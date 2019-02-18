NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;60;45;11;4;94;237;160
Boston;60;35;17;8;78;181;155
Toronto;58;36;19;3;75;206;164
Montreal;59;31;21;7;69;176;174
Buffalo;58;28;23;7;63;168;181
Florida;57;25;24;8;58;177;197
Detroit;60;23;29;8;54;168;199
Ottawa;59;22;32;5;49;186;219
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;58;35;17;6;76;169;138
Washington;60;33;20;7;73;202;191
Columbus;58;33;22;3;69;186;177
Pittsburgh;59;31;21;7;69;206;184
Carolina;59;31;22;6;68;173;165
Philadelphia;59;28;24;7;63;176;196
N.Y. Rangers;58;25;25;8;58;170;194
New Jersey;59;23;28;8;54;173;204
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;59;36;19;4;76;202;171
Nashville;61;34;22;5;73;186;160
St. Louis;58;31;22;5;67;174;162
Dallas;58;29;24;5;63;145;149
Minnesota;59;27;26;6;60;164;176
Colorado;59;24;24;11;59;189;192
Chicago;60;25;26;9;59;200;223
Pacific Division
Calgary;59;36;16;7;79;217;176
San Jose;60;35;17;8;78;219;190
Vegas;61;32;25;4;68;180;172
Vancouver;60;26;27;7;59;170;188
Arizona;59;26;28;5;57;154;172
Anaheim;59;23;27;9;55;133;187
Edmonton;58;24;29;5;53;163;195
Los Angeles;59;23;30;6;52;143;182
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Columbus 5, Chicago 2
San Jose 3, Vancouver 2
Vegas 5, Nashville 1
Boston 4, Los Angeles 2
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Rangers 5
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0
New Jersey 4, Buffalo 1
Philadelphia 3, Detroit 1
Florida 6, Montreal 3
Anaheim 5, Washington 2
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Calgary 5, Arizona 2
Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 1
Chicago 8, Ottawa 7
Colorado 3, Vegas 0
Boston 6, San Jose 5, OT
Washington 3, Los Angeles 2
GAMES TODAY
Buffalo at Florida, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Chicago at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Vegas, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;31;11;2;1;65;176;121
Chicago;27;15;1;0;55;169;142
Ced. Rapids;23;16;2;2;50;126;115
Dubuque;21;16;3;4;49;138;143
Youngstown;22;17;1;3;48;148;161
Team USA;19;14;2;3;43;151;145
Central Ill.;17;23;2;1;37;134;157
Green Bay;14;21;6;2;36;123;165
Madison;9;28;4;2;24;87;164
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;34;9;1;1;70;165;101
Waterloo;28;13;3;1;60;164;127
Sioux Falls;27;12;3;1;58;160;143
Des Moines;24;16;1;4;53;146;129
Fargo;24;15;2;2;52;137;125
Sioux City;21;14;5;2;49;132;126
Omaha;17;19;3;4;41;111;144
Lincoln;10;30;3;2;25;117;176
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Tri-City 6, Waterloo 3
Dubuque 4, Madison 3, OT
Sioux Falls 3, Muskegon 2
Cedar Rapids 3, Green Bay 2, SO
Fargo 4, Lincoln 1
GAME TODAY
Fargo at Sioux City
GAME THURSDAY
Muskegon at Central Illinois
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Lincoln, 7:05 p.m.
Muskegon at Team USA
Sioux Falls at Sioux City
Youngstown at Des Moines
Cedar Rapids at Dubuque
Green Bay at Madison
Chicago at Tri-City
Fargo at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Sioux City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Madison at Muskegon
Dubuque at Cedar Rapids
Youngstown at Des Moines
Central Illinois at Green Bay
Fargo at Lincoln
Omaha at Sioux Falls
Chicago at Tri-City
Prep
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
y-Waterloo;27;2;0;1;55;161;29
x-Sioux City;24;3;3;0;51;116;40
x-Cedar Rapids;25;5;0;0;50;160;53
x-Omaha;21;8;1;0;43;105;77
x-Quad City;21;9;0;0;42;102;67
Kansas City;15;12;2;1;33;104;96
Lincoln;16;14;0;0;32;91;98
D.M. Capitals;15;13;2;0;32;111;85
D.M. Oak Leafs;15;14;0;1;31;94;83
Mason City;6;23;1;0;13;59;146
Fremont;5;24;1;0;11;53;141
Ames;2;25;2;0;6;42;160
Dubuque;2;26;1;0;5;35;158
y-clinched regular-season championship. x-clinched tournament berth.
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
y-Omaha;28;2;0;0;56;143;48
x-Waterloo;22;7;0;1;45;121;54
x-D.M. Capitals;22;8;0;0;44;94;69
x-Cedar Rapids;17;10;0;3;37;79;66
x-Dubuque;17;11;0;1;35;103;83
x-Quad City;17;12;0;1;35;98;85
x-Kansas City;17;12;0;1;35;83;74
Lincoln;13;12;0;5;31;92;85
D.M. Oak Leafs;14;16;0;0;28;76;78
Sioux City;13;15;0;2;28;75;83
Fremont;9;18;0;3;21;73;89
Mason City;3;26;0;1;7;54;141
Ames;2;26;0;1;5;32;168
y-clinched regular-season championship. x-clinched tournament berth.
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Kansas City 2, Waterloo 1
JV: Waterloo 6, Kansas City 5, SO
Cedar Rapids 8, Fremont 3
JV: Fremont 2, Cedar Rapids 1
Mason City 3, Dubuque 2
JV: Dubuque 4, Mason City 1
Quad City 4, Des Moines Capitals 1
JV: D.M. Capitals 4, Quad City 3, SO
Sioux City 4, Omaha 3
JV: Omaha 8, Sioux City 3
GAME WEDNESDAY
Ames at Cedar Rapids
GAMES FRIDAY
Dubuque at Cedar Rapids
Lincoln at Omaha
Mason City at Ames
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Quad City, 5:30 p.m.
Sioux City at Fremont
Ames at Mason City
Kansas City at Des Moines Oak Leafs
Lincoln at Omaha
Des Moines Capitals at Dubuque
GAMES SUNDAY
Waterloo at Quad City, 11:30 a.m.
Sioux City at Fremont
Kansas City at Des Moines Oak Leafs
Des Moines Capitals at Dubuque
