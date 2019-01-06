NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;42;32;8;2;66;176;124
Toronto;41;27;12;2;56;152;113
Boston;42;24;14;4;52;122;110
Buffalo;42;22;14;6;50;120;120
Montreal;42;22;15;5;49;131;132
Florida;40;17;16;7;41;130;142
Detroit;44;16;21;7;39;124;151
Ottawa;43;15;23;5;35;136;172
Metropolitan Division
Washington;41;25;12;4;54;144;121
Pittsburgh;42;23;13;6;52;147;122
Columbus;41;24;14;3;51;135;126
N.Y. Islanders;40;23;13;4;50;121;107
Carolina;41;19;17;5;43;108;118
N.Y. Rangers;41;17;17;7;41;114;141
New Jersey;41;16;18;7;39;122;137
Philadelphia;41;15;20;6;36;116;148
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;41;26;13;2;54;139;116
Nashville;43;25;15;3;53;131;109
Colorado;42;20;14;8;48;144;129
Dallas;43;22;17;4;48;116;116
Minnesota;40;20;17;3;43;118;114
Chicago;44;16;21;7;39;128;159
St. Louis;39;16;19;4;36;110;129
Pacific Division
Calgary;43;26;13;4;56;153;123
Vegas;45;26;15;4;56;136;119
San Jose;43;23;13;7;53;150;135
Anaheim;43;19;17;7;45;104;127
Vancouver;45;20;21;4;44;128;143
Edmonton;42;20;19;3;43;118;131
Arizona;42;18;21;3;39;108;118
Los Angeles;43;17;23;3;37;98;127
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 0
San Jose 5, Tampa Bay 2
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Carolina 5, Ottawa 4
Arizona 5, N.Y. Rangers 0
Vegas 3, New Jersey 2
Washington 3, Detroit 2
Winnipeg 5, Dallas 1
Edmonton 4, Anaheim 0
Chicago 5, Pittsburgh 3
GAMES TODAY
Nashville at Toronto, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m.
Carolina vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;24;6;1;0;49;134;77
Chicago;17;12;1;0;35;110;104
Ced. Rapids;14;12;2;2;32;92;89
Central Ill.;15;13;2;0;32;105;104
Dubuque;13;12;3;3;32;101;105
Youngstown;14;12;0;3;31;96;107
Green Bay;11;15;3;1;26;87;111
Team USA;10;11;1;2;23;87;98
Madison;6;18;2;2;16;50;104
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;23;6;1;1;48;107;70
Des Moines;20;10;1;2;43;117;96
Waterloo;19;8;3;1;42;123;98
Sioux Falls;17;9;2;1;37;102;98
Sioux City;16;8;4;0;36;96;83
Fargo;16;10;1;2;35;94;88
Omaha;8;17;1;3;20;66;108
Lincoln;8;17;3;1;20;80;107
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Muskegon 4, Cedar Rapids 3, SO
Dubuque 2, Omaha 1, SO
GAMES THURSDAY
Sioux City at Fargo
Des Moines at Lincoln
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Central Illinois at Team USA
Youngstown at Chicago
Sioux City at Fargo
Dubuque at Green Bay
Des Moines at Lincoln
Omaha at Sioux Falls
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Central Illinois at Team USA
Youngstown at Muskegon
Madison at Cedar Rapids
Green Bay at Chicago
Omaha at Des Moines
Lincoln at Dubuque
Sioux City at Sioux Falls
GAMES SUNDAY
Central Illinois at Muskegon
Madison at Dubuque
Tri-City at Omaha
Prep
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;19;0;0;1;39;104;17
Quad City;17;3;0;0;34;71;32
Sioux City;14;2;2;0;30;68;24
Omaha;14;5;1;0;29;66;49
Kansas City;12;7;0;1;25;80;58
Cedar Rapids;12;5;0;0;24;76;34
D.M. Capitals;10;10;2;0;22;80;61
D.M. Oak Leafs;8;9;0;1;17;51;48
Lincoln;8;9;0;0;16;59;65
Fremont;3;15;1;0;7;33;95
Mason City;3;15;1;0;7;40;85
Ames;2;16;1;0;5;25;104
Dubuque;2;16;1;0;5;27;108
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Omaha;18;2;0;0;36;98;32
D.M. Capitals;16;6;0;0;32;65;52
Quad City;15;5;0;0;30;73;51
Kansas City;15;5;0;0;30;59;40
Waterloo;14;5;0;1;29;74;41
Lincoln;8;5;0;4;20;54;47
Dubuque;9;9;0;1;19;63;61
Cedar Rapids;8;8;0;1;17;39;41
D.M. Oak Leafs;8;10;0;0;16;40;49
Sioux City;7;10;0;1;15;43;52
Fremont;3;15;0;1;7;42;66
Ames;2;16;0;1;5;28;94
Mason City;1;17;0;1;3;31;83
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Kansas City 7, Fremont 0
JV: Kansas City 5, Fremont 2
Omaha 4, Mason City 2
JV: Omaha 4, Mason City 0
Quad City 2, Des Moines Oak Leafs 1
JV: Quad City 5, D.M. Oak Leafs 0
Cedar Rapids 4, Des Moines Capitals 1
JV: D.M. Capitals 2, Cedar Rapids 1
GAME TUESDAY
Des Moines Oak Leafs at Ames
GAME WEDNESDAY
Cedar Rapids at Dubuque
GAMES FRIDAY
Dubuque at Waterloo, 8 p.m.
Fremont at Ames
GAMES SATURDAY
Quad City at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Mason City at Sioux City
Cedar Rapids at Lincoln
Fremont at Ames
GAMES SUNDAY
Quad City at Waterloo, 11 a.m.
Cedar Rapids at Lincoln
Mason City at Sioux City
