NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;31;23;7;1;47;124;88

Toronto;30;20;9;1;41;109;84

Buffalo;30;17;9;4;38;91;88

Boston;30;16;10;4;36;81;76

Montreal;30;15;10;5;35;96;94

Detroit;30;13;13;4;30;88;100

Ottawa;31;13;14;4;30;105;122

Florida;28;11;11;6;28;93;101

Metropolitan Division

Washington;29;17;9;3;37;106;90

Columbus;29;16;11;2;34;100;99

N.Y. Islanders;28;14;11;3;31;82;83

N.Y. Rangers;29;14;12;3;31;85;92

Carolina;28;13;11;4;30;71;77

Pittsburgh;28;12;10;6;30;96;91

Philadelphia;28;12;13;3;27;86;101

New Jersey;28;10;12;6;26;86;100

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;30;19;10;1;39;95;77

Colorado;30;17;8;5;39;108;88

Winnipeg;29;18;9;2;38;101;80

Dallas;30;16;11;3;35;83;78

Minnesota;29;15;12;2;32;88;87

St. Louis;28;10;14;4;24;78;94

Chicago;31;9;17;5;23;84;115

Pacific Division

Calgary;31;19;10;2;40;107;85

Anaheim;32;16;11;5;37;81;94

San Jose;31;15;11;5;35;97;96

Vegas;32;17;14;1;35;96;91

Edmonton;30;16;12;2;34;82;87

Vancouver;32;13;16;3;29;95;109

Arizona;28;13;13;2;28;73;76

Los Angeles;30;11;18;1;23;67;91

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT

Calgary 5, Nashville 2

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Vancouver 6, St. Louis 1

Winnipeg 7, Philadelphia 1

Boston 2, Ottawa 1, OT

Montreal 3, Chicago 2

Anaheim 6, New Jersey 5, SO

Edmonton 1, Calgary 0

Vegas 4, Dallas 2

GAMES TODAY

Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Toronto at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 8 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;19;4;0;0;38;113;59

Chicago;13;8;1;0;27;74;75

Dubuque;10;9;2;2;24;80;80

Central Ill.;11;12;2;0;24;85;89

Green Bay;10;10;2;1;23;72;82

Ced. Rapids;10;11;2;1;23;72;78

Youngstown;9;9;0;3;21;66;76

Team USA;8;9;1;2;19;72;79

Madison;6;12;1;2;15;39;72

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;17;5;1;0;35;76;49

Des Moines;15;8;1;1;32;90;78

Waterloo;14;6;3;1;32;93;73

Sioux City;13;5;3;0;29;74;58

Fargo;12;8;1;2;27;72;74

Sioux Falls;10;7;2;1;23;66;74

Lincoln;7;11;3;1;18;60;79

Omaha;7;13;0;2;16;56;85

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Omaha 4, Central Illinois 3

GAME TUESDAY

Fargo at Sioux City

GAMES THURSDAY

Lincoln at Tri-City

Dubuque at Sioux Falls

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Lincoln, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Youngstown

Dubuque at Sioux City

Central Illinois at Des Moines

Cedar Rapids at Madison

Green Bay at Sioux Falls

Muskegon at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Madison, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Youngstown

Dubuque at Sioux City

Central Illinois at Cedar Rapids

Tri-City at Fargo

Des Moines at Lincoln

Muskegon at Omaha

Green Bay at Sioux Falls

GAMES SUNDAY

Chicago at Youngstown

Tri-City at Fargo

Prep

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;13;0;0;1;27;71;13

Quad City;11;3;0;0;22;41;24

Sioux City;10;2;1;0;21;46;15

Cedar Rapids;10;3;0;0;20;66;25

D.M. Capitals;7;6;1;0;15;55;36

D.M. Oak Leafs;6;7;0;1;13;40;41

Kansas City;6;5;0;1;13;41;42

Lincoln;6;5;0;0;12;40;36

Omaha;5;5;1;0;11;31;39

Fremont;3;7;1;0;7;23;43

Mason City;2;8;0;0;4;24;53

Dubuque;1;10;1;0;3;20;74

Ames;0;10;0;1;1;8;65

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Quad City;11;3;0;0;22;49;34

D.M. Capitals;10;4;0;0;20;41;29

Omaha;9;2;0;0;18;36;21

Waterloo;8;5;0;1;17;48;31

Cedar Rapids;6;5;0;0;12;26;28

Kansas City;7;5;0;0;14;30;25

Sioux City;7;6;0;0;14;33;31

D.M. Oak Leafs;7;7;0;0;14;36;37

Dubuque;5;6;0;1;11;29;34

Lincoln;4;4;0;3;11;31;34

Ames;2;8;0;1;5;17;41

Fremont;1;9;0;1;3;18;36

Mason City;1;8;0;1;3;22;39

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Cedar Rapids 3, Des Moines Oak Leafs 0

JV: Cedar Rapids 4, D.M. Oak Leafs 1

Quad City 5, Lincoln 2

JV: Quad City 4, Lincoln 3, SO

Des Moines Capitals 2, Fremont 1

JV: D.M. Capitals 4, Fremont 2

Kansas City 3, Ames 1

JV: Kansas City 2, Ames 0

GAME WEDNESDAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 8 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Mason City at Des Moines Oak Leafs

Dubuque at Ames

GAMES SATURDAY

Kansas City at Sioux City

Dubuque at Ames

Omaha at Des Moines Capitals

Lincoln at Mason City

Fremont at Quad City

GAMES SUNDAY

Lincoln at Mason City

Fremont at Quad City

Kansas City at Sioux City

Omaha at Des Moines Capitals

