Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;62;47;11;4;98;244;163

Boston;62;36;17;9;81;185;159

Toronto;61;37;20;4;78;216;173

Montreal;62;33;22;7;73;187;183

Buffalo;61;29;24;8;66;176;189

Florida;60;27;25;8;62;190;204

Detroit;63;23;31;9;55;177;212

Ottawa;62;22;35;5;49;187;228

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;61;36;18;7;79;178;146

Washington;63;35;21;7;77;213;203

Columbus;61;35;23;3;73;195;180

Carolina;62;33;23;6;72;181;170

Pittsburgh;62;32;22;8;72;213;195

Philadelphia;62;29;26;7;65;183;209

N.Y. Rangers;62;27;26;9;63;183;207

New Jersey;62;24;30;8;56;182;213

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;62;37;21;4;78;210;185

Nashville;64;36;23;5;77;193;169

St. Louis;62;33;23;6;72;182;172

Dallas;62;31;26;5;67;157;162

Minnesota;63;30;27;6;66;173;184

Colorado;62;27;24;11;65;206;196

Chicago;63;26;28;9;61;211;236

Pacific Division

Calgary;62;39;16;7;85;225;180

San Jose;63;37;18;8;82;228;197

Vegas;63;32;26;5;69;185;181

Arizona;62;29;28;5;63;164;177

Vancouver;62;26;28;8;60;172;195

Edmonton;61;26;29;6;58;171;202

Anaheim;62;24;29;9;57;139;191

Los Angeles;61;23;32;6;52;145;190

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Vancouver 0

Edmonton 2, Anaheim 1

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 6, N.Y. Rangers 5, OT

San Jose 5, Detroit 3

Dallas 4, Chicago 3

Minnesota 2, St. Louis 1, OT

Calgary 2, Ottawa 1

Arizona 4, Winnipeg 1

GAMES TODAY

Buffalo at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Calgary vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Boston, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;34;11;2;1;71;193;128

Chicago;29;16;1;0;59;178;151

Ced. Rapids;25;16;2;2;54;134;119

Youngstown;24;18;1;3;52;156;166

Dubuque;21;18;3;4;49;142;151

Team USA;19;15;2;3;43;154;152

Central Ill.;18;25;2;1;39;138;166

Green Bay;14;22;6;3;37;127;172

Madison;10;29;4;2;26;94;172

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;35;9;2;1;73;173;108

Waterloo;30;13;3;1;64;179;130

Sioux Falls;29;12;3;1;62;171;149

Fargo;26;16;2;2;56;144;132

Des Moines;25;17;1;4;55;151;134

Sioux City;21;17;5;2;49;139;142

Omaha;18;20;4;4;44;119;152

Lincoln;10;31;3;3;26;119;187

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago 2, Omaha 1

Youngstown 3, Central Illinois 0

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, ppd.

GAME WEDNESDAY

Cedar Rapids at Green Bay

Team USA at Central Illinois

GAME THURSDAY

Omaha at Des Moines

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Fargo, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Sioux City

Chicago at Dubuque

Team USA at Madison

Tri-City at Sioux Falls

Lincoln at Omaha

Cedar Rapids at Central Illinois

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Fargo, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Youngstown

Team USA at Sioux City

Des Moines at Cedar Rapids

Dubuque at Chicago

Central Illinois at Green Bay

Omaha at Lincoln

Team USA at Madison

Tri-City at Sioux Falls

Prep

MHSHL standings

(Final)

VARSITY

;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

y-Waterloo;29;2;0;1;59;168;31

x-Sioux City;26;3;3;0;55;135;42

x-Cedar Rapids;27;5;0;0;54;182;54

x-Omaha;22;9;1;0;45;110;84

x-Quad City;21;11;0;0;42;104;74

x-D.M. Capitals;17;13;2;0;36;125;87

x-Lincoln;17;14;1;0;35;98;103

x-Kansas City;16;13;2;1;35;110;108

D.M. Oak Leafs;16;14;0;2;34;106;89

Mason City;8;23;1;0;17;69;149

Fremont;5;26;1;0;11;55;160

Ames;2;28;2;0;6;45;185

Dubuque;2;29;1;0;5;38;179

y-clinched regular-season championship. x-clinched tournament berth.

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

y-Omaha;29;2;0;1;59;149;50

x-Waterloo;23;8;0;1;47;128;63

x-D.M. Capitals;23;9;0;0;46;100;78

x-Cedar Rapids;19;10;0;3;41;87;66

x-Kansas City;19;12;0;1;39;92;78

x-Dubuque;18;12;0;2;38;112;91

x-Quad City;18;13;0;1;37;107;92

x-Lincoln;14;13;0;5;33;94;91

D.M. Oak Leafs;14;17;0;1;29;80;87

Sioux City;13;16;0;3;29;81;91

Fremont;11;18;0;3;25;81;95

Mason City;5;26;0;1;11;64;142

Ames;2;29;0;1;5;33;184

y-clinched regular-season championship. x-clinched tournament berth.

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT

JV: Waterloo 6, Quad City 4

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 4, Quad City 0

JV: Quad City 5, Waterloo 1

Sioux City 9, Fremont 1

JV: Fremont 3, Sioux City 2

Des Moines Oak Leafs 9, Kansas City 2

JV: Kansas City 5, D.M. Oak Leafs 1

Des Moines Capitals 7, Dubuque 2

JV: D.M. Capitals 4, Dubuque 3, SO

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments