43;140;164

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;48;31;15;2;64;167;134

Nashville;52;30;18;4;64;161;135

Minnesota;50;26;21;3;55;142;142

Dallas;49;24;21;4;52;126;128

Colorado;50;22;20;8;52;169;162

St. Louis;49;22;22;5;49;139;149

Chicago;51;18;24;9;45;156;190

Pacific Division

Calgary;51;33;13;5;71;190;145

San Jose;52;29;16;7;65;187;167

Vegas;52;29;19;4;62;157;140

Vancouver;51;23;22;6;52;147;161

Anaheim;51;21;21;9;51;120;153

Arizona;50;23;23;4;50;132;142

Edmonton;50;23;24;3;49;144;163

Los Angeles;50;20;26;4;44;114;150

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Montreal 2, Arizona 1

Toronto 6, Washington 3

Minnesota 5, Colorado 2

Nashville 2, Vegas 1

St. Louis 5, Anaheim 1

Carolina 5, Vancouver 2

GAMES TODAY

No games scheduled

GAMES FRIDAY

No games scheduled

GAMES SATURDAY

Central All-Stars vs Pacific All-Stars: Central at Pacific, 7:15 p.m.

Metropolitan All-Stars vs Atlantic All-Stars: Metropolitan at Atlantic, 8:15 p.m.

All-Star Game Final, 9:15 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;27;7;2;0;56;152;92

Chicago;22;12;1;0;45;130;114

Dubuque;16;14;3;3;38;113;119

Ced. Rapids;16;13;2;2;36;102;96

Youngstown;16;14;1;3;36;112;130

Central Ill.;15;17;2;1;33;113;122

Green Bay;13;16;4;1;31;100;123

Team USA;13;12;2;3;31;112;118

Madison;8;21;2;2;20;63;120

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;26;8;1;1;54;122;81

Des Moines;22;10;1;3;48;129;104

Waterloo;22;10;3;1;48;138;108

Sioux Falls;21;9;3;1;46;123;112

Sioux City;18;11;5;0;41;107;100

Fargo;18;13;1;2;39;107;105

Omaha;11;18;1;3;26;82;120

Lincoln;8;23;3;1;20;94;135

GAME TODAY

Omaha at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Central Illinois at Team USA

Fargo at Muskegon

Des Moines at Sioux City

Sioux Falls at Cedar Rapids

Lincoln at Green Bay

Dubuque at Madison

Youngstown at Tri-City

GAMES SATURDAY

Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Central Illinois at Team USA

Team USA at Muskegon

Fargo at Chicago

Tri-City at Des Moines

Lincoln at Green Bay

Sioux Falls at Madison

Youngstown at Omaha

GAMES SUNDAY

Tri-City at Sioux City

Fargo at Chicago

Youngstown at Omaha

Prep

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;23;0;0;1;47;131;19

Sioux City;18;2;2;0;38;91;24

Quad City;17;6;0;0;34;78;52

Cedar Rapids;16;5;0;0;32;104;41

Omaha;15;6;1;0;31;72;55

Kansas City;13;8;0;1;27;86;64

D.M. Capitals;12;11;2;0;26;91;69

D.M. Oak Leafs;11;9;0;1;23;69;52

Lincoln;9;11;0;0;18;66;80

Fremont;5;16;1;0;11;40;104

Mason City;3;20;1;0;7;45;116

Ames;2;20;1;0;5;31;125

Dubuque;2;20;1;0;5;27;130

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Omaha;20;2;0;0;40;105;33

D.M. Capitals;19;6;0;0;38;77;56

Waterloo;17;6;0;1;35;95;47

Quad City;17;6;0;0;34;84;57

Kansas City;15;7;0;0;30;60;47

Dubuque;12;10;0;1;25;71;68

Lincoln;9;7;0;4;22;61;52

Cedar Rapids;10;10;0;1;21;45;50

Sioux City;9;12;0;1;19;57;59

D.M. Oak Leafs;9;12;0;0;18;49;58

Fremont;5;16;0;1;11;55;73

Ames;2;20;0;1;5;30;125

Mason City;2;21;0;1;5;43;107

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 7, Ames 0

JV: Waterloo 13, Ames 0

GAMES FRIDAY

Des Moines Oak Leafs at Waterloo, 8 p.m.

Omaha at Lincoln

GAMES SATURDAY

Ames at Lincoln

Sioux City at Kansas City

Cedar Rapids at Quad City

Des Moines Oak Leafs at Mason City

GAMES SUNDAY

Ames at Lincoln

Sioux City at Kansas City

Omaha at Fremont

