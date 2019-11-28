NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;25;17;3;5;39;93;62
Florida;25;12;8;5;29;91;93
Toronto;26;12;10;4;28;87;85
Montreal;25;11;9;5;27;85;89
Tampa Bay;22;12;8;2;26;83;72
Buffalo;25;11;10;4;26;71;76
Ottawa;25;11;13;1;23;66;74
Detroit;27;7;17;3;17;59;104
Metropolitan Division
Washington;26;17;4;5;39;95;78
N.Y. Islanders;23;16;5;2;34;69;58
Pittsburgh;25;14;7;4;32;89;68
Carolina;25;15;9;1;31;85;71
Philadelphia;25;13;7;5;31;75;74
N.Y. Rangers;23;12;9;2;26;77;80
Columbus;24;10;10;4;24;61;76
New Jersey;24;9;11;4;22;65;86
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;26;15;5;6;36;78;72
Dallas;26;15;9;2;32;72;62
Winnipeg;25;15;9;1;31;73;74
Colorado;24;14;8;2;30;85;70
Nashville;24;11;9;4;26;84;82
Chicago;24;10;9;5;25;69;69
Minnesota;25;10;11;4;24;69;82
Pacific Division
Edmonton;27;16;8;3;35;86;77
Arizona;26;15;8;3;33;75;61
Vancouver;26;12;10;4;28;85;79
Vegas;27;12;11;4;28;81;80
Calgary;28;12;12;4;28;70;85
San Jose;26;13;12;1;27;74;88
Anaheim;26;11;11;4;26;71;79
Los Angeles;25;10;13;2;22;67;84
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
St. Louis 4, Tampa Bay 3
N.Y. Rangers 3, Carolina 2
Boston 2, Ottawa 1
Washington 4, Florida 3
Calgary 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Philadelphia 3, Columbus 2
Pittsburgh 8, Vancouver 6
Toronto 6, Detroit 0
Vegas 4, Nashville 3, OT
Arizona 4, Anaheim 3, SO
Colorado 4, Edmonton 1
Los Angeles 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Winnipeg 5, San Jose 1
THURSDAY'S RESULT
New Jersey 6, Montreal 4
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, noon
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
Ottawa at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 3 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 5 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, noon
Philadelphia at Montreal, 2 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;13;4;1;0;27;57;43
Des Moines;9;7;1;2;21;66;67
Lincoln;9;7;1;1;20;63;64
Fargo;9;6;1;0;19;47;51
Omaha;8;7;3;0;19;52;48
Tri-City;8;9;2;1;19;46;55
Sioux City;7;8;3;0;17;51;58
Sioux Falls;4;11;2;0;8;46;73
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Chicago;14;3;1;0;29;90;54
Dubuque;13;2;1;0;27;54;31
Team USA;13;7;0;0;26;87;77
Ced. Rapids;10;8;1;0;21;72;58
Green Bay;9;7;1;2;21;67;60
Youngstown;9;7;3;0;21;64;76
Muskegon;8;9;1;0;17;63;64
Madison;3;15;1;0;7;48;94
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Team USA 8, Muskegon 6
Team USA 6, Youngstown 3
Dubuque 4, Des Moines 1
Madison 5, Green Bay 2
Lincoln 6, Sioux City 4
Sioux Falls 7, Fargo 1
Omaha 1, Tri-City 0
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Waterloo 4, Cedar Rapids 0
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.
Muskegon at Chicago
Youngstown at Green Bay
Dubuque at Fargo
Sioux City at Sioux Falls
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Muskegon
Team USA at Green Bay
Youngstown at Madison
Tri-City at Lincoln
Des Moines at Omaha
Dubuque at Sioux Falls
GAMES SUNDAY
Tri-City at Lincoln
Team USA at Madison
Prep scores
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Ames 3, Mason City 1
JV: Mason City 3, Ames 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.