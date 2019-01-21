NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;49;37;10;2;76;199;140
Toronto;48;29;17;2;60;168;137
Boston;49;27;17;5;59;143;128
Montreal;50;27;18;5;59;152;148
Buffalo;48;24;18;6;54;140;144
Florida;48;20;20;8;48;152;170
Ottawa;49;19;25;5;43;154;184
Detroit;50;18;25;7;43;142;170
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;48;29;15;4;62;145;119
Columbus;48;28;17;3;59;154;146
Washington;48;27;16;5;59;162;149
Pittsburgh;48;26;16;6;58;169;146
Carolina;48;23;20;5;51;133;144
N.Y. Rangers;48;21;20;7;49;139;164
Philadelphia;48;19;23;6;44;139;169
New Jersey;48;18;23;7;43;140;164
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;48;31;15;2;64;167;134
Nashville;51;29;18;4;62;159;134
Minnesota;49;25;21;3;53;137;140
Dallas;49;24;21;4;52;126;128
Colorado;49;22;19;8;52;167;157
St. Louis;48;21;22;5;47;134;148
Chicago;50;17;24;9;43;153;188
Pacific Division
Calgary;50;32;13;5;69;187;143
San Jose;51;28;16;7;63;180;161
Vegas;51;29;18;4;62;156;138
Vancouver;50;23;21;6;52;145;156
Anaheim;50;21;20;9;51;119;148
Edmonton;49;23;23;3;49;142;160
Arizona;48;22;22;4;48;128;138
Los Angeles;50;20;26;4;44;114;150
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Minnesota 2, Columbus 1
Vegas 7, Pittsburgh 3
Calgary 5, Edmonton 2
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago 8, Washington 5
N.Y. Islanders 3, Anaheim 0
Vancouver 3, Detroit 2
Arizona 4, Toronto 2
Carolina 7, Edmonton 4
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Nashville 4, Colorado 1
Los Angeles 4, St. Louis 3
Minnesota 4, Vegas 2
Florida 6, San Jose 2
GAMES TODAY
San Jose at Washington, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Calgary, 8 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Arizona at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Vegas, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;27;7;2;0;56;152;92
Chicago;22;12;1;0;45;130;114
Dubuque;16;14;3;3;38;113;119
Ced. Rapids;16;13;2;2;36;102;96
Youngstown;16;14;1;3;36;112;130
Central Ill.;15;17;2;1;33;113;122
Green Bay;13;16;4;1;31;100;123
Team USA;13;12;2;3;31;112;118
Madison;8;21;2;2;20;63;120
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;26;8;1;1;54;122;81
Des Moines;22;10;1;3;48;129;104
Waterloo;22;10;3;1;48;138;108
Sioux Falls;21;9;3;1;46;123;112
Sioux City;18;11;5;0;41;107;100
Fargo;18;13;1;2;39;107;105
Omaha;11;18;1;3;26;82;120
Lincoln;8;23;3;1;20;94;135
SUNDAY'S RESULT
Muskegon 6, Lincoln 4
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Madison 4, Central Illinois 3
Chicago 4, Team USA 3, OT
GAME THURSDAY
Omaha at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Central Illinois at Team USA
Fargo at Muskegon
Des Moines at Sioux City
Sioux Falls at Cedar Rapids
Lincoln at Green Bay
Dubuque at Madison
Youngstown at Tri-City
GAMES SATURDAY
Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Central Illinois at Team USA
Team USA at Muskegon
Fargo at Chicago
Tri-City at Des Moines
Lincoln at Green Bay
Sioux Falls at Madison
Youngstown at Omaha
Prep
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;22;0;0;1;45;124;19
Sioux City;18;2;2;0;38;91;24
Quad City;17;6;0;0;34;78;52
Cedar Rapids;16;5;0;0;32;104;41
Omaha;15;6;1;0;31;72;55
Kansas City;13;8;0;1;27;86;64
D.M. Capitals;12;11;2;0;26;91;69
D.M. Oak Leafs;11;9;0;1;23;69;52
Lincoln;9;11;0;0;18;66;80
Fremont;5;16;1;0;11;40;104
Mason City;3;20;1;0;7;45;116
Ames;2;19;1;0;5;31;118
Dubuque;2;20;1;0;5;27;130
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Omaha;20;2;0;0;40;105;33
D.M. Capitals;19;6;0;0;38;77;56
Quad City;17;6;0;0;34;84;57
Waterloo;16;6;0;1;33;82;47
Kansas City;15;7;0;0;30;60;47
Dubuque;12;10;0;1;25;71;68
Lincoln;9;7;0;4;22;61;52
Cedar Rapids;10;10;0;1;21;45;50
Sioux City;9;12;0;1;19;57;59
D.M. Oak Leafs;9;12;0;0;18;49;58
Fremont;5;16;0;1;11;55;73
Ames;2;19;0;1;5;30;112
Mason City;2;21;0;1;5;43;107
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Des Moines Capitals 5, Mason City 1
JV: D.M. Capitals 7, Mason City 2
Omaha 5, Kansas City 4
JV: Omaha 4, Kansas City 1
Sioux City 5, Dubuque 0
JV: Dubuque 3, Sioux City 2
GAME TODAY
Fremont at Lincoln
GAME WEDNESDAY
Ames at Waterloo
GAMES FRIDAY
Des Moines Oak Leafs at Waterloo, 8 p.m.
Omaha at Lincoln
GAMES SATURDAY
Ames at Lincoln
Sioux City at Kansas City
Cedar Rapids at Quad City
Des Moines Oak Leafs at Mason City
GAMES SUNDAY
Ames at Lincoln
Sioux City at Kansas City
Omaha at Fremont
