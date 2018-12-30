Try 1 month for 99¢
NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;39;30;7;2;62;166;116

Toronto;39;26;11;2;54;144;109

Buffalo;39;21;12;6;48;114;112

Boston;39;21;14;4;46;110;103

Montreal;39;20;14;5;45;125;126

Florida;37;16;15;6;38;120;131

Detroit;40;15;19;6;36;112;136

Ottawa;39;15;20;4;34;123;153

Metropolitan Division

Washington;37;24;10;3;51;135;106

Columbus;38;22;13;3;47;123;116

Pittsburgh;38;20;12;6;46;130;113

N.Y. Islanders;37;20;13;4;44;111;101

N.Y. Rangers;37;16;14;7;39;109;122

Philadelphia;37;15;17;5;35;110;133

Carolina;37;15;17;5;35;91;108

New Jersey;37;14;16;7;35;109;127

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;38;24;12;2;50;130;108

Nashville;39;22;15;2;46;114;101

Colorado;39;19;13;7;45;132;120

Dallas;39;20;16;3;43;106;103

Minnesota;37;18;16;3;39;108;105

Chicago;41;15;20;6;36;119;149

St. Louis;36;15;17;4;34;101;121

Pacific Division

Calgary;39;23;12;4;50;133;107

Vegas;42;23;15;4;50;128;115

San Jose;40;21;12;7;49;135;121

Anaheim;40;19;15;6;44;101;118

Vancouver;41;19;18;4;42;124;129

Edmonton;38;18;17;3;39;108;122

Arizona;39;17;20;2;36;100;112

Los Angeles;39;15;21;3;33;89;117

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago 3, Colorado 2, OT

Arizona 5, Anaheim 4, OT

Vancouver 3, Calgary 2, OT

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Vegas 5, Arizona 1

GAMES TODAY

Nashville at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey, noon

Philadelphia at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Boston vs. Chicago at Notre Dame, Ind., noon

Philadelphia at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 8 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;22;5;1;0;45;127;70

Chicago;16;10;1;0;33;99;95

Dubuque;12;11;3;3;30;96;98

Ced. Rapids;13;12;2;1;29;85;84

Central Ill.;13;13;2;0;28;96;99

Youngstown;12;12;0;3;27;87;101

Green Bay;11;12;3;1;26;78;96

Team USA;9;10;1;2;21;80;86

Madison;6;15;2;2;16;47;89

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;21;6;1;0;43;91;61

Des Moines;18;9;1;2;39;103;86

Waterloo;17;7;3;1;38;109;87

Sioux City;15;7;3;0;33;86;71

Sioux Falls;15;8;2;1;33;91;88

Fargo;14;10;1;2;31;85;83

Omaha;8;16;0;2;18;61;99

Lincoln;7;16;3;1;18;71;99

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Youngstown 4, Dubuque 3

GAMES TODAY

Madison at Waterloo, 6:05 p.m.

Des Moines at Green Bay

Lincoln at Sioux Falls

Omaha at Sioux City

Chicago at Muskegon

GAME THURSDAY

Tri-City at Team USA

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Team USA

Sioux City at Youngstown

Muskegon at Cedar Rapids

Dubuque at Des Moines

Green Bay at Fargo

Omaha at Central Illinois

Madison at Chicago

GAMES SATURDAY

Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Youngstown

Muskegon at Cedar Rapids

Omaha at Dubuque

Green Bay at Fargo

Tri-City at Madison

Des Moines at Sioux Falls

Chicago at Central Illinois

Prep

MHSHL

VARSITY

;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;18;0;0;1;37;96;17

Quad City;15;3;0;0;30;66;29

Sioux City;14;2;1;0;29;66;21

Omaha;11;5;1;0;23;57;44

Kansas City;10;7;0;1;21;65;56

Cedar Rapids;10;5;0;0;20;68;32

D.M. Capitals;9;8;2;0;20;71;52

D.M. Oak Leafs;8;7;0;1;17;48;43

Lincoln;8;9;0;0;16;59;65

Fremont;3;13;1;0;7;31;80

Mason City;3;13;1;0;7;37;79

Ames;2;15;1;0;5;24;97

Dubuque;2;15;1;0;5;27;100

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Omaha;15;2;0;0;30;82;31

Waterloo;13;5;0;1;27;69;37

Quad City;13;5;0;0;26;64;50

D.M. Capitals;13;6;0;0;26;53;46

Kansas City;13;5;0;0;26;51;37

Lincoln;8;5;0;4;20;54;47

Dubuque;9;8;0;1;19;59;56

Cedar Rapids;8;6;0;1;17;35;35

D.M. Oak Leafs;8;8;0;0;16;39;40

Sioux City;7;9;0;1;15;42;48

Fremont;3;13;0;1;7;39;58

Ames;2;15;0;1;5;26;88

Mason City;1;15;0;1;3;31;71

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 6, Fremont 0

JV: Waterloo 5, Fremont 0

Quad City 5, Ames 2

JV: Quad City 3, Ames 2

Des Moines Capitals 5, Lincoln 3

JV: D.M. Capitals 2, Lincoln 1

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Dubuque, 7 p.m.

Sioux City at Omaha

Des Moines Capitals at Ames

GAMES SATURDAY

Quad City at Des Moines Oak Leafs

Fremont at Kansas City

Cedar Rapids at Des Moines Capitals

Omaha at Mason City

GAMES SUNDAY

Fremont at Kansas City

Omaha at Mason City

Quad City at Des Moines Oak Leafs

Cedar Rapids at Des Moines Capitals

