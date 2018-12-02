NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;27;19;7;1;39;103;79
Toronto;27;19;8;0;38;98;70
Buffalo;27;17;7;3;37;85;76
Boston;26;14;8;4;32;71;64
Montreal;27;12;10;5;29;83;88
Detroit;27;12;12;3;27;76;87
Ottawa;27;12;12;3;27;98;109
Florida;25;10;10;5;25;82;91
Metropolitan Division
Washington;26;15;8;3;33;95;83
Columbus;26;15;9;2;32;90;83
N.Y. Islanders;25;13;9;3;29;76;72
N.Y. Rangers;28;13;12;3;29;80;88
Carolina;26;13;9;4;28;66;71
Pittsburgh;25;10;10;5;25;83;84
Philadelphia;25;11;12;2;24;76;88
New Jersey;25;9;11;5;23;74;86
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT; Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;27;18;8;1;37;88;66
Colorado;27;16;6;5;37;99;73
Winnipeg;26;16;8;2;34;91;77
Dallas;27;14;10;3;31;74;71
Minnesota;26;14;10;2;30;83;76
Chicago;28;9;14;5;23;77;104
St. Louis;25;9;13;3;21;74;85
Pacific Division
Calgary;27;16;9;2;34;91;76
Anaheim;29;14;10;5;33;70;83
San Jose;28;13;10;5;31;85;89
Vegas;28;14;13;1;29;82;78
Edmonton;26;13;11;2;28;70;79
Arizona;25;12;11;2;26;66;66
Vancouver;29;11;15;3;25;82;102
Los Angeles;27;10;16;1;21;58;82
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT
Edmonton 2, Vegas 1
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Anaheim 6, Washington 5
Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO
San Jose 3, Montreal 1
Colorado 2, Detroit 0
Calgary 3, Chicago 2
Los Angeles 2, Carolina 0
GAMES TODAY
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;18;3;0;0;36;107;53
Central Ill.;11;11;2;0;24;82;85
Chicago;11;7;1;0;23;68;69
Ced. Rapids;10;9;2;0;22;67;68
Dubuque;9;9;1;2;21;74;74
Green Bay;8;10;2;1;19;62;80
Youngstown;8;9;0;3;19;61;72
Team USA;8;9;0;2;18;68;74
Madison;6;10;1;2;15;36;58
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;16;4;1;0;33;70;43
Sioux City;13;4;2;0;28;72;51
Waterloo;12;6;3;1;28;82;69
Des Moines;12;8;1;1;26;79;71
Fargo;11;7;1;2;25;66;68
Sioux Falls;9;7;1;1;20;57;68
Lincoln;6;10;3;1;16;56;75
Omaha;6;12;0;2;14;51;80
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Muskegon 5, Dubuque 4
Madison 3, Central Illinois 1
GAMES TUESDAY
Cedar Rapids at Chicago
Des Moines at Sioux Falls
GAMES FRIDAY
Madison at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Team USA
Dubuque at Muskegon
Green Bay at Cedar Rapids
Chicago at Des Moines
Sioux City at Lincoln
Fargo at Tri-City
GAMES SATURDAY
Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Dubuque at Muskegon
Sioux Falls at Sioux City
Omaha at Chicago
Madison at Green Bay
Des Moines at Lincoln
Fargo at Tri-City
GAME SUNDAY
Omaha at Central Illinois
Prep
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;12;0;0;1;25;62;13
Sioux City;9;2;1;0;19;43;14
Quad City;8;3;0;0;16;31;21
Cedar Rapids;7;3;0;0;14;53;22
D.M. Oak Leafs;6;5;0;1;13;39;33
Lincoln;6;3;0;0;12;37;27
D.M. Capitals;5;5;1;0;11;46;30
Omaha;5;4;1;0;11;30;36
Kansas City;4;5;0;1;9;34;38
Fremont;3;5;1;0;7;22;36
Mason City;2;8;0;0;4;24;53
Dubuque;1;8;1;0;3;20;64
Ames;0;9;0;0;0;4;58
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;8;4;0;1;17;46;28
Omaha;8;2;0;0;16;31;18
D.M. Capitals;8;3;0;0;16;32;21
Quad City;8;3;0;0;16;38;28
Sioux City;7;5;0;0;14;30;26
D.M. Oak Leafs;7;5;0;0;14;33;30
Kansas City;5;5;0;0;10;25;25
Cedar Rapids;5;5;0;0;10;23;27
Lincoln;4;3;0;2;10;28;27
Dubuque;4;6;0;0;8;23;28
Ames;2;6;0;1;5;17;36
Fremont;1;7;0;1;3;13;28
Mason City;1;8;0;1;3;22;39
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Sioux City 2, Waterloo 1, SO
JV: Sioux City 5, Waterloo 4, SO
Quad City 4, Mason City 1
JV: Quad City 6, Mason City 4
Lincoln 4, Des Moines Oak Leafs 3, SO
JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 3, Lincoln 2, SO
Cedar Rapids 4, Omaha 1
JV: Cedar Rapids 5, Omaha 3
Kansas City 8, Des Moines Capitals 7, OT
JV: D.M. Capitals 5, Kansas City 2
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Quad City at Dubuque
Des Moines Capitals at Cedar Rapids
GAME FRIDAY
Waterloo at Dubuque
GAMES SATURDAY
Omaha at Sioux City
Cedar Rapids at Des Moines Oak Leafs
Kansas City at Ames
Fremont at Des Moines Capitals
Lincoln at Quad City
GAMES SUNDAY
Cedar Rapids at Des Moines Oak Leafs
Lincoln at Quad City
Fremont at Des Moines Capitals
Kansas City at Ames
