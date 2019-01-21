Try 1 month for 99¢
EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;49;37;10;2;76;199;140

Toronto;48;29;17;2;60;168;137

Boston;49;27;17;5;59;143;128

Montreal;50;27;18;5;59;152;148

Buffalo;48;24;18;6;54;140;144

Florida;48;20;20;8;48;152;170

Ottawa;49;19;25;5;43;154;184

Detroit;50;18;25;7;43;142;170

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;48;29;15;4;62;145;119

Columbus;48;28;17;3;59;154;146

Washington;48;27;16;5;59;162;149

Pittsburgh;48;26;16;6;58;169;146

Carolina;48;23;20;5;51;133;144

N.Y. Rangers;48;21;20;7;49;139;164

Philadelphia;48;19;23;6;44;139;169

New Jersey;48;18;23;7;43;140;164

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;48;31;15;2;64;167;134

Nashville;51;29;18;4;62;159;134

Minnesota;49;25;21;3;53;137;140

Dallas;49;24;21;4;52;126;128

Colorado;49;22;19;8;52;167;157

St. Louis;48;21;22;5;47;134;148

Chicago;50;17;24;9;43;153;188

Pacific Division

Calgary;50;32;13;5;69;187;143

San Jose;51;28;16;7;63;180;161

Vegas;51;29;18;4;62;156;138

Vancouver;50;23;21;6;52;145;156

Anaheim;50;21;20;9;51;119;148

Edmonton;49;23;23;3;49;142;160

Arizona;48;22;22;4;48;128;138

Los Angeles;50;20;26;4;44;114;150

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Minnesota 2, Columbus 1

Vegas 7, Pittsburgh 3

Calgary 5, Edmonton 2

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago 8, Washington 5

N.Y. Islanders 3, Anaheim 0

Vancouver 3, Detroit 2

Arizona 4, Toronto 2

Carolina 7, Edmonton 4

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Nashville 4, Colorado 1

Los Angeles 4, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 4, Vegas 2

Florida 6, San Jose 2

GAMES TODAY

San Jose at Washington, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 8 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Arizona at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;27;7;2;0;56;152;92

Chicago;22;12;1;0;45;130;114

Dubuque;16;14;3;3;38;113;119

Ced. Rapids;16;13;2;2;36;102;96

Youngstown;16;14;1;3;36;112;130

Central Ill.;15;17;2;1;33;113;122

Green Bay;13;16;4;1;31;100;123

Team USA;13;12;2;3;31;112;118

Madison;8;21;2;2;20;63;120

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;26;8;1;1;54;122;81

Des Moines;22;10;1;3;48;129;104

Waterloo;22;10;3;1;48;138;108

Sioux Falls;21;9;3;1;46;123;112

Sioux City;18;11;5;0;41;107;100

Fargo;18;13;1;2;39;107;105

Omaha;11;18;1;3;26;82;120

Lincoln;8;23;3;1;20;94;135

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Muskegon 6, Lincoln 4

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Madison 4, Central Illinois 3

Chicago 4, Team USA 3, OT

GAME THURSDAY

Omaha at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Central Illinois at Team USA

Fargo at Muskegon

Des Moines at Sioux City

Sioux Falls at Cedar Rapids

Lincoln at Green Bay

Dubuque at Madison

Youngstown at Tri-City

GAMES SATURDAY

Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Central Illinois at Team USA

Team USA at Muskegon

Fargo at Chicago

Tri-City at Des Moines

Lincoln at Green Bay

Sioux Falls at Madison

Youngstown at Omaha

Prep

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;22;0;0;1;45;124;19

Sioux City;18;2;2;0;38;91;24

Quad City;17;6;0;0;34;78;52

Cedar Rapids;16;5;0;0;32;104;41

Omaha;15;6;1;0;31;72;55

Kansas City;13;8;0;1;27;86;64

D.M. Capitals;12;11;2;0;26;91;69

D.M. Oak Leafs;11;9;0;1;23;69;52

Lincoln;9;11;0;0;18;66;80

Fremont;5;16;1;0;11;40;104

Mason City;3;20;1;0;7;45;116

Ames;2;19;1;0;5;31;118

Dubuque;2;20;1;0;5;27;130

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Omaha;20;2;0;0;40;105;33

D.M. Capitals;19;6;0;0;38;77;56

Quad City;17;6;0;0;34;84;57

Waterloo;16;6;0;1;33;82;47

Kansas City;15;7;0;0;30;60;47

Dubuque;12;10;0;1;25;71;68

Lincoln;9;7;0;4;22;61;52

Cedar Rapids;10;10;0;1;21;45;50

Sioux City;9;12;0;1;19;57;59

D.M. Oak Leafs;9;12;0;0;18;49;58

Fremont;5;16;0;1;11;55;73

Ames;2;19;0;1;5;30;112

Mason City;2;21;0;1;5;43;107

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Des Moines Capitals 5, Mason City 1

JV: D.M. Capitals 7, Mason City 2

Omaha 5, Kansas City 4

JV: Omaha 4, Kansas City 1

Sioux City 5, Dubuque 0

JV: Dubuque 3, Sioux City 2

GAME TODAY

Fremont at Lincoln

GAME WEDNESDAY

Ames at Waterloo

GAMES FRIDAY

Des Moines Oak Leafs at Waterloo, 8 p.m.

Omaha at Lincoln

GAMES SATURDAY

Ames at Lincoln

Sioux City at Kansas City

Cedar Rapids at Quad City

Des Moines Oak Leafs at Mason City

GAMES SUNDAY

Ames at Lincoln

Sioux City at Kansas City

Omaha at Fremont

