NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;25;17;3;5;39;93;62

Florida;25;12;8;5;29;91;93

Toronto;26;12;10;4;28;87;85

Montreal;25;11;9;5;27;85;89

Tampa Bay;22;12;8;2;26;83;72

Buffalo;25;11;10;4;26;71;76

Ottawa;25;11;13;1;23;66;74

Detroit;27;7;17;3;17;59;104

Metropolitan Division

Washington;26;17;4;5;39;95;78

N.Y. Islanders;23;16;5;2;34;69;58

Pittsburgh;25;14;7;4;32;89;68

Carolina;25;15;9;1;31;85;71

Philadelphia;25;13;7;5;31;75;74

N.Y. Rangers;23;12;9;2;26;77;80

Columbus;24;10;10;4;24;61;76

New Jersey;24;9;11;4;22;65;86

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;26;15;5;6;36;78;72

Dallas;26;15;9;2;32;72;62

Winnipeg;25;15;9;1;31;73;74

Colorado;24;14;8;2;30;85;70

Nashville;24;11;9;4;26;84;82

Chicago;24;10;9;5;25;69;69

Minnesota;25;10;11;4;24;69;82

Pacific Division

Edmonton;27;16;8;3;35;86;77

Arizona;26;15;8;3;33;75;61

Vancouver;26;12;10;4;28;85;79

Vegas;27;12;11;4;28;81;80

Calgary;28;12;12;4;28;70;85

San Jose;26;13;12;1;27;74;88

Anaheim;26;11;11;4;26;71;79

Los Angeles;25;10;13;2;22;67;84

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

St. Louis 4, Tampa Bay 3

N.Y. Rangers 3, Carolina 2

Boston 2, Ottawa 1

Washington 4, Florida 3

Calgary 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Philadelphia 3, Columbus 2

Pittsburgh 8, Vancouver 6

Toronto 6, Detroit 0

Vegas 4, Nashville 3, OT

Arizona 4, Anaheim 3, SO

Colorado 4, Edmonton 1

Los Angeles 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Winnipeg 5, San Jose 1

THURSDAY'S RESULT

New Jersey 6, Montreal 4

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, noon

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, noon

Philadelphia at Montreal, 2 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;13;4;1;0;27;57;43

Des Moines;9;7;1;2;21;66;67

Lincoln;9;7;1;1;20;63;64

Fargo;9;6;1;0;19;47;51

Omaha;8;7;3;0;19;52;48

Tri-City;8;9;2;1;19;46;55

Sioux City;7;8;3;0;17;51;58

Sioux Falls;4;11;2;0;8;46;73

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Chicago;14;3;1;0;29;90;54

Dubuque;13;2;1;0;27;54;31

Team USA;13;7;0;0;26;87;77

Ced. Rapids;10;8;1;0;21;72;58

Green Bay;9;7;1;2;21;67;60

Youngstown;9;7;3;0;21;64;76

Muskegon;8;9;1;0;17;63;64

Madison;3;15;1;0;7;48;94

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Team USA 8, Muskegon 6

Team USA 6, Youngstown 3

Dubuque 4, Des Moines 1

Madison 5, Green Bay 2

Lincoln 6, Sioux City 4

Sioux Falls 7, Fargo 1

Omaha 1, Tri-City 0

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Waterloo 4, Cedar Rapids 0

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Chicago

Youngstown at Green Bay

Dubuque at Fargo

Sioux City at Sioux Falls

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Muskegon

Team USA at Green Bay

Youngstown at Madison

Tri-City at Lincoln

Des Moines at Omaha

Dubuque at Sioux Falls

GAMES SUNDAY

Tri-City at Lincoln

Team USA at Madison

Prep scores

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Ames 3, Mason City 1

JV: Mason City 3, Ames 1

