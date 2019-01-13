NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;46;35;9;2;72;189;133
Toronto;44;28;14;2;58;158;122
Boston;45;26;15;4;56;131;116
Montreal;46;24;17;5;53;138;139
Buffalo;45;23;16;6;52;131;130
Florida;44;17;19;8;42;138;160
Detroit;47;17;23;7;41;133;160
Ottawa;46;17;24;5;39;143;178
Metropolitan Division
Washington;44;27;12;5;59;154;128
Columbus;45;27;15;3;57;148;139
Pittsburgh;45;25;14;6;56;161;132
N.Y. Islanders;44;25;15;4;54;134;117
Carolina;45;22;18;5;49;123;130
N.Y. Rangers;45;18;20;7;43;126;157
New Jersey;44;17;20;7;41;128;148
Philadelphia;45;16;23;6;38;123;160
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;45;29;14;2;60;156;128
Nashville;47;27;16;4;58;145;122
Dallas;46;23;19;4;50;121;122
Colorado;45;20;17;8;48;151;144
Minnesota;44;22;19;3;47;124;125
St. Louis;43;19;20;4;42;121;134
Chicago;47;16;22;9;41;137;171
Pacific Division
Calgary;47;30;13;4;64;173;133
San Jose;47;27;13;7;61;167;141
Vegas;48;28;16;4;60;146;127
Anaheim;46;19;18;9;47;112;140
Vancouver;47;21;21;5;47;136;148
Edmonton;45;21;21;3;45;126;144
Arizona;45;20;22;3;43;116;130
Los Angeles;46;18;25;3;39;105;136
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Vegas 4, Chicago 3, OT
St. Louis 3, Dallas 1
Arizona 3, Edmonton 2
San Jose 4, Ottawa 1
Los Angeles 5, Pittsburgh 2
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Carolina 6, Nashville 3
Columbus 7, N.Y. Rangers 5
Winnipeg 4, Anaheim 3, OT
Vancouver 5, Florida 1
N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 1
Calgary 7, Arizona 1
GAMES TODAY
Chicago at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
New Jersey at Columbus, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Jose, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;25;7;1;0;51;141;83
Chicago;19;12;1;0;39;119;110
Dubuque;16;12;3;3;38;111;110
Youngstown;15;12;1;3;34;105;113
Ced. Rapids;15;12;2;2;34;96;92
Central Ill.;15;15;2;1;33;110;116
Green Bay;11;16;4;1;27;91;118
Team USA;12;11;1;2;27;93;102
Madison;6;20;2;2;16;54;111
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;25;7;1;1;52;117;76
Des Moines;22;10;1;3;48;129;104
Waterloo;19;10;3;1;42;125;106
Sioux Falls;19;9;2;1;41;110;102
Sioux City;17;9;5;0;39;103;90
Fargo;17;11;1;2;37;97;92
Omaha;10;18;1;3;24;76;118
Lincoln;8;20;3;1;20;85;119
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Muskegon 6, Central Illinois 1
Dubuque 3, Madison 1
Omaha 4, Tri-City 2
GAMES TUESDAY
Sioux City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Team USA
GAME WEDNESDAY
Fargo at Sioux Falls
GAME THURSDAY
Lincoln at Madison
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Youngstown
Central Illinois at Chicago
Omaha at Des Moines
Sioux Falls at Fargo
Team USA at Green Bay
Sioux City at Madison
Muskegon at Tri-City
GAMES SATURDAY
Dubuque at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Youngstown
Sioux City at Chicago
Sioux Falls at Fargo
Team USA at Green Bay
Lincoln at Omaha
Muskegon at Tri-City
GAME SUNDAY
Muskegon at Lincoln
Prep
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;22;0;0;1;45;124;19
Quad City;17;5;0;0;34;73;45
Sioux City;16;2;2;0;34;82;24
Cedar Rapids;15;5;0;0;30;97;36
Omaha;14;5;1;0;29;66;49
Kansas City;12;7;0;1;25;80;58
D.M. Capitals;10;10;2;0;22;80;61
D.M. Oak Leafs;9;9;0;1;19;58;50
Lincoln;8;11;0;0;16;61;80
Fremont;4;15;1;0;9;37;98
Mason City;3;17;1;0;7;40;99
Dubuque;2;18;1;0;5;27;121
Ames;2;18;1;0;5;30;115
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Omaha;18;2;0;0;36;98;32
Waterloo;16;6;0;1;33;82;47
Quad City;16;6;0;0;32;79;57
D.M. Capitals;16;6;0;0;32;65;52
Kansas City;15;5;0;0;30;59;40
Dubuque;10;10;0;1;21;66;65
Cedar Rapids;10;9;0;1;21;45;45
Lincoln;8;7;0;4;20;55;51
Sioux City;9;10;0;1;19;54;54
D.M. Oak Leafs;9;10;0;0;18;46;50
Fremont;5;15;0;1;11;54;67
Ames;2;19;0;1;5;30;112
Mason City;1;19;0;1;3;33;94
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 6, Quad City 2
JV: Quad City 5, Waterloo 3
Sioux City 7, Mason City 0
JV: Sioux City 6, Mason City 1
Cedar Rapids 9, Lincoln 1
JV: Cedar Rapids 2, Lincoln 1
GAMES TUESDAY
Des Moines Oak Leafs at Des Moines Capitals
Quad City at Cedar Rapids
GAME WEDNESDAY
Mason City at Des Moines Oak Leafs
GAMES FRIDAY
Ames at Waterloo
Fremont at Lincoln
Dubuque at Quad City
GAMES SATURDAY
Lincoln at Fremont
Omaha at Kansas City
Sioux City at Dubuque
Des Moines Capitals at Mason City
GAMES SUNDAY
Omaha at Kansas City
Des Moines Capitals at Mason City
Sioux City at Dubuque
