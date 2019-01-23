NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;49;37;10;2;76;199;140
Toronto;49;30;17;2;62;174;140
Montreal;51;28;18;5;61;154;149
Boston;49;27;17;5;59;143;128
Buffalo;48;24;18;6;54;140;144
Florida;48;20;20;8;48;152;170
Detroit;51;19;25;7;45;145;172
Ottawa;50;19;26;5;43;156;187
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;49;29;15;5;63;147;122
Washington;50;27;17;6;60;171;162
Columbus;48;28;17;3;59;154;146
Pittsburgh;48;26;16;6;58;169;146
Carolina;50;24;20;6;54;140;149
N.Y. Rangers;48;21;20;7;49;139;164
Philadelphia;48;19;23;6;44;139;169
New Jersey;48;18;23;7;43;140;164
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;48;31;15;2;64;167;134
Nashville;52;30;18;4;64;161;135
Minnesota;50;26;21;3;55;142;142
Dallas;49;24;21;4;52;126;128
Colorado;50;22;20;8;52;169;162
St. Louis;49;22;22;5;49;139;149
Chicago;51;18;24;9;45;156;190
Pacific Division
Calgary;51;33;13;5;71;190;145
San Jose;52;29;16;7;65;187;167
Vegas;52;29;19;4;62;157;140
Vancouver;51;23;22;6;52;147;161
Anaheim;51;21;21;9;51;120;153
Arizona;50;23;23;4;50;132;142
Edmonton;50;23;24;3;49;144;163
Los Angeles;50;20;26;4;44;114;150
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Montreal 2, Arizona 1
Toronto 6, Washington 3
Minnesota 5, Colorado 2
Nashville 2, Vegas 1
St. Louis 5, Anaheim 1
Carolina 5, Vancouver 2
GAMES TODAY
No games scheduled
GAMES FRIDAY
No games scheduled
GAMES SATURDAY
Central All-Stars vs Pacific All-Stars: Central at Pacific, 7:15 p.m.
Metropolitan All-Stars vs Atlantic All-Stars: Metropolitan at Atlantic, 8:15 p.m.
All-Star Game Final, 9:15 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;27;7;2;0;56;152;92
Chicago;22;12;1;0;45;130;114
Dubuque;16;14;3;3;38;113;119
Ced. Rapids;16;13;2;2;36;102;96
Youngstown;16;14;1;3;36;112;130
Central Ill.;15;17;2;1;33;113;122
Green Bay;13;16;4;1;31;100;123
Team USA;13;12;2;3;31;112;118
Madison;8;21;2;2;20;63;120
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;26;8;1;1;54;122;81
Des Moines;22;10;1;3;48;129;104
Waterloo;22;10;3;1;48;138;108
Sioux Falls;21;9;3;1;46;123;112
Sioux City;18;11;5;0;41;107;100
Fargo;18;13;1;2;39;107;105
Omaha;11;18;1;3;26;82;120
Lincoln;8;23;3;1;20;94;135
GAME TODAY
Omaha at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Central Illinois at Team USA
Fargo at Muskegon
Des Moines at Sioux City
Sioux Falls at Cedar Rapids
Lincoln at Green Bay
Dubuque at Madison
Youngstown at Tri-City
GAMES SATURDAY
Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Central Illinois at Team USA
Team USA at Muskegon
Fargo at Chicago
Tri-City at Des Moines
Lincoln at Green Bay
Sioux Falls at Madison
Youngstown at Omaha
GAMES SUNDAY
Tri-City at Sioux City
Fargo at Chicago
Youngstown at Omaha
Prep
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;23;0;0;1;47;131;19
Sioux City;18;2;2;0;38;91;24
Quad City;17;6;0;0;34;78;52
Cedar Rapids;16;5;0;0;32;104;41
Omaha;15;6;1;0;31;72;55
Kansas City;13;8;0;1;27;86;64
D.M. Capitals;12;11;2;0;26;91;69
D.M. Oak Leafs;11;9;0;1;23;69;52
Lincoln;9;11;0;0;18;66;80
Fremont;5;16;1;0;11;40;104
Mason City;3;20;1;0;7;45;116
Ames;2;20;1;0;5;31;125
Dubuque;2;20;1;0;5;27;130
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Omaha;20;2;0;0;40;105;33
D.M. Capitals;19;6;0;0;38;77;56
Waterloo;17;6;0;1;35;95;47
Quad City;17;6;0;0;34;84;57
Kansas City;15;7;0;0;30;60;47
Dubuque;12;10;0;1;25;71;68
Lincoln;9;7;0;4;22;61;52
Cedar Rapids;10;10;0;1;21;45;50
Sioux City;9;12;0;1;19;57;59
D.M. Oak Leafs;9;12;0;0;18;49;58
Fremont;5;16;0;1;11;55;73
Ames;2;20;0;1;5;30;125
Mason City;2;21;0;1;5;43;107
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 7, Ames 0
JV: Waterloo 13, Ames 0
GAMES FRIDAY
Des Moines Oak Leafs at Waterloo, 8 p.m.
Omaha at Lincoln
GAMES SATURDAY
Ames at Lincoln
Sioux City at Kansas City
Cedar Rapids at Quad City
Des Moines Oak Leafs at Mason City
GAMES SUNDAY
Ames at Lincoln
Sioux City at Kansas City
Omaha at Fremont
