NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;27;19;7;1;39;103;79

Toronto;27;19;8;0;38;98;70

Buffalo;27;17;7;3;37;85;76

Boston;26;14;8;4;32;71;64

Montreal;27;12;10;5;29;83;88

Detroit;27;12;12;3;27;76;87

Ottawa;27;12;12;3;27;98;109

Florida;25;10;10;5;25;82;91

Metropolitan Division

Washington;26;15;8;3;33;95;83

Columbus;26;15;9;2;32;90;83

N.Y. Islanders;25;13;9;3;29;76;72

N.Y. Rangers;28;13;12;3;29;80;88

Carolina;26;13;9;4;28;66;71

Pittsburgh;25;10;10;5;25;83;84

Philadelphia;25;11;12;2;24;76;88

New Jersey;25;9;11;5;23;74;86

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT; Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;27;18;8;1;37;88;66

Colorado;27;16;6;5;37;99;73

Winnipeg;26;16;8;2;34;91;77

Dallas;27;14;10;3;31;74;71

Minnesota;26;14;10;2;30;83;76

Chicago;28;9;14;5;23;77;104

St. Louis;25;9;13;3;21;74;85

Pacific Division

Calgary;27;16;9;2;34;91;76

Anaheim;29;14;10;5;33;70;83

San Jose;28;13;10;5;31;85;89

Vegas;28;14;13;1;29;82;78

Edmonton;26;13;11;2;28;70;79

Arizona;25;12;11;2;26;66;66

Vancouver;29;11;15;3;25;82;102

Los Angeles;27;10;16;1;21;58;82

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT

Edmonton 2, Vegas 1

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Anaheim 6, Washington 5

Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

San Jose 3, Montreal 1

Colorado 2, Detroit 0

Calgary 3, Chicago 2

Los Angeles 2, Carolina 0

GAMES TODAY

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;18;3;0;0;36;107;53

Central Ill.;11;11;2;0;24;82;85

Chicago;11;7;1;0;23;68;69

Ced. Rapids;10;9;2;0;22;67;68

Dubuque;9;9;1;2;21;74;74

Green Bay;8;10;2;1;19;62;80

Youngstown;8;9;0;3;19;61;72

Team USA;8;9;0;2;18;68;74

Madison;6;10;1;2;15;36;58

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;16;4;1;0;33;70;43

Sioux City;13;4;2;0;28;72;51

Waterloo;12;6;3;1;28;82;69

Des Moines;12;8;1;1;26;79;71

Fargo;11;7;1;2;25;66;68

Sioux Falls;9;7;1;1;20;57;68

Lincoln;6;10;3;1;16;56;75

Omaha;6;12;0;2;14;51;80

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Muskegon 5, Dubuque 4

Madison 3, Central Illinois 1

GAMES TUESDAY

Cedar Rapids at Chicago

Des Moines at Sioux Falls

GAMES FRIDAY

Madison at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Dubuque at Muskegon

Green Bay at Cedar Rapids

Chicago at Des Moines

Sioux City at Lincoln

Fargo at Tri-City

GAMES SATURDAY

Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Dubuque at Muskegon

Sioux Falls at Sioux City

Omaha at Chicago

Madison at Green Bay

Des Moines at Lincoln

Fargo at Tri-City

GAME SUNDAY

Omaha at Central Illinois

Prep

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;12;0;0;1;25;62;13

Sioux City;9;2;1;0;19;43;14

Quad City;8;3;0;0;16;31;21

Cedar Rapids;7;3;0;0;14;53;22

D.M. Oak Leafs;6;5;0;1;13;39;33

Lincoln;6;3;0;0;12;37;27

D.M. Capitals;5;5;1;0;11;46;30

Omaha;5;4;1;0;11;30;36

Kansas City;4;5;0;1;9;34;38

Fremont;3;5;1;0;7;22;36

Mason City;2;8;0;0;4;24;53

Dubuque;1;8;1;0;3;20;64

Ames;0;9;0;0;0;4;58

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;8;4;0;1;17;46;28

Omaha;8;2;0;0;16;31;18

D.M. Capitals;8;3;0;0;16;32;21

Quad City;8;3;0;0;16;38;28

Sioux City;7;5;0;0;14;30;26

D.M. Oak Leafs;7;5;0;0;14;33;30

Kansas City;5;5;0;0;10;25;25

Cedar Rapids;5;5;0;0;10;23;27

Lincoln;4;3;0;2;10;28;27

Dubuque;4;6;0;0;8;23;28

Ames;2;6;0;1;5;17;36

Fremont;1;7;0;1;3;13;28

Mason City;1;8;0;1;3;22;39

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Sioux City 2, Waterloo 1, SO

JV: Sioux City 5, Waterloo 4, SO

Quad City 4, Mason City 1

JV: Quad City 6, Mason City 4

Lincoln 4, Des Moines Oak Leafs 3, SO

JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 3, Lincoln 2, SO

Cedar Rapids 4, Omaha 1

JV: Cedar Rapids 5, Omaha 3

Kansas City 8, Des Moines Capitals 7, OT

JV: D.M. Capitals 5, Kansas City 2

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Quad City at Dubuque

Des Moines Capitals at Cedar Rapids

GAME FRIDAY

Waterloo at Dubuque

GAMES SATURDAY

Omaha at Sioux City

Cedar Rapids at Des Moines Oak Leafs

Kansas City at Ames

Fremont at Des Moines Capitals

Lincoln at Quad City

GAMES SUNDAY

Cedar Rapids at Des Moines Oak Leafs

Lincoln at Quad City

Fremont at Des Moines Capitals

Kansas City at Ames

