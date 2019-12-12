clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;33;20;7;6;46;111;84

Buffalo;33;16;11;6;38;105;100

Montreal;32;15;11;6;36;104;105

Tampa Bay;30;16;11;3;35;108;95

Florida;31;15;11;5;35;107;104

Toronto;33;15;14;4;34;106;108

Ottawa;32;13;17;2;28;86;100

Detroit;33;8;22;3;19;72;131

Metropolitan Division

Washington;33;23;5;5;51;120;95

N.Y. Islanders;30;21;7;2;44;89;70

Carolina;32;19;11;2;40;103;86

Pittsburgh;32;18;10;4;40;105;85

Philadelphia;31;17;9;5;39;97;88

N.Y. Rangers;31;16;12;3;35;100;97

Columbus;31;12;14;5;29;76;94

New Jersey;30;9;16;5;23;74;111

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;33;19;8;6;44;98;90

Colorado;31;20;8;3;43;114;85

Winnipeg;32;19;11;2;40;94;88

Dallas;32;18;11;3;39;84;76

Minnesota;32;15;12;5;35;98;106

Nashville;30;14;11;5;33;101;97

Chicago;32;12;14;6;30;86;103

Pacific Division

Arizona;34;19;11;4;42;96;82

Edmonton;34;18;12;4;40;105;105

Calgary;34;18;12;4;40;95;100

Vegas;34;16;13;5;37;100;98

Vancouver;32;16;12;4;36;105;95

San Jose;34;15;17;2;32;92;120

Anaheim;32;13;15;4;30;83;94

Los Angeles;33;13;18;2;28;82;104

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Buffalo 4, Nashville 3

N.Y. Islanders 3, Florida 1

Pittsburgh 1, Columbus 0, OT

Detroit 5, Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 4, Vegas 2

Minnesota 6, Edmonton 5

Calgary 4, Toronto 2

Arizona 5, Chicago 2

Los Angeles 2, Anaheim 1

Vancouver 1, Carolina 0, OT

N.Y. Rangers 6, San Jose 3

GAMES TODAY

Vegas at Dallas, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 8 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, noon

Columbus at Ottawa, noon

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;16;5;1;0;33;68;51

Lincoln;11;8;1;2;25;81;81

Fargo;12;7;1;0;25;61;61

Des Moines;10;10;1;2;23;78;83

Omaha;9;7;5;0;23;61;57

Tri-City;10;11;2;1;23;62;72

Sioux City;8;11;3;0;19;61;72

Sioux Falls;7;11;3;0;17;57;81

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Team USA;18;7;0;0;36;108;86

Chicago;17;4;1;0;35;106;68

Dubuque;16;3;1;0;33;68;41

Youngstown;11;8;4;0;26;75;88

Green Bay;11;8;1;3;26;82;67

Ced. Rapids;10;11;1;0;21;77;67

Muskegon;9;12;2;0;20;76;86

Madison;3;19;1;0;7;55;115

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Fargo 3, Sioux City 2

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Muskegon

Tri-City at Chicago

Dubuque at Green Bay

Youngstown at Madison

Fargo at Sioux City

Des Moines at Lincoln

Cedar Rapids at Sioux Falls

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Chicago

Green Bay at Dubuque

Youngstown at Madison

Cedar Rapids at Sioux City

Des Moines at Lincoln

Fargo at Sioux Falls

Prep

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Sioux City;11;2;0;1;23;82;14

Waterloo;9;1;1;0;19;56;25

Kansas City;9;1;0;0;18;54;14

D.M. Oak Leafs;9;4;0;0;18;68;37

Lincoln;8;2;0;1;17;53;35

D.M. Capitals;7;2;0;0;14;48;15

Ced. Rapids;7;4;0;0;14;47;31

Omaha;6;4;0;1;13;57;28

Quad City;6;5;0;1;13;38;26

Dubuque;6;8;0;0;12;42;66

Ames;1;11;0;1;3;14;83

Mason City;1;12;0;0;2;29;79

Fremont;1;9;0;0;2;14;47

Boji;0;10;0;0;0;4;106

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Waterloo;9;0;0;2;20;54;20

Kansas City;9;1;0;0;18;52;14

D.M. Oak Leafs;9;4;0;0;18;51;29

D.M. Capitals;8;1;0;0;16;27;8

Lincoln;8;3;0;0;16;47;28

Sioux City;7;6;0;1;15;45;47

Dubuque;7;7;0;0;14;43;45

Quad City;6;5;0;1;13;40;34

Omaha;5;5;0;1;11;32;23

Fremont;5;4;0;1;11;23;30

Ced. Rapids;4;5;0;2;10;30;39

Mason City;4;8;0;1;9;31;47

Boji;0;10;0;0;0;14;63

Ames;0;13;0;0;0;13;75

GAMES TODAY

Mason City at Waterloo, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Des Moines Capitals

Omaha at Sioux City

Lincoln at Fremont

Des Moines Oak Leafs at Ames

GAMES SATURDAY

Des Moines Oak Leafs at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Omaha at Sioux City

Kansas City at Ames

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

Des Moines Capitals at Mason City

Quad City at Fremont

GAMES SUNDAY

Quad City at Fremont

Kansas City at Ames

Lincoln at Omaha

