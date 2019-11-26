clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;24;16;3;5;37;91;61

Florida;24;12;7;5;29;88;89

Montreal;24;11;8;5;27;81;83

Tampa Bay;21;12;7;2;26;80;68

Toronto;25;11;10;4;26;81;85

Buffalo;24;11;10;3;25;69;73

Ottawa;24;11;12;1;23;65;72

Detroit;26;7;16;3;17;59;98

Metropolitan Division

Washington;25;16;4;5;37;91;75

N.Y. Islanders;22;16;4;2;34;68;54

Carolina;24;15;8;1;31;83;68

Pittsburgh;24;13;7;4;30;81;62

Philadelphia;24;12;7;5;29;72;72

N.Y. Rangers;22;11;9;2;24;74;78

Columbus;23;10;9;4;24;59;73

New Jersey;23;8;11;4;20;59;82

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;25;14;5;6;34;74;69

Dallas;26;15;9;2;32;72;62

Winnipeg;24;14;9;1;29;68;73

Colorado;23;13;8;2;28;81;69

Nashville;23;11;9;3;25;81;78

Chicago;24;10;9;5;25;69;69

Minnesota;25;10;11;4;24;69;82

Pacific Division

Edmonton;26;16;7;3;35;85;73

Arizona;25;14;8;3;31;71;58

Vancouver;25;12;9;4;28;79;71

San Jose;25;13;11;1;27;73;83

Vegas;26;11;11;4;26;77;77

Calgary;27;11;12;4;26;67;83

Anaheim;25;11;11;3;25;68;75

Los Angeles;24;9;13;2;20;63;83

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Minnesota 3, New Jersey 2

Boston 8, Montreal 1

Chicago 3, Dallas 0

GAMES TODAY

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

New Jersey at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;12;4;1;0;25;53;43

Des Moines;9;6;1;2;21;65;63

Fargo;9;5;1;0;19;46;44

Tri-City;8;8;2;1;19;46;54

Lincoln;8;7;1;1;18;57;60

Sioux City;7;7;3;0;17;47;52

Omaha;7;7;3;0;17;51;48

Sioux Falls;3;11;2;0;8;39;72

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Chicago;14;3;1;0;29;90;54

Dubuque;12;2;1;0;25;50;30

Team USA;11;7;0;0;22;73;68

Ced. Rapids;10;7;1;0;21;72;54

Green Bay;9;6;1;2;21;65;55

Youngstown;9;6;3;0;21;61;70

Muskegon;8;8;1;0;17;57;56

Madison;2;15;1;0;5;43;92

GAMES TODAY

Team USA at Muskegon

Youngstown at Team USA

Dubuque at Des Moines

Madison at Green Bay

Lincoln at Sioux City

Fargo at Sioux Falls

Omaha at Tri-City

GAME THURSDAY

Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Chicago

Youngstown at Green Bay

Dubuque at Fargo

Sioux City at Sioux Falls

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Muskegon

Team USA at Green Bay

Youngstown at Madison

Tri-City at Lincoln

Des Moines at Omaha

Dubuque at Sioux Falls

Prep scores

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Des Moines Capitals 4, Des Moines Oak Leafs 0

JV: D.M. Capitals 3, D.M. Oak Leafs 0

