NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;33;20;7;6;46;111;84
Buffalo;33;16;11;6;38;105;100
Montreal;32;15;11;6;36;104;105
Tampa Bay;30;16;11;3;35;108;95
Florida;31;15;11;5;35;107;104
Toronto;33;15;14;4;34;106;108
Ottawa;32;13;17;2;28;86;100
Detroit;33;8;22;3;19;72;131
Metropolitan Division
Washington;33;23;5;5;51;120;95
N.Y. Islanders;30;21;7;2;44;89;70
Carolina;32;19;11;2;40;103;86
Pittsburgh;32;18;10;4;40;105;85
Philadelphia;31;17;9;5;39;97;88
N.Y. Rangers;31;16;12;3;35;100;97
Columbus;31;12;14;5;29;76;94
New Jersey;30;9;16;5;23;74;111
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;33;19;8;6;44;98;90
Colorado;31;20;8;3;43;114;85
Winnipeg;32;19;11;2;40;94;88
Dallas;32;18;11;3;39;84;76
Minnesota;32;15;12;5;35;98;106
Nashville;30;14;11;5;33;101;97
Chicago;32;12;14;6;30;86;103
Pacific Division
Arizona;34;19;11;4;42;96;82
Edmonton;34;18;12;4;40;105;105
Calgary;34;18;12;4;40;95;100
Vegas;34;16;13;5;37;100;98
Vancouver;32;16;12;4;36;105;95
San Jose;34;15;17;2;32;92;120
Anaheim;32;13;15;4;30;83;94
Los Angeles;33;13;18;2;28;82;104
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Buffalo 4, Nashville 3
N.Y. Islanders 3, Florida 1
Pittsburgh 1, Columbus 0, OT
Detroit 5, Winnipeg 2
St. Louis 4, Vegas 2
Minnesota 6, Edmonton 5
Calgary 4, Toronto 2
Arizona 5, Chicago 2
Los Angeles 2, Anaheim 1
Vancouver 1, Carolina 0, OT
N.Y. Rangers 6, San Jose 3
GAMES TODAY
Vegas at Dallas, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Colorado, 8 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, noon
Columbus at Ottawa, noon
N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 3 p.m.
Carolina at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;16;5;1;0;33;68;51
Lincoln;11;8;1;2;25;81;81
Fargo;12;7;1;0;25;61;61
Des Moines;10;10;1;2;23;78;83
Omaha;9;7;5;0;23;61;57
Tri-City;10;11;2;1;23;62;72
Sioux City;8;11;3;0;19;61;72
Sioux Falls;7;11;3;0;17;57;81
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Team USA;18;7;0;0;36;108;86
Chicago;17;4;1;0;35;106;68
Dubuque;16;3;1;0;33;68;41
Youngstown;11;8;4;0;26;75;88
Green Bay;11;8;1;3;26;82;67
Ced. Rapids;10;11;1;0;21;77;67
Muskegon;9;12;2;0;20;76;86
Madison;3;19;1;0;7;55;115
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Fargo 3, Sioux City 2
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.
Team USA at Muskegon
Tri-City at Chicago
Dubuque at Green Bay
Youngstown at Madison
Fargo at Sioux City
Des Moines at Lincoln
Cedar Rapids at Sioux Falls
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Chicago
Green Bay at Dubuque
Youngstown at Madison
Cedar Rapids at Sioux City
Des Moines at Lincoln
Fargo at Sioux Falls
Prep
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Sioux City;11;2;0;1;23;82;14
Waterloo;9;1;1;0;19;56;25
Kansas City;9;1;0;0;18;54;14
D.M. Oak Leafs;9;4;0;0;18;68;37
Lincoln;8;2;0;1;17;53;35
D.M. Capitals;7;2;0;0;14;48;15
Ced. Rapids;7;4;0;0;14;47;31
Omaha;6;4;0;1;13;57;28
Quad City;6;5;0;1;13;38;26
Dubuque;6;8;0;0;12;42;66
Ames;1;11;0;1;3;14;83
Mason City;1;12;0;0;2;29;79
Fremont;1;9;0;0;2;14;47
Boji;0;10;0;0;0;4;106
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Waterloo;9;0;0;2;20;54;20
Kansas City;9;1;0;0;18;52;14
D.M. Oak Leafs;9;4;0;0;18;51;29
D.M. Capitals;8;1;0;0;16;27;8
Lincoln;8;3;0;0;16;47;28
Sioux City;7;6;0;1;15;45;47
Dubuque;7;7;0;0;14;43;45
Quad City;6;5;0;1;13;40;34
Omaha;5;5;0;1;11;32;23
Fremont;5;4;0;1;11;23;30
Ced. Rapids;4;5;0;2;10;30;39
Mason City;4;8;0;1;9;31;47
Boji;0;10;0;0;0;14;63
Ames;0;13;0;0;0;13;75
GAMES TODAY
Mason City at Waterloo, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Des Moines Capitals
Omaha at Sioux City
Lincoln at Fremont
Des Moines Oak Leafs at Ames
GAMES SATURDAY
Des Moines Oak Leafs at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Omaha at Sioux City
Kansas City at Ames
Dubuque at Cedar Rapids
Des Moines Capitals at Mason City
Quad City at Fremont
GAMES SUNDAY
Quad City at Fremont
Kansas City at Ames
Lincoln at Omaha
