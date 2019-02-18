Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;60;45;11;4;94;237;160

Boston;60;35;17;8;78;181;155

Toronto;58;36;19;3;75;206;164

Montreal;59;31;21;7;69;176;174

Buffalo;58;28;23;7;63;168;181

Florida;57;25;24;8;58;177;197

Detroit;60;23;29;8;54;168;199

Ottawa;59;22;32;5;49;186;219

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;58;35;17;6;76;169;138

Washington;60;33;20;7;73;202;191

Columbus;58;33;22;3;69;186;177

Pittsburgh;59;31;21;7;69;206;184

Carolina;59;31;22;6;68;173;165

Philadelphia;59;28;24;7;63;176;196

N.Y. Rangers;58;25;25;8;58;170;194

New Jersey;59;23;28;8;54;173;204

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;59;36;19;4;76;202;171

Nashville;61;34;22;5;73;186;160

St. Louis;58;31;22;5;67;174;162

Dallas;58;29;24;5;63;145;149

Minnesota;59;27;26;6;60;164;176

Colorado;59;24;24;11;59;189;192

Chicago;60;25;26;9;59;200;223

Pacific Division

Calgary;59;36;16;7;79;217;176

San Jose;60;35;17;8;78;219;190

Vegas;61;32;25;4;68;180;172

Vancouver;60;26;27;7;59;170;188

Arizona;59;26;28;5;57;154;172

Anaheim;59;23;27;9;55;133;187

Edmonton;58;24;29;5;53;163;195

Los Angeles;59;23;30;6;52;143;182

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Columbus 5, Chicago 2

San Jose 3, Vancouver 2

Vegas 5, Nashville 1

Boston 4, Los Angeles 2

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Rangers 5

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0

New Jersey 4, Buffalo 1

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 1

Florida 6, Montreal 3

Anaheim 5, Washington 2

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Calgary 5, Arizona 2

Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 1

Chicago 8, Ottawa 7

Colorado 3, Vegas 0

Boston 6, San Jose 5, OT

Washington 3, Los Angeles 2

GAMES TODAY

Buffalo at Florida, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Chicago at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;31;11;2;1;65;176;121

Chicago;27;15;1;0;55;169;142

Ced. Rapids;23;16;2;2;50;126;115

Dubuque;21;16;3;4;49;138;143

Youngstown;22;17;1;3;48;148;161

Team USA;19;14;2;3;43;151;145

Central Ill.;17;23;2;1;37;134;157

Green Bay;14;21;6;2;36;123;165

Madison;9;28;4;2;24;87;164

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;34;9;1;1;70;165;101

Waterloo;28;13;3;1;60;164;127

Sioux Falls;27;12;3;1;58;160;143

Des Moines;24;16;1;4;53;146;129

Fargo;24;15;2;2;52;137;125

Sioux City;21;14;5;2;49;132;126

Omaha;17;19;3;4;41;111;144

Lincoln;10;30;3;2;25;117;176

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Tri-City 6, Waterloo 3

Dubuque 4, Madison 3, OT

Sioux Falls 3, Muskegon 2

Cedar Rapids 3, Green Bay 2, SO

Fargo 4, Lincoln 1

GAME TODAY

Fargo at Sioux City

GAME THURSDAY

Muskegon at Central Illinois

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Lincoln, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Team USA

Sioux Falls at Sioux City

Youngstown at Des Moines

Cedar Rapids at Dubuque

Green Bay at Madison

Chicago at Tri-City

Fargo at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Sioux City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Muskegon

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

Youngstown at Des Moines

Central Illinois at Green Bay

Fargo at Lincoln

Omaha at Sioux Falls

Chicago at Tri-City

Prep

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

y-Waterloo;27;2;0;1;55;161;29

x-Sioux City;24;3;3;0;51;116;40

x-Cedar Rapids;25;5;0;0;50;160;53

x-Omaha;21;8;1;0;43;105;77

x-Quad City;21;9;0;0;42;102;67

Kansas City;15;12;2;1;33;104;96

Lincoln;16;14;0;0;32;91;98

D.M. Capitals;15;13;2;0;32;111;85

D.M. Oak Leafs;15;14;0;1;31;94;83

Mason City;6;23;1;0;13;59;146

Fremont;5;24;1;0;11;53;141

Ames;2;25;2;0;6;42;160

Dubuque;2;26;1;0;5;35;158

y-clinched regular-season championship. x-clinched tournament berth.

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

y-Omaha;28;2;0;0;56;143;48

x-Waterloo;22;7;0;1;45;121;54

x-D.M. Capitals;22;8;0;0;44;94;69

x-Cedar Rapids;17;10;0;3;37;79;66

x-Dubuque;17;11;0;1;35;103;83

x-Quad City;17;12;0;1;35;98;85

x-Kansas City;17;12;0;1;35;83;74

Lincoln;13;12;0;5;31;92;85

D.M. Oak Leafs;14;16;0;0;28;76;78

Sioux City;13;15;0;2;28;75;83

Fremont;9;18;0;3;21;73;89

Mason City;3;26;0;1;7;54;141

Ames;2;26;0;1;5;32;168

y-clinched regular-season championship. x-clinched tournament berth.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Kansas City 2, Waterloo 1

JV: Waterloo 6, Kansas City 5, SO

Cedar Rapids 8, Fremont 3

JV: Fremont 2, Cedar Rapids 1

Mason City 3, Dubuque 2

JV: Dubuque 4, Mason City 1

Quad City 4, Des Moines Capitals 1

JV: D.M. Capitals 4, Quad City 3, SO

Sioux City 4, Omaha 3

JV: Omaha 8, Sioux City 3

GAME WEDNESDAY

Ames at Cedar Rapids

GAMES FRIDAY

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

Lincoln at Omaha

Mason City at Ames

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Quad City, 5:30 p.m.

Sioux City at Fremont

Ames at Mason City

Kansas City at Des Moines Oak Leafs

Lincoln at Omaha

Des Moines Capitals at Dubuque

GAMES SUNDAY

Waterloo at Quad City, 11:30 a.m.

Sioux City at Fremont

Kansas City at Des Moines Oak Leafs

Des Moines Capitals at Dubuque

