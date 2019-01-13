Try 1 month for 99¢
NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;46;35;9;2;72;189;133

Toronto;44;28;14;2;58;158;122

Boston;45;26;15;4;56;131;116

Montreal;46;24;17;5;53;138;139

Buffalo;45;23;16;6;52;131;130

Florida;44;17;19;8;42;138;160

Detroit;47;17;23;7;41;133;160

Ottawa;46;17;24;5;39;143;178

Metropolitan Division

Washington;44;27;12;5;59;154;128

Columbus;45;27;15;3;57;148;139

Pittsburgh;45;25;14;6;56;161;132

N.Y. Islanders;44;25;15;4;54;134;117

Carolina;45;22;18;5;49;123;130

N.Y. Rangers;45;18;20;7;43;126;157

New Jersey;44;17;20;7;41;128;148

Philadelphia;45;16;23;6;38;123;160

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;45;29;14;2;60;156;128

Nashville;47;27;16;4;58;145;122

Dallas;46;23;19;4;50;121;122

Colorado;45;20;17;8;48;151;144

Minnesota;44;22;19;3;47;124;125

St. Louis;43;19;20;4;42;121;134

Chicago;47;16;22;9;41;137;171

Pacific Division

Calgary;47;30;13;4;64;173;133

San Jose;47;27;13;7;61;167;141

Vegas;48;28;16;4;60;146;127

Anaheim;46;19;18;9;47;112;140

Vancouver;47;21;21;5;47;136;148

Edmonton;45;21;21;3;45;126;144

Arizona;45;20;22;3;43;116;130

Los Angeles;46;18;25;3;39;105;136

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Vegas 4, Chicago 3, OT

St. Louis 3, Dallas 1

Arizona 3, Edmonton 2

San Jose 4, Ottawa 1

Los Angeles 5, Pittsburgh 2

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Carolina 6, Nashville 3

Columbus 7, N.Y. Rangers 5

Winnipeg 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Vancouver 5, Florida 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 1

Calgary 7, Arizona 1

GAMES TODAY

Chicago at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

New Jersey at Columbus, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;25;7;1;0;51;141;83

Chicago;19;12;1;0;39;119;110

Dubuque;16;12;3;3;38;111;110

Youngstown;15;12;1;3;34;105;113

Ced. Rapids;15;12;2;2;34;96;92

Central Ill.;15;15;2;1;33;110;116

Green Bay;11;16;4;1;27;91;118

Team USA;12;11;1;2;27;93;102

Madison;6;20;2;2;16;54;111

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;25;7;1;1;52;117;76

Des Moines;22;10;1;3;48;129;104

Waterloo;19;10;3;1;42;125;106

Sioux Falls;19;9;2;1;41;110;102

Sioux City;17;9;5;0;39;103;90

Fargo;17;11;1;2;37;97;92

Omaha;10;18;1;3;24;76;118

Lincoln;8;20;3;1;20;85;119

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Muskegon 6, Central Illinois 1

Dubuque 3, Madison 1

Omaha 4, Tri-City 2

GAMES TUESDAY

Sioux City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

GAME WEDNESDAY

Fargo at Sioux Falls

GAME THURSDAY

Lincoln at Madison

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Youngstown

Central Illinois at Chicago

Omaha at Des Moines

Sioux Falls at Fargo

Team USA at Green Bay

Sioux City at Madison

Muskegon at Tri-City

GAMES SATURDAY

Dubuque at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Youngstown

Sioux City at Chicago

Sioux Falls at Fargo

Team USA at Green Bay

Lincoln at Omaha

Muskegon at Tri-City

GAME SUNDAY

Muskegon at Lincoln

Prep

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;22;0;0;1;45;124;19

Quad City;17;5;0;0;34;73;45

Sioux City;16;2;2;0;34;82;24

Cedar Rapids;15;5;0;0;30;97;36

Omaha;14;5;1;0;29;66;49

Kansas City;12;7;0;1;25;80;58

D.M. Capitals;10;10;2;0;22;80;61

D.M. Oak Leafs;9;9;0;1;19;58;50

Lincoln;8;11;0;0;16;61;80

Fremont;4;15;1;0;9;37;98

Mason City;3;17;1;0;7;40;99

Dubuque;2;18;1;0;5;27;121

Ames;2;18;1;0;5;30;115

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Omaha;18;2;0;0;36;98;32

Waterloo;16;6;0;1;33;82;47

Quad City;16;6;0;0;32;79;57

D.M. Capitals;16;6;0;0;32;65;52

Kansas City;15;5;0;0;30;59;40

Dubuque;10;10;0;1;21;66;65

Cedar Rapids;10;9;0;1;21;45;45

Lincoln;8;7;0;4;20;55;51

Sioux City;9;10;0;1;19;54;54

D.M. Oak Leafs;9;10;0;0;18;46;50

Fremont;5;15;0;1;11;54;67

Ames;2;19;0;1;5;30;112

Mason City;1;19;0;1;3;33;94

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 6, Quad City 2

JV: Quad City 5, Waterloo 3

Sioux City 7, Mason City 0

JV: Sioux City 6, Mason City 1

Cedar Rapids 9, Lincoln 1

JV: Cedar Rapids 2, Lincoln 1

GAMES TUESDAY

Des Moines Oak Leafs at Des Moines Capitals

Quad City at Cedar Rapids

GAME WEDNESDAY

Mason City at Des Moines Oak Leafs

GAMES FRIDAY

Ames at Waterloo

Fremont at Lincoln

Dubuque at Quad City

GAMES SATURDAY

Lincoln at Fremont

Omaha at Kansas City

Sioux City at Dubuque

Des Moines Capitals at Mason City

GAMES SUNDAY

Omaha at Kansas City

Des Moines Capitals at Mason City

Sioux City at Dubuque

