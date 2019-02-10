NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;56;41;11;4;86;217;156
Toronto;55;34;18;3;71;195;157
Boston;56;31;17;8;70;162;145
Montreal;56;31;18;7;69;172;162
Buffalo;55;27;21;7;61;162;170
Florida;54;23;23;8;54;168;189
Detroit;56;21;28;7;49;156;186
Ottawa;55;21;29;5;47;172;201
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;55;33;16;6;72;160;133
Washington;55;30;18;7;67;186;176
Columbus;54;31;20;3;65;177;167
Pittsburgh;55;28;20;7;63;189;172
Carolina;56;28;22;6;62;163;163
Philadelphia;55;25;23;7;57;161;182
N.Y. Rangers;55;24;23;8;56;156;182
New Jersey;55;21;26;8;50;159;186
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;56;35;18;3;73;194;160
Nashville;58;33;20;5;71;180;151
Dallas;55;28;22;5;61;142;140
St. Louis;54;27;22;5;59;155;159
Minnesota;56;27;24;5;59;156;162
Colorado;55;22;22;11;55;180;183
Chicago;56;23;24;9;55;182;203
Pacific Division
Calgary;55;34;15;6;74;202;161
San Jose;56;33;16;7;73;203;175
Vegas;57;31;22;4;66;170;157
Vancouver;56;25;24;7;57;162;174
Edmonton;55;24;26;5;53;159;184
Arizona;55;24;26;5;53;145;161
Los Angeles;55;23;27;5;51;132;165
Anaheim;56;21;26;9;51;127;182
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Vancouver 4, Calgary 3, SO
Columbus 4, Vegas 3
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
St. Louis 5, Nashville 4, OT
New Jersey 3, Carolina 2
Boston 2, Colorado 1, OT
Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 1
Chicago 5, Detroit 2
N.Y. Islanders 2, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 5, Florida 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, Toronto 1
GAMES TODAY
Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Washington at Columbus, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Florida, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;30;9;2;1;63;168;109
Chicago;26;14;1;0;53;161;134
Youngstown;21;16;1;3;46;137;154
Ced. Rapids;20;16;2;2;44;117;110
Dubuque;18;16;3;4;43;123;131
Central Ill.;17;21;2;1;37;131;149
Team USA;16;13;2;3;37;133;131
Green Bay;14;20;5;1;34;113;152
Madison;8;26;3;2;21;74;148
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;31;9;1;1;64;151;95
Waterloo;27;11;3;1;58;157;119
Sioux Falls;26;10;3;1;56;153;132
Des Moines;24;14;1;4;53;144;122
Fargo;22;15;2;2;48;127;123
Sioux City;19;14;5;2;45;127;124
Omaha;16;19;2;4;38;106;140
Lincoln;10;27;3;2;25;114;163
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT
Cedar Rapids 2, Dubuque 1, SO
SUNDAY'S RESULT
Omaha 2, Des Moines 1
GAME TODAY
Dubuque at Madison
GAME THURSDAY
Sioux City at Lincoln
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Team USA
Team USA at Youngstown
Muskegon at Chicago
Green Bay at Dubuque
Cedar Rapids at Madison
Tri-City at Central Illinois
Sioux City at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.
Team USA at Youngstown
Sioux Falls at Muskegon
Team USA at Chicago
Lincoln at Fargo
Madison at Green Bay
Des Moines at Omaha
Tri-City at Central Illinois
Prep
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;25;0;0;1;51;146;20
Sioux City;22;3;3;0;47;108;36
Cedar Rapids;22;5;0;0;44;141;48
Omaha;21;6;1;0;43;101;69
Quad City;19;8;0;0;38;91;61
D.M. Oak Leafs;15;12;0;1;31;90;71
Kansas City;14;11;2;1;31;101;89
Lincoln;15;14;0;0;30;88;96
D.M. Capitals;13;12;2;0;28;101;76
Fremont;5;21;1;0;11;47;123
Mason City;3;23;1;0;7;46;139
Ames;2;24;2;0;6;39;154
Dubuque;2;23;1;0;5;30;147
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Omaha;26;2;0;0;52;129;45
D.M. Capitals;20;7;0;0;40;86;61
Waterloo;19;6;0;1;39;107;46
Quad City;17;10;0;0;34;92;72
Kansas City;17;11;0;0;34;77;63
Cedar Rapids;16;10;0;1;33;75;61
Lincoln;13;12;0;4;30;89;81
Dubuque;14;11;0;1;29;85;79
Sioux City;13;13;0;2;28;72;69
D.M. Oak Leafs;13;15;0;0;26;71;73
Fremont;6;18;0;3;15;64;83
Ames;2;25;0;1;5;30;163
Mason City;2;24;0;1;5;47;128
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT
Des Moines Oak Leafs 6, Fremont 4
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Omaha 6, Kansas City 5
JV: Omaha 4, Kansas City 3
Lincoln 1, Sioux City 0, OT
JV: Sioux City 3, Lincoln 1
Cedar Rapids 4, Quad City 1
JV: Cedar Rapids 1, Quad City 0
Des Moines Oak Leafs 4, Fremont 0
JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 2, Fremont 1, SO
GAME TODAY
Quad City at Dubuyque
GAME WEDNESDAY
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
Des Moines Capitals at Des Moines Oak Leafs
GAMES FRIDAY
Des Moines Oak Leafs at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Omaha at Sioux City
Fremont at Lincoln
Mason City at Ames
