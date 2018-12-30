NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;39;30;7;2;62;166;116
Toronto;39;26;11;2;54;144;109
Buffalo;39;21;12;6;48;114;112
Boston;39;21;14;4;46;110;103
Montreal;39;20;14;5;45;125;126
Florida;37;16;15;6;38;120;131
Detroit;40;15;19;6;36;112;136
Ottawa;39;15;20;4;34;123;153
Metropolitan Division
Washington;37;24;10;3;51;135;106
Columbus;38;22;13;3;47;123;116
Pittsburgh;38;20;12;6;46;130;113
N.Y. Islanders;37;20;13;4;44;111;101
N.Y. Rangers;37;16;14;7;39;109;122
Philadelphia;37;15;17;5;35;110;133
Carolina;37;15;17;5;35;91;108
New Jersey;37;14;16;7;35;109;127
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;38;24;12;2;50;130;108
Nashville;39;22;15;2;46;114;101
Colorado;39;19;13;7;45;132;120
Dallas;39;20;16;3;43;106;103
Minnesota;37;18;16;3;39;108;105
Chicago;41;15;20;6;36;119;149
St. Louis;36;15;17;4;34;101;121
Pacific Division
Calgary;39;23;12;4;50;133;107
Vegas;42;23;15;4;50;128;115
San Jose;40;21;12;7;49;135;121
Anaheim;40;19;15;6;44;101;118
Vancouver;41;19;18;4;42;124;129
Edmonton;38;18;17;3;39;108;122
Arizona;39;17;20;2;36;100;112
Los Angeles;39;15;21;3;33;89;117
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago 3, Colorado 2, OT
Arizona 5, Anaheim 4, OT
Vancouver 3, Calgary 2, OT
SUNDAY'S RESULT
Vegas 5, Arizona 1
GAMES TODAY
Nashville at Washington, 11:30 a.m.
Vancouver at New Jersey, noon
Philadelphia at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Boston vs. Chicago at Notre Dame, Ind., noon
Philadelphia at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 8 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;22;5;1;0;45;127;70
Chicago;16;10;1;0;33;99;95
Dubuque;12;11;3;3;30;96;98
Ced. Rapids;13;12;2;1;29;85;84
Central Ill.;13;13;2;0;28;96;99
Youngstown;12;12;0;3;27;87;101
Green Bay;11;12;3;1;26;78;96
Team USA;9;10;1;2;21;80;86
Madison;6;15;2;2;16;47;89
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;21;6;1;0;43;91;61
Des Moines;18;9;1;2;39;103;86
Waterloo;17;7;3;1;38;109;87
Sioux City;15;7;3;0;33;86;71
Sioux Falls;15;8;2;1;33;91;88
Fargo;14;10;1;2;31;85;83
Omaha;8;16;0;2;18;61;99
Lincoln;7;16;3;1;18;71;99
SUNDAY'S RESULT
Youngstown 4, Dubuque 3
GAMES TODAY
Madison at Waterloo, 6:05 p.m.
Des Moines at Green Bay
Lincoln at Sioux Falls
Omaha at Sioux City
Chicago at Muskegon
GAME THURSDAY
Tri-City at Team USA
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Team USA
Sioux City at Youngstown
Muskegon at Cedar Rapids
Dubuque at Des Moines
Green Bay at Fargo
Omaha at Central Illinois
Madison at Chicago
GAMES SATURDAY
Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Youngstown
Muskegon at Cedar Rapids
Omaha at Dubuque
Green Bay at Fargo
Tri-City at Madison
Des Moines at Sioux Falls
Chicago at Central Illinois
Prep
MHSHL
VARSITY
;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;18;0;0;1;37;96;17
Quad City;15;3;0;0;30;66;29
Sioux City;14;2;1;0;29;66;21
Omaha;11;5;1;0;23;57;44
Kansas City;10;7;0;1;21;65;56
Cedar Rapids;10;5;0;0;20;68;32
D.M. Capitals;9;8;2;0;20;71;52
D.M. Oak Leafs;8;7;0;1;17;48;43
Lincoln;8;9;0;0;16;59;65
Fremont;3;13;1;0;7;31;80
Mason City;3;13;1;0;7;37;79
Ames;2;15;1;0;5;24;97
Dubuque;2;15;1;0;5;27;100
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Omaha;15;2;0;0;30;82;31
Waterloo;13;5;0;1;27;69;37
Quad City;13;5;0;0;26;64;50
D.M. Capitals;13;6;0;0;26;53;46
Kansas City;13;5;0;0;26;51;37
Lincoln;8;5;0;4;20;54;47
Dubuque;9;8;0;1;19;59;56
Cedar Rapids;8;6;0;1;17;35;35
D.M. Oak Leafs;8;8;0;0;16;39;40
Sioux City;7;9;0;1;15;42;48
Fremont;3;13;0;1;7;39;58
Ames;2;15;0;1;5;26;88
Mason City;1;15;0;1;3;31;71
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 6, Fremont 0
JV: Waterloo 5, Fremont 0
Quad City 5, Ames 2
JV: Quad City 3, Ames 2
Des Moines Capitals 5, Lincoln 3
JV: D.M. Capitals 2, Lincoln 1
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Dubuque, 7 p.m.
Sioux City at Omaha
Des Moines Capitals at Ames
GAMES SATURDAY
Quad City at Des Moines Oak Leafs
Fremont at Kansas City
Cedar Rapids at Des Moines Capitals
Omaha at Mason City
GAMES SUNDAY
Fremont at Kansas City
Omaha at Mason City
Quad City at Des Moines Oak Leafs
Cedar Rapids at Des Moines Capitals
