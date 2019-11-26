NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;24;16;3;5;37;91;61
Florida;24;12;7;5;29;88;89
Montreal;24;11;8;5;27;81;83
Tampa Bay;21;12;7;2;26;80;68
Toronto;25;11;10;4;26;81;85
Buffalo;24;11;10;3;25;69;73
Ottawa;24;11;12;1;23;65;72
Detroit;26;7;16;3;17;59;98
Metropolitan Division
Washington;25;16;4;5;37;91;75
N.Y. Islanders;22;16;4;2;34;68;54
Carolina;24;15;8;1;31;83;68
Pittsburgh;24;13;7;4;30;81;62
Philadelphia;24;12;7;5;29;72;72
N.Y. Rangers;22;11;9;2;24;74;78
Columbus;23;10;9;4;24;59;73
New Jersey;23;8;11;4;20;59;82
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;25;14;5;6;34;74;69
Dallas;26;15;9;2;32;72;62
Winnipeg;24;14;9;1;29;68;73
Colorado;23;13;8;2;28;81;69
Nashville;23;11;9;3;25;81;78
Chicago;24;10;9;5;25;69;69
Minnesota;25;10;11;4;24;69;82
Pacific Division
Edmonton;26;16;7;3;35;85;73
Arizona;25;14;8;3;31;71;58
Vancouver;25;12;9;4;28;79;71
San Jose;25;13;11;1;27;73;83
Vegas;26;11;11;4;26;77;77
Calgary;27;11;12;4;26;67;83
Anaheim;25;11;11;3;25;68;75
Los Angeles;24;9;13;2;20;63;83
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Minnesota 3, New Jersey 2
Boston 8, Montreal 1
Chicago 3, Dallas 0
GAMES TODAY
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Florida at Washington, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Colorado, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
New Jersey at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;12;4;1;0;25;53;43
Des Moines;9;6;1;2;21;65;63
Fargo;9;5;1;0;19;46;44
Tri-City;8;8;2;1;19;46;54
Lincoln;8;7;1;1;18;57;60
Sioux City;7;7;3;0;17;47;52
Omaha;7;7;3;0;17;51;48
Sioux Falls;3;11;2;0;8;39;72
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Chicago;14;3;1;0;29;90;54
Dubuque;12;2;1;0;25;50;30
Team USA;11;7;0;0;22;73;68
Ced. Rapids;10;7;1;0;21;72;54
Green Bay;9;6;1;2;21;65;55
Youngstown;9;6;3;0;21;61;70
Muskegon;8;8;1;0;17;57;56
Madison;2;15;1;0;5;43;92
GAMES TODAY
Team USA at Muskegon
Youngstown at Team USA
Dubuque at Des Moines
Madison at Green Bay
Lincoln at Sioux City
Fargo at Sioux Falls
Omaha at Tri-City
GAME THURSDAY
Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.
Muskegon at Chicago
Youngstown at Green Bay
Dubuque at Fargo
Sioux City at Sioux Falls
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Muskegon
Team USA at Green Bay
Youngstown at Madison
Tri-City at Lincoln
Des Moines at Omaha
Dubuque at Sioux Falls
Prep scores
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Des Moines Capitals 4, Des Moines Oak Leafs 0
JV: D.M. Capitals 3, D.M. Oak Leafs 0
