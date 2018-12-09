NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;31;23;7;1;47;124;88
Toronto;30;20;9;1;41;109;84
Buffalo;30;17;9;4;38;91;88
Boston;30;16;10;4;36;81;76
Montreal;30;15;10;5;35;96;94
Detroit;30;13;13;4;30;88;100
Ottawa;31;13;14;4;30;105;122
Florida;28;11;11;6;28;93;101
Metropolitan Division
Washington;29;17;9;3;37;106;90
Columbus;29;16;11;2;34;100;99
N.Y. Islanders;28;14;11;3;31;82;83
N.Y. Rangers;29;14;12;3;31;85;92
Carolina;28;13;11;4;30;71;77
Pittsburgh;28;12;10;6;30;96;91
Philadelphia;28;12;13;3;27;86;101
New Jersey;28;10;12;6;26;86;100
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;30;19;10;1;39;95;77
Colorado;30;17;8;5;39;108;88
Winnipeg;29;18;9;2;38;101;80
Dallas;30;16;11;3;35;83;78
Minnesota;29;15;12;2;32;88;87
St. Louis;28;10;14;4;24;78;94
Chicago;31;9;17;5;23;84;115
Pacific Division
Calgary;31;19;10;2;40;107;85
Anaheim;32;16;11;5;37;81;94
San Jose;31;15;11;5;35;97;96
Vegas;32;17;14;1;35;96;91
Edmonton;30;16;12;2;34;82;87
Vancouver;32;13;16;3;29;95;109
Arizona;28;13;13;2;28;73;76
Los Angeles;30;11;18;1;23;67;91
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT
Calgary 5, Nashville 2
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Vancouver 6, St. Louis 1
Winnipeg 7, Philadelphia 1
Boston 2, Ottawa 1, OT
Montreal 3, Chicago 2
Anaheim 6, New Jersey 5, SO
Edmonton 1, Calgary 0
Vegas 4, Dallas 2
GAMES TODAY
Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
New Jersey at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Toronto at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Montreal at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Florida at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Colorado, 8 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;19;4;0;0;38;113;59
Chicago;13;8;1;0;27;74;75
Dubuque;10;9;2;2;24;80;80
Central Ill.;11;12;2;0;24;85;89
Green Bay;10;10;2;1;23;72;82
Ced. Rapids;10;11;2;1;23;72;78
Youngstown;9;9;0;3;21;66;76
Team USA;8;9;1;2;19;72;79
Madison;6;12;1;2;15;39;72
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;17;5;1;0;35;76;49
Des Moines;15;8;1;1;32;90;78
Waterloo;14;6;3;1;32;93;73
Sioux City;13;5;3;0;29;74;58
Fargo;12;8;1;2;27;72;74
Sioux Falls;10;7;2;1;23;66;74
Lincoln;7;11;3;1;18;60;79
Omaha;7;13;0;2;16;56;85
SUNDAY'S RESULT
Omaha 4, Central Illinois 3
GAME TUESDAY
Fargo at Sioux City
GAMES THURSDAY
Lincoln at Tri-City
Dubuque at Sioux Falls
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Lincoln, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Youngstown
Dubuque at Sioux City
Central Illinois at Des Moines
Cedar Rapids at Madison
Green Bay at Sioux Falls
Muskegon at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Madison, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Youngstown
Dubuque at Sioux City
Central Illinois at Cedar Rapids
Tri-City at Fargo
Des Moines at Lincoln
Muskegon at Omaha
Green Bay at Sioux Falls
GAMES SUNDAY
Chicago at Youngstown
Tri-City at Fargo
Prep
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;13;0;0;1;27;71;13
Quad City;11;3;0;0;22;41;24
Sioux City;10;2;1;0;21;46;15
Cedar Rapids;10;3;0;0;20;66;25
D.M. Capitals;7;6;1;0;15;55;36
D.M. Oak Leafs;6;7;0;1;13;40;41
Kansas City;6;5;0;1;13;41;42
Lincoln;6;5;0;0;12;40;36
Omaha;5;5;1;0;11;31;39
Fremont;3;7;1;0;7;23;43
Mason City;2;8;0;0;4;24;53
Dubuque;1;10;1;0;3;20;74
Ames;0;10;0;1;1;8;65
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Quad City;11;3;0;0;22;49;34
D.M. Capitals;10;4;0;0;20;41;29
Omaha;9;2;0;0;18;36;21
Waterloo;8;5;0;1;17;48;31
Cedar Rapids;6;5;0;0;12;26;28
Kansas City;7;5;0;0;14;30;25
Sioux City;7;6;0;0;14;33;31
D.M. Oak Leafs;7;7;0;0;14;36;37
Dubuque;5;6;0;1;11;29;34
Lincoln;4;4;0;3;11;31;34
Ames;2;8;0;1;5;17;41
Fremont;1;9;0;1;3;18;36
Mason City;1;8;0;1;3;22;39
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Cedar Rapids 3, Des Moines Oak Leafs 0
JV: Cedar Rapids 4, D.M. Oak Leafs 1
Quad City 5, Lincoln 2
JV: Quad City 4, Lincoln 3, SO
Des Moines Capitals 2, Fremont 1
JV: D.M. Capitals 4, Fremont 2
Kansas City 3, Ames 1
JV: Kansas City 2, Ames 0
GAME WEDNESDAY
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 8 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Mason City at Des Moines Oak Leafs
Dubuque at Ames
GAMES SATURDAY
Kansas City at Sioux City
Dubuque at Ames
Omaha at Des Moines Capitals
Lincoln at Mason City
Fremont at Quad City
GAMES SUNDAY
Lincoln at Mason City
Fremont at Quad City
Kansas City at Sioux City
Omaha at Des Moines Capitals
