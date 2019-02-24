NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;62;47;11;4;98;244;163
Boston;62;36;17;9;81;185;159
Toronto;61;37;20;4;78;216;173
Montreal;62;33;22;7;73;187;183
Buffalo;61;29;24;8;66;176;189
Florida;60;27;25;8;62;190;204
Detroit;63;23;31;9;55;177;212
Ottawa;62;22;35;5;49;187;228
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;61;36;18;7;79;178;146
Washington;63;35;21;7;77;213;203
Columbus;61;35;23;3;73;195;180
Carolina;62;33;23;6;72;181;170
Pittsburgh;62;32;22;8;72;213;195
Philadelphia;62;29;26;7;65;183;209
N.Y. Rangers;62;27;26;9;63;183;207
New Jersey;62;24;30;8;56;182;213
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;62;37;21;4;78;210;185
Nashville;64;36;23;5;77;193;169
St. Louis;62;33;23;6;72;182;172
Dallas;62;31;26;5;67;157;162
Minnesota;63;30;27;6;66;173;184
Colorado;62;27;24;11;65;206;196
Chicago;63;26;28;9;61;211;236
Pacific Division
Calgary;62;39;16;7;85;225;180
San Jose;63;37;18;8;82;228;197
Vegas;63;32;26;5;69;185;181
Arizona;62;29;28;5;63;164;177
Vancouver;62;26;28;8;60;172;195
Edmonton;61;26;29;6;58;171;202
Anaheim;62;24;29;9;57;139;191
Los Angeles;61;23;32;6;52;145;190
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 4, Vancouver 0
Edmonton 2, Anaheim 1
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 6, N.Y. Rangers 5, OT
San Jose 5, Detroit 3
Dallas 4, Chicago 3
Minnesota 2, St. Louis 1, OT
Calgary 2, Ottawa 1
Arizona 4, Winnipeg 1
GAMES TODAY
Buffalo at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Montreal at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Calgary vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Boston, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Washington, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Florida at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Vegas, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;34;11;2;1;71;193;128
Chicago;29;16;1;0;59;178;151
Ced. Rapids;25;16;2;2;54;134;119
Youngstown;24;18;1;3;52;156;166
Dubuque;21;18;3;4;49;142;151
Team USA;19;15;2;3;43;154;152
Central Ill.;18;25;2;1;39;138;166
Green Bay;14;22;6;3;37;127;172
Madison;10;29;4;2;26;94;172
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;35;9;2;1;73;173;108
Waterloo;30;13;3;1;64;179;130
Sioux Falls;29;12;3;1;62;171;149
Fargo;26;16;2;2;56;144;132
Des Moines;25;17;1;4;55;151;134
Sioux City;21;17;5;2;49;139;142
Omaha;18;20;4;4;44;119;152
Lincoln;10;31;3;3;26;119;187
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago 2, Omaha 1
Youngstown 3, Central Illinois 0
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, ppd.
GAME WEDNESDAY
Cedar Rapids at Green Bay
Team USA at Central Illinois
GAME THURSDAY
Omaha at Des Moines
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Fargo, 7:05 p.m.
Team USA at Sioux City
Chicago at Dubuque
Team USA at Madison
Tri-City at Sioux Falls
Lincoln at Omaha
Cedar Rapids at Central Illinois
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Fargo, 7:05 p.m.
Muskegon at Youngstown
Team USA at Sioux City
Des Moines at Cedar Rapids
Dubuque at Chicago
Central Illinois at Green Bay
Omaha at Lincoln
Team USA at Madison
Tri-City at Sioux Falls
Prep
MHSHL standings
(Final)
VARSITY
;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
y-Waterloo;29;2;0;1;59;168;31
x-Sioux City;26;3;3;0;55;135;42
x-Cedar Rapids;27;5;0;0;54;182;54
x-Omaha;22;9;1;0;45;110;84
x-Quad City;21;11;0;0;42;104;74
x-D.M. Capitals;17;13;2;0;36;125;87
x-Lincoln;17;14;1;0;35;98;103
x-Kansas City;16;13;2;1;35;110;108
D.M. Oak Leafs;16;14;0;2;34;106;89
Mason City;8;23;1;0;17;69;149
Fremont;5;26;1;0;11;55;160
Ames;2;28;2;0;6;45;185
Dubuque;2;29;1;0;5;38;179
y-clinched regular-season championship. x-clinched tournament berth.
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
y-Omaha;29;2;0;1;59;149;50
x-Waterloo;23;8;0;1;47;128;63
x-D.M. Capitals;23;9;0;0;46;100;78
x-Cedar Rapids;19;10;0;3;41;87;66
x-Kansas City;19;12;0;1;39;92;78
x-Dubuque;18;12;0;2;38;112;91
x-Quad City;18;13;0;1;37;107;92
x-Lincoln;14;13;0;5;33;94;91
D.M. Oak Leafs;14;17;0;1;29;80;87
Sioux City;13;16;0;3;29;81;91
Fremont;11;18;0;3;25;81;95
Mason City;5;26;0;1;11;64;142
Ames;2;29;0;1;5;33;184
y-clinched regular-season championship. x-clinched tournament berth.
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT
JV: Waterloo 6, Quad City 4
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 4, Quad City 0
JV: Quad City 5, Waterloo 1
Sioux City 9, Fremont 1
JV: Fremont 3, Sioux City 2
Des Moines Oak Leafs 9, Kansas City 2
JV: Kansas City 5, D.M. Oak Leafs 1
Des Moines Capitals 7, Dubuque 2
JV: D.M. Capitals 4, Dubuque 3, SO
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.