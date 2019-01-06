Try 1 month for 99¢
NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;42;32;8;2;66;176;124

Toronto;41;27;12;2;56;152;113

Boston;42;24;14;4;52;122;110

Buffalo;42;22;14;6;50;120;120

Montreal;42;22;15;5;49;131;132

Florida;40;17;16;7;41;130;142

Detroit;44;16;21;7;39;124;151

Ottawa;43;15;23;5;35;136;172

Metropolitan Division

Washington;41;25;12;4;54;144;121

Pittsburgh;42;23;13;6;52;147;122

Columbus;41;24;14;3;51;135;126

N.Y. Islanders;40;23;13;4;50;121;107

Carolina;41;19;17;5;43;108;118

N.Y. Rangers;41;17;17;7;41;114;141

New Jersey;41;16;18;7;39;122;137

Philadelphia;41;15;20;6;36;116;148

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;41;26;13;2;54;139;116

Nashville;43;25;15;3;53;131;109

Colorado;42;20;14;8;48;144;129

Dallas;43;22;17;4;48;116;116

Minnesota;40;20;17;3;43;118;114

Chicago;44;16;21;7;39;128;159

St. Louis;39;16;19;4;36;110;129

Pacific Division

Calgary;43;26;13;4;56;153;123

Vegas;45;26;15;4;56;136;119

San Jose;43;23;13;7;53;150;135

Anaheim;43;19;17;7;45;104;127

Vancouver;45;20;21;4;44;128;143

Edmonton;42;20;19;3;43;118;131

Arizona;42;18;21;3;39;108;118

Los Angeles;43;17;23;3;37;98;127

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 0

San Jose 5, Tampa Bay 2

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Carolina 5, Ottawa 4

Arizona 5, N.Y. Rangers 0

Vegas 3, New Jersey 2

Washington 3, Detroit 2

Winnipeg 5, Dallas 1

Edmonton 4, Anaheim 0

Chicago 5, Pittsburgh 3

GAMES TODAY

Nashville at Toronto, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m.

Carolina vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;24;6;1;0;49;134;77

Chicago;17;12;1;0;35;110;104

Ced. Rapids;14;12;2;2;32;92;89

Central Ill.;15;13;2;0;32;105;104

Dubuque;13;12;3;3;32;101;105

Youngstown;14;12;0;3;31;96;107

Green Bay;11;15;3;1;26;87;111

Team USA;10;11;1;2;23;87;98

Madison;6;18;2;2;16;50;104

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;23;6;1;1;48;107;70

Des Moines;20;10;1;2;43;117;96

Waterloo;19;8;3;1;42;123;98

Sioux Falls;17;9;2;1;37;102;98

Sioux City;16;8;4;0;36;96;83

Fargo;16;10;1;2;35;94;88

Omaha;8;17;1;3;20;66;108

Lincoln;8;17;3;1;20;80;107

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Muskegon 4, Cedar Rapids 3, SO

Dubuque 2, Omaha 1, SO

GAMES THURSDAY

Sioux City at Fargo

Des Moines at Lincoln

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Central Illinois at Team USA

Youngstown at Chicago

Sioux City at Fargo

Dubuque at Green Bay

Des Moines at Lincoln

Omaha at Sioux Falls

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Central Illinois at Team USA

Youngstown at Muskegon

Madison at Cedar Rapids

Green Bay at Chicago

Omaha at Des Moines

Lincoln at Dubuque

Sioux City at Sioux Falls

GAMES SUNDAY

Central Illinois at Muskegon

Madison at Dubuque

Tri-City at Omaha

Prep

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;19;0;0;1;39;104;17

Quad City;17;3;0;0;34;71;32

Sioux City;14;2;2;0;30;68;24

Omaha;14;5;1;0;29;66;49

Kansas City;12;7;0;1;25;80;58

Cedar Rapids;12;5;0;0;24;76;34

D.M. Capitals;10;10;2;0;22;80;61

D.M. Oak Leafs;8;9;0;1;17;51;48

Lincoln;8;9;0;0;16;59;65

Fremont;3;15;1;0;7;33;95

Mason City;3;15;1;0;7;40;85

Ames;2;16;1;0;5;25;104

Dubuque;2;16;1;0;5;27;108

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Omaha;18;2;0;0;36;98;32

D.M. Capitals;16;6;0;0;32;65;52

Quad City;15;5;0;0;30;73;51

Kansas City;15;5;0;0;30;59;40

Waterloo;14;5;0;1;29;74;41

Lincoln;8;5;0;4;20;54;47

Dubuque;9;9;0;1;19;63;61

Cedar Rapids;8;8;0;1;17;39;41

D.M. Oak Leafs;8;10;0;0;16;40;49

Sioux City;7;10;0;1;15;43;52

Fremont;3;15;0;1;7;42;66

Ames;2;16;0;1;5;28;94

Mason City;1;17;0;1;3;31;83

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Kansas City 7, Fremont 0

JV: Kansas City 5, Fremont 2

Omaha 4, Mason City 2

JV: Omaha 4, Mason City 0

Quad City 2, Des Moines Oak Leafs 1

JV: Quad City 5, D.M. Oak Leafs 0

Cedar Rapids 4, Des Moines Capitals 1

JV: D.M. Capitals 2, Cedar Rapids 1

GAME TUESDAY

Des Moines Oak Leafs at Ames

GAME WEDNESDAY

Cedar Rapids at Dubuque

GAMES FRIDAY

Dubuque at Waterloo, 8 p.m.

Fremont at Ames

GAMES SATURDAY

Quad City at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Mason City at Sioux City

Cedar Rapids at Lincoln

Fremont at Ames

GAMES SUNDAY

Quad City at Waterloo, 11 a.m.

Cedar Rapids at Lincoln

Mason City at Sioux City

