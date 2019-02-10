Try 1 month for 99¢
EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;56;41;11;4;86;217;156

Toronto;55;34;18;3;71;195;157

Boston;56;31;17;8;70;162;145

Montreal;56;31;18;7;69;172;162

Buffalo;55;27;21;7;61;162;170

Florida;54;23;23;8;54;168;189

Detroit;56;21;28;7;49;156;186

Ottawa;55;21;29;5;47;172;201

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;55;33;16;6;72;160;133

Washington;55;30;18;7;67;186;176

Columbus;54;31;20;3;65;177;167

Pittsburgh;55;28;20;7;63;189;172

Carolina;56;28;22;6;62;163;163

Philadelphia;55;25;23;7;57;161;182

N.Y. Rangers;55;24;23;8;56;156;182

New Jersey;55;21;26;8;50;159;186

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;56;35;18;3;73;194;160

Nashville;58;33;20;5;71;180;151

Dallas;55;28;22;5;61;142;140

St. Louis;54;27;22;5;59;155;159

Minnesota;56;27;24;5;59;156;162

Colorado;55;22;22;11;55;180;183

Chicago;56;23;24;9;55;182;203

Pacific Division

Calgary;55;34;15;6;74;202;161

San Jose;56;33;16;7;73;203;175

Vegas;57;31;22;4;66;170;157

Vancouver;56;25;24;7;57;162;174

Edmonton;55;24;26;5;53;159;184

Arizona;55;24;26;5;53;145;161

Los Angeles;55;23;27;5;51;132;165

Anaheim;56;21;26;9;51;127;182

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Vancouver 4, Calgary 3, SO

Columbus 4, Vegas 3

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

St. Louis 5, Nashville 4, OT

New Jersey 3, Carolina 2

Boston 2, Colorado 1, OT

Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 1

Chicago 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Islanders 2, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Toronto 1

GAMES TODAY

Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Washington at Columbus, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;30;9;2;1;63;168;109

Chicago;26;14;1;0;53;161;134

Youngstown;21;16;1;3;46;137;154

Ced. Rapids;20;16;2;2;44;117;110

Dubuque;18;16;3;4;43;123;131

Central Ill.;17;21;2;1;37;131;149

Team USA;16;13;2;3;37;133;131

Green Bay;14;20;5;1;34;113;152

Madison;8;26;3;2;21;74;148

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;31;9;1;1;64;151;95

Waterloo;27;11;3;1;58;157;119

Sioux Falls;26;10;3;1;56;153;132

Des Moines;24;14;1;4;53;144;122

Fargo;22;15;2;2;48;127;123

Sioux City;19;14;5;2;45;127;124

Omaha;16;19;2;4;38;106;140

Lincoln;10;27;3;2;25;114;163

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT

Cedar Rapids 2, Dubuque 1, SO

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Omaha 2, Des Moines 1

GAME TODAY

Dubuque at Madison

GAME THURSDAY

Sioux City at Lincoln

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Team USA

Team USA at Youngstown

Muskegon at Chicago

Green Bay at Dubuque

Cedar Rapids at Madison

Tri-City at Central Illinois

Sioux City at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Youngstown

Sioux Falls at Muskegon

Team USA at Chicago

Lincoln at Fargo

Madison at Green Bay

Des Moines at Omaha

Tri-City at Central Illinois

Prep

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;25;0;0;1;51;146;20

Sioux City;22;3;3;0;47;108;36

Cedar Rapids;22;5;0;0;44;141;48

Omaha;21;6;1;0;43;101;69

Quad City;19;8;0;0;38;91;61

D.M. Oak Leafs;15;12;0;1;31;90;71

Kansas City;14;11;2;1;31;101;89

Lincoln;15;14;0;0;30;88;96

D.M. Capitals;13;12;2;0;28;101;76

Fremont;5;21;1;0;11;47;123

Mason City;3;23;1;0;7;46;139

Ames;2;24;2;0;6;39;154

Dubuque;2;23;1;0;5;30;147

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Omaha;26;2;0;0;52;129;45

D.M. Capitals;20;7;0;0;40;86;61

Waterloo;19;6;0;1;39;107;46

Quad City;17;10;0;0;34;92;72

Kansas City;17;11;0;0;34;77;63

Cedar Rapids;16;10;0;1;33;75;61

Lincoln;13;12;0;4;30;89;81

Dubuque;14;11;0;1;29;85;79

Sioux City;13;13;0;2;28;72;69

D.M. Oak Leafs;13;15;0;0;26;71;73

Fremont;6;18;0;3;15;64;83

Ames;2;25;0;1;5;30;163

Mason City;2;24;0;1;5;47;128

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT

Des Moines Oak Leafs 6, Fremont 4

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Omaha 6, Kansas City 5

JV: Omaha 4, Kansas City 3

Lincoln 1, Sioux City 0, OT

JV: Sioux City 3, Lincoln 1

Cedar Rapids 4, Quad City 1

JV: Cedar Rapids 1, Quad City 0

Des Moines Oak Leafs 4, Fremont 0

JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 2, Fremont 1, SO

GAME TODAY

Quad City at Dubuyque

GAME WEDNESDAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

Des Moines Capitals at Des Moines Oak Leafs

GAMES FRIDAY

Des Moines Oak Leafs at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Omaha at Sioux City

Fremont at Lincoln

Mason City at Ames

